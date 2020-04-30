Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS April 30, 2020 at 13:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Burén

On 31 March 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,108 shares have been transferred to Robert Burén as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Burén, Robert

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20200429142433_9

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-29

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,108 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,108 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For more information:



Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Oyj

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

www.verkkokauppa.com