Vancouver, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), an elevated cannabis company, who has one of the largest national retail networks in Canada, is thrilled to announce that it has received the Approved In Principle (AIP) retail cannabis licensing for its Olympic Village location in Vancouver, BC.

Corey Gillon, CEO states, “Choom is extremely proud to have secured an AIP retail cannabis license through the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch (BCLCR), Ministry of Attorney General. This is a big milestone for Choom in its expansion into the Province. We will be operating in three provinces as of mid-May and have further plans to open additional stores in Metro Vancouver over the next few months. During this very challenging time for the global economy, Choom is appreciative of the opportunity to provide a safe and elevated retail experience for Vancouver clients.”

This follows the company’s recent acquisition of its flagship location in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

About Choom™:

Choom™ is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company who has established one of the largest store networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's “Choom Gang”—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, “Choom”. Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of ‘cultivating good times’. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

