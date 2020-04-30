Our purpose in action

Luxembourg, April 30, 2020 – Millicom is pleased to announce its first-quarter 2020 results. Please find below links to the Q1 2020 Earnings Release, IAS 34 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as a Cover Letter from Millicom’s CEO.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

“As we face unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our purpose is more important than ever: we build digital highways that connect people, improve lives and support our communities. Our customers and communities rely on us to keep them connected. I am proud to report that we have risen to the challenge thanks to the effectiveness of our business continuity plans, the resilience of networks, and the strength and determination of our people. Our engineers have been working around the clock to ensure that our services continue uninterrupted as traffic surges; and we are supporting the governments in our countries with technology and tools to keep their people informed in their efforts to contain the virus. You can get more details on our response to the pandemic in the attached CEO letter.”

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on April 30, 2020.

