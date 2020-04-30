Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS April 30, 2020 at 13:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom
On 31 March 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 2,215 shares have been transferred to Christoffer Häggblom as follows:
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Häggblom, Christoffer
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20200429150032_10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-29
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,215 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,215 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For more information:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Oyj
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: