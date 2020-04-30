CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant EBITDA, Operating Earnings (Loss), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations and Working Capital. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies, see “Non-GAAP Measures” later in this news release.
Precision Drilling announces 2020 first quarter financial results:
Precision’s President and CEO Kevin Neveu stated.
“The COVID-19 virus outbreak and associated mitigation efforts, including travel and economic restrictions, has led to a severe destruction in global oil demand. This has been compounded by an oil price war, led by major oil producing countries, resulting in collapsed commodity prices and the deepest downturn the oil and gas services industry has ever experienced. While Precision’s first quarter results were only nominally impacted by the commodity price collapse, we expect a significant and sustained reduction in customer demand for oil and gas services well into next year.”
“Precision first responded by implementing comprehensive safety protocols to protect the health and welfare of our people and stakeholders from the risks of COVID-19. As a result of acting quickly and aggressively, Precision has not suffered a shut down, interruption in services, or any capability reduction due to the pandemic. We previously announced a series of steps to substantially reduce our fixed costs and capital spending plans, while continuing to support our High Performance, High Value business model. We believe these expenditure reductions and other cash preservation measures will reduce our 2020 annualized cash outflow by more than $100 million, continue to generate substantial savings in 2021 and improve our existing liquidity position. Furthermore, we worked with our banking group to amend the covenants on our revolving credit facility to maintain revolver access during these uncertain times with relief through the first quarter of 2022. We will continue to prioritize Precision’s cash liquidity during this downturn and will actively pursue any additional cash generating opportunities within the organization.”
“Despite the weakening North American industry rig activity during the first quarter, Precision generated better than expected financial results with Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million and cash provided by operations of $75 million. We executed on our deleveraging strategic priority, retiring $41 million of debt, while increasing our cash balance by $22 million to $97 million. Combined with our undrawn Senior Credit Facility, we exited the quarter with over $800 million in available liquidity. We have positioned our business to operate through lower activity periods and believe our cash flow generation profile will allow us to maintain strong liquidity, manage our debt maturities and reduce financial leverage over time.”
“Our other strategic priorities of demonstrating operational excellence and leveraging our Alpha technology platform as a differentiator remain critical in today’s operating environment. We believe our strong North American market share achieved during the first quarter and sustained through the current downturn demonstrates Precision’s competitive positioning and operational excellence.”
“Once rig activity stabilizes, we expect our customers’ attention will shift back to capital efficiency and rig performance. We expect Precision’s modern Super Triple rig fleet and industry leading technology offering will continue to position us well to reliably meet these requirements. Precision’s AlphaAutomation continues to perform very well and is generating commercial returns. During the quarter, we installed six systems bringing our installed base up to 40 rigs, including our two training rigs. We recently partnered with a large U.S. customer to launch AlphaAnalytics on their full fleet of Precision rigs. During the first quarter an IOC standardized all U.S. Precision rigs to have AlphaAutomation and will be utilizing several apps on each rig. We believe our High Performance, High Value service offering will continue to appeal to customers requiring predictable and repeatable results.”
“We are encouraged by the Canadian federal government’s $1.7 billion well abandonment and site rehabilitation program, which we anticipate will be largely allocated to well service providers. We believe that we are very well positioned to capture these opportunities.”
“The voracity of this downturn is felt most by the many thousands of dedicated men and women working in this industry and especially those who through no fault of their own are now without jobs. It is my, and the Precision organization’s hope, that as our industry recovers, we can attract those people back. We have faced significant challenges to start 2020 and Precision’s people have responded exceptionally well by executing our enhanced safety protocols and cost reduction initiatives while ensuring we continue to support our customers’ needs. We are thankful for their continued strong performance despite the ongoing challenges of this pandemic event” concluded Mr. Neveu.
IMPACT OF COVID-19
In March 2020, the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Governments worldwide, including those countries in which Precision operates, have enacted emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing, have caused a material disruption to businesses globally resulting in an economic slowdown and decreased demand for oil. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions; however, the success of these interventions is not yet determinable. In response to the dramatic reduction in demand, governments of oil-producing nations and national oil companies are working together to limit supply, but to date in 2020 there has been a significant decline in the global price of oil. The situation remains dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on us is not known at this time.
SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION
Financial Highlights
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Revenue
|379,484
|434,043
|(12.6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|101,904
|107,967
|(5.6
|)
|Operating earnings(1)
|22,599
|62,074
|(63.6
|)
|Net earnings (loss)
|(5,277
|)
|25,014
|(121.1
|)
|Cash provided by operations
|74,953
|40,587
|84.7
|Funds provided by operations(1)
|81,317
|95,993
|(15.3
|)
|Capital spending:
|Expansion
|145
|62,443
|(99.8
|)
|Upgrade
|1,508
|3,674
|(59.0
|)
|Maintenance and infrastructure
|9,832
|4,845
|102.9
|Intangibles
|57
|438
|(87.0
|)
|Proceeds on sale
|(5,690
|)
|(57,877
|)
|(90.2
|)
|Net capital spending
|5,852
|13,523
|(56.7
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|(0.02
|)
|0.09
|(122.2
|)
|Diluted
|(0.02
|)
|0.08
|(125.0
|)
(1) See “NON-GAAP MEASURES”.
Operating Highlights
|Three months ended March 31,
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Contract drilling rig fleet
|227
|232
|(2.2
|)
|Drilling rig utilization days:
|U.S.
|4,984
|7,123
|(30.0
|)
|Canada
|5,769
|4,344
|32.8
|International
|728
|720
|1.1
|Revenue per utilization day:
|U.S.(1) (US$)
|23,878
|23,202
|2.9
|Canada(2) (Cdn$)
|21,444
|22,977
|(6.7
|)
|International (US$)
|54,294
|49,940
|8.7
|Operating cost per utilization day:
|U.S. (US$)
|14,534
|14,368
|1.2
|Canada (Cdn$)
|14,239
|14,455
|(1.5
|)
|Service rig fleet
|123
|135
|(8.9
|)
|Service rig operating hours
|34,365
|42,898
|(19.9
|)
(1) Includes revenue from idle but contracted rig days.
(2) 2019 period includes lump sum revenue from contract shortfall payments.
Financial Position
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Working capital(1)
|226,947
|201,696
|Cash
|97,002
|74,701
|Long-term debt
|1,504,969
|1,427,181
|Total long-term financial liabilities
|1,574,439
|1,500,950
|Total assets
|3,372,574
|3,269,840
|Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio
|0.49
|0.48
(1) See “NON-GAAP MEASURES”.
Summary for the three months ended March 31, 2020:
STRATEGY
Precision’s strategic priorities for 2020 are as follows:
OUTLOOK
The energy industry faces a challenging outlook as the abrupt demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant global oil supply imbalances and a collapse in near-term crude oil prices. The oil market volatility has created uncertainty for our customers and they have responded by announcing material reductions to capital spending, which has begun a rapid reduction in global oilfield service activity levels. In a reduced-activity environment, we anticipate our customers will further stress operational efficiencies, accelerating the industry transition towards service providers with the highest performing assets and competitive digital technology offerings. Pursuit of predictable and repeatable results will further drive field application of drilling automation processes to create additional cost efficiencies and performance value for customers.
Precision continues to closely monitor announcements of available government financial support and economic stimulus programs. We are encouraged by the Canadian federal government’s announced $1.7 billion well site abandonment and rehabilitation program funding, which will support industry activity levels and provide thousands of jobs throughout western Canada. Precision believes our well servicing business is well positioned to capture coming opportunities as a result of our scale, operational performance and strong safety record.
Contracts
Year to date in 2020 we have entered into nine term contracts. The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under contract by quarter as of April 29, 2020. For those quarters ending after March 31, 2020, this chart represents the minimum number of long-term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional contracts and certain customers elect to pay contract cancellation fees.
|Average for the quarter ended 2019
|Average for the quarter ended 2020
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Dec. 31
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Dec. 31
|Average rigs under term contract as of April 29, 2020:
|U.S.
|56
|52
|49
|41
|41
|33
|25
|21
|Canada
|8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|International
|8
|8
|9
|9
|8
|8
|6
|6
|Total
|72
|65
|63
|55
|54
|46
|35
|31
The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had under contract for 2019 and the average number of rigs we have under contract as of April 29, 2020.
|Average for the year ended
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Average rigs under term contract as of April 29, 2020:
|U.S.
|49
|30
|6
|Canada
|6
|5
|1
|International
|9
|7
|6
|Total
|64
|42
|13
In Canada, term contracted rigs normally generate 250 utilization days per year because of the seasonal nature of well site access. In most regions in the U.S. and internationally, term contracts normally generate 365 utilization days per year.
Drilling Activity
The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had working or moving by quarter for the periods noted.
|Average for the quarter ended 2019
|2020
|Mar. 31
|June 30
|Sept. 30
|Dec. 31
|Mar. 31
|Average Precision active rig count:
|U.S.
|79
|77
|72
|63
|55
|Canada
|48
|27
|42
|43
|63
|International
|8
|8
|9
|9
|8
|Total
|135
|112
|123
|115
|126
According to industry sources, as of April 29, 2020, the U.S. active land drilling rig count is down 54% from the same point last year and the Canadian active land drilling rig count is down 60%. To date in 2020, approximately 85% of the U.S. industry’s active rigs and 61% of the Canadian industry’s active rigs were drilling for oil targets, compared with 81% for the U.S. and 59% for Canada at the same time last year.
Capital Spending
Capital spending in 2020 is expected to be $48 million and includes $36 million for sustaining, infrastructure and intangibles and $12 million for upgrade and expansion. We expect that the $48 million will be split $43 million in the Contract Drilling Services segment, $4 million in the Completion and Production Services segment and $1 million to the Corporate segment.
SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Precision’s operations are reported in two segments: Contract Drilling Services, which includes our drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply and manufacturing divisions; and Completion and Production Services, which includes our service rig, rental and camp and catering divisions.
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Revenue:
|Contract Drilling Services
|346,549
|379,264
|(8.6
|)
|Completion and Production Services
|33,663
|55,819
|(39.7
|)
|Inter-segment eliminations
|(728
|)
|(1,040
|)
|(30.0
|)
|379,484
|434,043
|(12.6
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA:(1)
|Contract Drilling Services
|110,733
|118,455
|(6.5
|)
|Completion and Production Services
|3,235
|10,518
|(69.2
|)
|Corporate and Other
|(12,064
|)
|(21,006
|)
|(42.6
|)
|101,904
|107,967
|(5.6
|)
(1) See “NON-GAAP MEASURES”.
SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Revenue
|346,549
|379,264
|(8.6
|)
|Expenses:
|Operating
|222,329
|246,515
|(9.8
|)
|General and administrative
|8,770
|11,248
|(22.0
|)
|Restructuring
|4,717
|3,046
|54.9
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|110,733
|118,455
|(6.5
|)
|Depreciation
|75,724
|77,999
|(2.9
|)
|Gain on asset disposals
|(2,842
|)
|(35,001
|)
|(91.9
|)
|Impairment reversal
|-
|(5,810
|)
|(100.0
|)
|Operating earnings(1)
|37,851
|81,267
|(53.4
|)
|Operating earnings(1) as a percentage of revenue
|10.9
|%
|21.4
|%
(1) See “NON-GAAP MEASURES”.
|United States onshore drilling statistics:(1)
|2020
|2019
|Precision
|Industry(2)
|Precision
|Industry(2)
|Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended:
|March 31
|55
|764
|79
|1,023
(1) United States lower 48 operations only.
(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.
|Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1)
|2020
|2019
|Precision
|Industry(2)
|Precision
|Industry(2)
|Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended:
|March 31
|63
|196
|48
|183
(1) Canadian operations only.
(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.
SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)
|2020
|2019
|% Change
|Revenue
|33,663
|55,819
|(39.7
|)
|Expenses:
|Operating
|26,626
|43,133
|(38.3
|)
|General and administrative
|1,479
|1,711
|(13.6
|)
|Restructuring
|2,323
|457
|408.3
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|3,235
|10,518
|(69.2
|)
|Depreciation
|4,283
|4,949
|(13.5
|)
|Gain on asset disposals
|(739
|)
|(56
|)
|1,219.6
|Operating earnings (loss)(1)
|(309
|)
|5,625
|(105.5
|)
|Operating earnings (loss)(1) as a percentage of revenue
|(0.9
|)%
|10.1
|%
|Well servicing statistics:
|Number of service rigs (end of period)
|123
|135
|(8.9
|)
|Service rig operating hours
|34,365
|42,898
|(19.9
|)
|Service rig operating hour utilization
|31
|%
|35
|%
(1) See “NON-GAAP MEASURES”.
SEGMENT REVIEW OF CORPORATE AND OTHER
Our Corporate and Other segment provides support functions to our operating segments. The Corporate and Other segment had negative Adjusted EBITDA (see “NON-GAAP MEASURES”) of $12 million, a $9 million decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 primarily due to share-based compensation recoveries. Consistent with 2019, we incurred $3 million of restructuring charges as we continued to align our cost structure.
OTHER ITEMS
Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans
We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2019 Annual Report.
A summary of amounts expensed under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2020
|2019
|Cash settled share-based incentive plans
|(6,393
|)
|5,804
|Equity settled share-based incentive plans:
|Executive PSU
|2,735
|2,372
|Stock option plan
|386
|731
|Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense
|(3,272
|)
|8,907
|Allocated:
|Operating
|(973
|)
|2,429
|General and Administrative
|(2,299
|)
|6,478
|(3,272
|)
|8,907
Cash settled shared-based compensation expense decreased by $12 million in the current quarter primarily due to our decreasing share price. Our total equity settled share-based compensation expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $3 million, consistent with the prior year period.
Finance Charges
Net finance charges were $28 million, a decrease of $4 million compared with the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to reduced interest expense related to retired debt, offset by the impact of the weakening of the Canadian dollar on our U.S. dollar denominated interest.
Interest charges on our U.S. denominated long-term debt in the first quarter of 2020 were US$19 million ($26 million) as compared with US$22 million ($29 million) in 2019.
Income Tax
Income tax recovery for the quarter was $2 million compared with an expense of $8 million in the same quarter in 2019. The higher tax expense in the first quarter of 2019 was the result of higher before income tax earnings primarily from the gain on disposition of our Mexico-based rigs.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
Liquidity
|Amount
|Availability
|Used for
|Maturity
|Senior credit facility (secured)
|US$500 million (extendible, revolving term credit facility with US$300 million accordion feature)
|Undrawn, except US$38 million in outstanding letters of credit
|General corporate purposes
|November 21, 2023
|Operating facilities (secured)
|$40 million
|Undrawn, except $10 million in outstanding letters of credit
|Letters of credit and general corporate purposes
|US$15 million
|Undrawn
|Short term working capital requirements
|Demand letter of credit facility (secured)
|US$30 million
|Undrawn, except US$2 million in outstanding letters of credit
|Letters of credit
|Unsecured senior notes (unsecured)
|US$66 million – 6.5%
|Fully drawn
|Capital expenditures and general corporate purposes
|December 15, 2021
|US$345 million – 7.75%
|Fully drawn
|Debt redemption and repurchases
|December 15, 2023
|US$303 million – 5.25%
|Fully drawn
|Capital expenditures and general corporate purposes
|November 15, 2024
|US$368 million – 7.125%
|Fully drawn
|Debt redemption and repurchases
|January 15, 2026
As at March 31, 2020, we had US$1,081 million ($1,522 million) outstanding under our unsecured senior notes as compared with US$1,113 million ($1,445 million) at December 31, 2019. During the first quarter of 2020, Precision redeemed US$25 million principal amount of its 6.50% unsecured senior notes due 2021 and repurchased and cancelled US$2 million of the 7.125% unsecured senior notes due 2026 and US$5 million of the 5.25% unsecured senior notes due 2024. The weakening of the Canadian dollar resulted in $118 million of additional stated debt such that at March 31, 2020, we had $1,522 million of outstanding unsecured senior notes and $17 million in unamortized debt issue costs.
The current blended cash interest cost of our debt is approximately 6.8%.
Covenants
Following is a listing of our applicable Senior Credit Facility financial covenants and the calculations as at March 31, 2020:
|Covenant
|At March 31, 2020
|Senior Credit Facility
|Consolidated senior debt to consolidated covenant EBITDA(1)
|< 2.50
|0.00
|Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense(1)
|> 2.50
|3.43
(1) For purposes of calculating the leverage ratio consolidated senior debt only includes secured indebtedness.
At March 31, 2020, we were in compliance with the covenants of our Senior Credit Facility.
Senior Credit Facility
On April 9, 2020 we agreed with the lenders of our Senior Credit Facility to reduce the consolidated Covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense coverage ratio for the most recent four consecutive quarters from the greater than or equal to 2.5:1 to 2.0:1 for the period ending September 30, 2020, 1.75:1 for the period ending December 31, 2020, 1.25:1 for the periods ending March 31, June 30 and September 30, 2021, 1.75:1, for the period ending December 31, 2021, 2.0:1 for the period ending March 31, 2022 and 2.5:1 for periods ending thereafter.
During the covenant relief period, Precision’s distributions in the form of dividends, distributions and share repurchases are restricted to a maximum of US$15 million in 2020 and US$25 million in each of 2021 and 2022, subject to a pro forma senior net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement) of less than or equal to 1.75:1.
In addition, during 2021, the North American and acceptable secured foreign assets must directly account for at least 65% of consolidated Covenant EBITDA calculated quarterly on a rolling twelve-month basis, increasing to 70% thereafter. Precision also has the option to voluntarily terminate the covenant relief period prior to its March 31, 2022 end date.
The Senior Credit Facility limits the redemption and repurchase of junior debt subject to a pro forma senior net leverage covenant test of less than or equal to 1.75:1.
Impact of foreign exchange rates
As summarized below, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Canadian dollar weakened by 1% from the comparable 2019 period and 8% from December 31, 2019. The weakening resulted in higher translated U.S. denominated revenue and costs during the quarter and net monetary assets at March 31, 2020.
|Three months ended March 31,
|As at December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Canada-U.S. foreign exchange rates
|Average
|1.34
|1.33
|—
|Closing
|1.41
|1.33
|1.30
Average shares outstanding
The following table reconciles the weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|275,427
|293,783
|Effect of stock options and other equity compensation plans
|—
|6,419
|Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|275,427
|300,202
NON-GAAP MEASURES
In this release we reference non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant EBITDA, Operating Earnings (Loss), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations and Working Capital are terms used by us to assess performance as we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, impairment reversal, gain on assets disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in the Interim Consolidated Statement of Net Earnings (Loss), is a useful measure, because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.
Covenant EBITDA
Covenant EBITDA, as defined in our Senior Credit Facility agreement, is used in determining the Corporation’s compliance with its covenants. Covenant EBITDA differs from Adjusted EBITDA by the exclusion of bad debt expense, restructuring costs, certain foreign exchange amounts and the deduction of cash lease payments incurred after December 31, 2018.
Operating Earnings (Loss)
We believe that operating earnings (loss) is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the results of our principal business activities before consideration of how those activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange and taxation. Operating earnings is calculated as follows:
|Three months ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|379,484
|434,043
|Expenses:
|Operating
|248,227
|288,608
|General and administrative
|19,535
|31,030
|Restructuring
|9,818
|6,438
|Depreciation and amortization
|82,914
|86,753
|Gain on asset disposals
|(3,609
|)
|(35,050
|)
|Impairment reversal
|—
|(5,810
|)
|Operating earnings
|22,599
|62,074
|Foreign exchange
|2,691
|(2,123
|)
|Finance charges
|27,580
|31,303
|Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes
|(850
|)
|(313
|)
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|(6,822
|)
|33,207
Funds Provided By (Used In) Operations
We believe that funds provided by (used in) operations, as reported in the Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow, is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the funds our principal business activities generate prior to consideration of working capital, which is primarily made up of highly liquid balances.
Working Capital
We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities as reported on the Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this release, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").
In particular, forward looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:
These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:
Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, which may be accessed on Precision’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or under Precision’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|97,002
|$
|74,701
|Accounts receivable
|314,363
|310,204
|Inventory
|31,754
|31,718
|Income tax recoverable
|1,238
|1,142
|Total current assets
|444,357
|417,765
|Non-current assets:
|Deferred tax assets
|4,260
|4,724
|Right of use assets
|68,266
|66,142
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,825,129
|2,749,463
|Intangibles
|30,562
|31,746
|Total non-current assets
|2,928,217
|2,852,075
|Total assets
|$
|3,372,574
|$
|3,269,840
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|199,137
|$
|199,478
|Income taxes payable
|5,081
|4,142
|Current portion of lease obligation
|13,192
|12,449
|Total current liabilities
|217,410
|216,069
|Non-current liabilities:
|Share-based compensation
|1,769
|8,830
|Provisions and other
|10,862
|9,959
|Lease obligation
|56,839
|54,980
|Long-term debt
|1,504,969
|1,427,181
|Deferred tax liabilities
|23,339
|25,389
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,597,778
|1,526,339
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Shareholders’ capital
|2,291,134
|2,296,378
|Contributed surplus
|67,878
|66,255
|Deficit
|(974,733
|)
|(969,456
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|173,107
|134,255
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,557,386
|1,527,432
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,372,574
|$
|3,269,840
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|379,484
|$
|434,043
|Expenses:
|Operating
|248,227
|288,608
|General and administrative
|19,535
|31,030
|Restructuring
|9,818
|6,438
|Earnings before income taxes, gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, impairment reversal, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization
|101,904
|107,967
|Depreciation and amortization
|82,914
|86,753
|Gain on asset disposals
|(3,609
|)
|(35,050
|)
|Impairment reversal
|—
|(5,810
|)
|Foreign exchange
|2,691
|(2,123
|)
|Finance charges
|27,580
|31,303
|Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes
|(850
|)
|(313
|)
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|(6,822
|)
|33,207
|Income taxes:
|Current
|1,059
|1,610
|Deferred
|(2,604
|)
|6,583
|(1,545
|)
|8,193
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(5,277
|)
|$
|25,014
|Net earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.08
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2020
|2019
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(5,277
|)
|$
|25,014
|Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets and liabilities of operations denominated in foreign currency
|157,008
|(48,518
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge with U.S. denominated debt, net of tax
|(118,156
|)
|39,014
|Comprehensive income
|$
|33,575
|$
|15,510
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2020
|2019
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operations:
|Net earnings (loss)
|$
|(5,277
|)
|$
|25,014
|Adjustments for:
|Long-term compensation plans
|(703
|)
|7,312
|Depreciation and amortization
|82,914
|86,753
|Gain on asset disposals
|(3,609
|)
|(35,050
|)
|Impairment reversal
|—
|(5,810
|)
|Foreign exchange
|2,872
|(2,238
|)
|Finance charges
|27,580
|31,303
|Income taxes
|(1,545
|)
|8,193
|Other
|60
|122
|Gain on repurchase of unsecured senior notes
|(850
|)
|(313
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(820
|)
|(337
|)
|Income taxes recovered
|—
|1,071
|Interest paid
|(19,495
|)
|(20,233
|)
|Interest received
|190
|206
|Funds provided by operations
|81,317
|95,993
|Changes in non-cash working capital balances
|(6,364
|)
|(55,406
|)
|74,953
|40,587
|Investments:
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(11,485
|)
|(70,962
|)
|Purchase of intangibles
|(57
|)
|(438
|)
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|5,690
|57,877
|Changes in non-cash working capital balances
|(3,526
|)
|(3,263
|)
|(9,378
|)
|(16,786
|)
|Financing:
|Repurchase of unsecured senior notes
|(40,554
|)
|(16,672
|)
|Share repurchase
|(5,244
|)
|—
|Lease payments
|(1,728
|)
|(1,672
|)
|Debt amendment fees
|(21
|)
|—
|(47,547
|)
|(18,344
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|4,273
|(1,053
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|22,301
|4,404
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|74,701
|96,626
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|97,002
|$
|101,030
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Shareholders’
capital
|Contributed
surplus
|Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
|Deficit
|Total
equity
|Balance at January 1, 2020
|$
|2,296,378
|$
|66,255
|$
|134,255
|$
|(969,456
|)
|$
|1,527,432
|Net loss for the period
|—
|—
|—
|(5,277
|)
|(5,277
|)
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|—
|—
|38,852
|—
|38,852
|Share repurchases
|(5,244
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(5,244
|)
|Share-based compensation reclassification
|—
|(1,498
|)
|—
|—
|(1,498
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|—
|3,121
|—
|—
|3,121
|Balance at March 31, 2020
|$
|2,291,134
|$
|67,878
|$
|173,107
|$
|(974,733
|)
|$
|1,557,386
|(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Shareholders’
capital
|Contributed
surplus
|Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income
|Deficit
|Total
equity
|Balance at January 1, 2019
|$
|2,322,280
|$
|52,332
|$
|162,014
|$
|(978,874
|)
|$
|1,557,752
|Lease transition adjustment
|—
|—
|—
|2,800
|2,800
|Net earnings for the period
|—
|—
|—
|25,014
|25,014
|Other comprehensive loss for the period
|—
|—
|(9,504
|)
|—
|(9,504
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|—
|3,103
|—
|—
|3,103
|Balance at March 31, 2019
|$
|2,322,280
|$
|55,435
|$
|152,510
|$
|(951,060
|)
|$
|1,579,165
About Precision
Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs supported by an industry leading technology platform that offers innovative drilling solutions to deliver efficient, predictable and repeatable results through service differentiation. Precision also offers well service rigs, camps, rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.
Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.
