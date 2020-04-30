HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $7.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $10.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

“Our first quarter turned largely on our focus on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects it played on our communities, customers and employees,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company. “We are a bank with a team that is well-experienced working through challenging times in our markets, including dealing with hurricanes, floods and economic crises that have occurred in the past. That experience allowed us to keep our services available for our customers and work to keep our employees safe.”

Mr. Franklin continued, “We have worked over the years to emphasize building quality relationships with customers through the good and bad times. We believe staying true to our mission has resulted in a proven track record of a quality loan portfolio evidenced by our continued strong capital, credit quality and liquidity metrics.”

“I am proud of our team and their work to support our customers during these anxious times. It is evident by our team’s tireless efforts on the SBA’s paycheck protection loan program to find solutions to assist our customers with the large volume of loan applications in a very short period of time,” said Mr. Franklin.

He added, “We are pleased to be able to help with what we think is a positive impact to our customers and communities. We believe our team’s continued performance gives us and our customers optimism for opportunities to come as the circumstances in our markets continue to evolve.”

Highlights

Net income was $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $5.1 million and $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively, primarily due to the increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impact of the Corona-virus, or COVID-19, and the drop in the prices of oil and gas on current and forecasted economic factors, compared to a recapture of $148,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a provision of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company’s adoption of the new accounting standard related to current expected credit losses, or CECL, effective on January 1, 2020, resulted in a net reduction to retained earnings of $3.0 million.

The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, for loans increased to $31.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $25.3 million at December 31, 2019 and $24.6 million at March 31, 2019.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 4.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Maintained strong capital ratios with the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio being 16.42%, compared to 16.41% at December 31, 2019, and 15.41% at March 31,2019.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $33.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net interest income decreased $1.6 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the decrease in rates for loans, the decrease in average loans, the decrease in rates for other interest-earning assets and the impact of the decrease of one day between the periods, which was partially offset by the decrease in rates for interest-bearing deposits and the decrease in average advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Net interest income decreased $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in rates for loans, securities and other interest-earning assets and the increase in average interest-bearing deposits and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank, partially offset by the increase in average loans and other interest-earning assets, the decrease in rates on interest-bearing deposits and increased average advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the increase of one day between the periods.

The yields on interest-earning assets trended downward to 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 4.73% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 5.03% for the first quarter of 2019. The rates on interest-bearing deposits fluctuated within a narrow band during these periods. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.94% for the first quarter of 2020, 1.11% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.95% for the first quarter of 2019. Yields on interest-earning assets decreased, and the costs of interest-bearing liabilities did not decrease to the same extent, which caused compression of the Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis to 4.06% for the first quarter of 2020, from 4.18% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.56% for the first quarter of 2019.

Although competitive pressures have caused the costs of interest-bearing deposits to not drop in tandem to decreases in market rates, they remain a low-cost source of funds, as compared to other sources of funds such as debt.

Provision/Recapture for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to a recapture of $148,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a provision of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and the drop in the prices of oil and gas during the first quarter of 2020 on the local and national economy and on current and forecasted expected credit losses. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in loan balances.

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new accounting standard related to CECL. As a result, the ACL for loans was increased $874,000 and the liability related to the ACL unfunded commitments increased $2.9 million with the associated deferred tax assets increasing $809,000, which resulted in a net reduction to retained earnings of $3.0 million upon adoption.

The ACL for loans was $31.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $24.6 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The increase in the ACL for loans was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, as discussed above, and the drop in the price of oil and gas during the first quarter of 2020. These factors resulted in an approximate increase of 0.21% to the ACL as a percentage of total loans.

The Company’s oil and gas loans represented 7.2% of gross loans at March 31, 2020, 7.5% at December 31, 2019 and 8.0% at March 31, 2019. The Company’s direct oil and gas loans are loans to an entity with more than 50% of its revenue related to the well-head, oil in the ground or extracting oil or gas. This includes any activity, product or service related to the oil and gas industry, such as exploration and production, or E&P, drilling, downhole equipment or services, oil field services, machine shops, pump or compressor at the well, midstream companies and midstream service companies. The Company’s indirect oil and gas loans are loans to an entity with a material portion of its revenue (20%-50%) from the type of companies defined above as “direct.” Examples of indirect oil and gas loans include loans to trucking companies, machine shops and commercial real estate with significant reliance on oil and gas companies.

The liability associated with the ACL for unfunded commitments was $3.7 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $378,000 at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 and oil and gas price declines as discussed above. The economic impact from COVID-19 and oil and gas prices resulted in an approximate increase of 0.08% to the liability associated with the ACL as a percentage of total availability on unfunded commitments.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income during the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019 is primarily due to increased interest rate swap origination fees due to new interest rate swap transactions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $22.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in noninterest expense of $496,000 between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower professional and director fees, predominately legal fees, and lower regulatory fees, partially offset by increased salaries and benefits as a result of annual salary increases and increased employee headcount on a full-time equivalent basis.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2020, $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 19.85% for the first quarter of 2020, 18.69% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 19.86% for the first quarter of 2019. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.7 billion at March 31, 2020, $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.5 billion at March 31, 2019.

In support of customers financially impacted by COVID-19, the Company began providing short-term loan modifications by offering relief through payment deferrals during the first quarter of 2020. The Company has deferred payments, including principal and interest, totaling $936,000 as of March 31, 2020. These deferral arrangements provide for one-month to six-month deferral periods.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $1.4 million, or 0.04% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $977,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2019 and $3.0 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2019.

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were (0.05%) for the first quarter of 2020, 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 0.03% for the first quarter of 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2020, $2.9 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.8 billion at March 31, 2019, with the differences due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.

We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $51.4 million, $50.5 million and $1.6 million at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the first quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2019 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintain strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 16.42% at March 31, 2020, compared to 16.41% at December 31, 2019, and 15.41% at March 31, 2019. The Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.18% at March 31, 2020, compared to 13.11% at December 31, 2019, and 13.02% at March 31, 2019. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets was 15.67% at March 31, 2020, 15.40% at December 31, 2019 and 15.19% at March 31, 2019.

Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 13.51% at March 31, 2020, 13.26% at December 31, 2019 and 12.89% at March 31, 2019. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Profitability: Net income $ 7,541 $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 10,490 Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.42 Return on average assets (1) 0.87 % 1.43 % 1.53 % 1.72 % 1.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 5.64 % 9.40 % 9.92 % 11.30 % 8.59 % Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1) 4.06 % 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.56 % Efficiency ratio (2) 60.44 % 58.96 % 56.98 % 56.25 % 61.34 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 15.67 % 15.40 % 15.31 % 15.18 % 15.19 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 13.51 % 13.26 % 13.13 % 12.96 % 12.89 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.23 % 15.52 % 14.99 % 14.71 % 14.53 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 15.23 % 15.52 % 14.99 % 14.71 % 14.53 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.42 % 16.41 % 15.88 % 15.59 % 15.41 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 13.18 % 13.11 % 13.23 % 13.12 % 13.02 % Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic 24,926 24,951 24,923 24,921 24,910 Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted 25,000 25,071 25,046 25,042 25,054 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,746 24,980 24,923 24,923 24,918 Dividends per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Book value per share $ 21.70 $ 21.45 $ 21.07 $ 20.59 $ 20.01 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.23 $ 18.01 $ 17.62 $ 17.13 $ 16.54 Employees - full-time equivalents 512 500 504 508 494

__________________________

(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) Balance Sheet Data (at period end): 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 2,671,587 $ 2,639,085 $ 2,676,824 $ 2,642,289 $ 2,544,709 Allowance for credit losses for loans (31,194 ) (25,280 ) (25,576 ) (25,342 ) (24,643 ) Loans, net 2,640,393 2,613,805 2,651,248 2,616,947 2,520,066 Cash and equivalents 284,898 372,064 289,399 266,776 276,515 Securities 234,014 231,262 228,061 232,601 228,684 Premises and equipment 50,243 50,875 51,183 51,346 51,453 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 4,700 4,938 5,106 5,318 5,538 Loans held for sale 882 1,463 — 1,408 852 Operating lease right-to-use asset 12,577 12,926 12,864 12,355 12,879 Other assets 116,993 110,261 112,774 111,805 106,525 Total assets $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,195,541 $ 1,184,861 $ 1,196,720 $ 1,201,287 $ 1,229,172 Interest-bearing deposits 1,596,692 1,667,527 1,547,607 1,537,620 1,521,827 Total deposits 2,792,233 2,852,388 2,744,327 2,738,907 2,750,999 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 120,000 90,000 — Repurchase agreements 1,415 485 1,208 805 1,600 Operating lease liabilities 15,356 15,704 15,513 14,806 15,134 Other liabilities 29,772 24,246 25,317 21,830 17,076 Total liabilities 2,888,776 2,942,823 2,906,365 2,866,348 2,784,809 Total shareholders’ equity 536,874 535,721 525,220 513,158 498,653 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,425,650 $ 3,478,544 $ 3,431,585 $ 3,379,506 $ 3,283,462







CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 33,617 $ 35,634 $ 36,353 $ 35,608 $ 33,793 Securities 1,363 1,442 1,436 1,519 1,557 Other interest-earning assets 1,055 1,279 1,212 1,359 1,483 Equity investments 176 213 192 163 152 Total interest income 36,211 38,568 39,193 38,649 36,985 Interest expense Deposits 3,766 4,463 4,130 3,822 3,584 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 221 316 483 523 64 Repurchase agreements — — 1 1 1 Note payable and junior subordinated debt 4 3 4 4 8 Total interest expense 3,991 4,782 4,618 4,350 3,657 Net interest income 32,220 33,786 34,575 34,299 33,328 Provision (recapture) for credit losses Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans 4,739 (148 ) 579 807 1,147 Provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments 310 — — — — Total provision (recapture) for credit losses 5,049 (148 ) 579 807 1,147 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 27,171 33,934 33,996 33,492 32,181 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,485 1,587 1,681 1,657 1,629 Card interchange fees 922 1,007 908 941 864 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 416 430 430 3,721 430 Net gain on sales of assets 123 305 190 69 88 Other 1,381 388 906 915 482 Total noninterest income 4,327 3,717 4,115 7,303 3,493 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 14,223 14,264 13,951 14,185 13,822 Occupancy expense 2,424 2,417 2,484 2,338 2,267 Professional and director fees 1,152 1,220 1,455 2,282 2,091 Data processing and software 1,222 1,074 1,121 1,086 1,154 Regulatory fees 103 84 144 446 464 Advertising, marketing and business development 364 452 407 532 440 Telephone and communications 419 506 434 456 378 Security and protection expense 374 364 410 367 323 Amortization of intangibles 221 216 221 225 232 Other expenses 1,587 1,513 1,418 1,486 1,414 Total noninterest expense 22,089 22,110 22,045 23,403 22,585 Net income before income tax expense 9,409 15,541 16,066 17,392 13,089 Income tax expense 1,868 2,905 2,990 3,077 2,599 Net income $ 7,541 $ 12,636 $ 13,076 $ 14,315 $ 10,490





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 3/31/2019 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Average Earned/ Average Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Outstanding Interest Yield/ Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Balance Paid Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans (2) $ 2,634,507 $ 33,617 5.13 % $ 2,682,842 $ 35,634 5.27 % $ 2,500,788 $ 33,793 5.48 % Securities 233,917 1,363 2.34 % 232,441 1,442 2.46 % 231,650 1,557 2.73 % Other interest-earning assets 315,099 1,055 1.35 % 300,395 1,279 1.69 % 239,281 1,483 2.51 % Equity investments 13,661 176 5.18 % 16,140 213 5.24 % 12,285 152 5.02 % Total interest-earning assets 3,197,184 $ 36,211 4.56 % 3,231,818 $ 38,568 4.73 % 2,984,004 $ 36,985 5.03 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (25,831 ) (25,591 ) (24,016 ) Noninterest-earning assets 296,698 298,615 302,915 Total assets $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,262,903 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,650,064 $ 3,766 0.92 % $ 1,646,883 $ 4,463 1.08 % $ 1,544,039 $ 3,584 0.94 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 221 1.78 % 68,913 316 1.82 % 9,722 64 2.67 % Repurchase agreements 763 — — 423 — — 1,856 1 0.22 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — 4 — — 3 — 365 8 4.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,700,827 $ 3,991 0.94 % 1,716,219 $ 4,782 1.11 % 1,555,982 $ 3,657 0.95 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,184,776 1,212,939 1,177,086 Other liabilities 44,620 42,406 34,634 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,229,396 1,255,345 1,211,720 Shareholders’ equity 537,828 533,278 495,201 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,262,903 Net interest income $ 32,220 $ 33,786 $ 33,328 Net interest spread (3) 3.62 % 3.62 % 4.08 % Net interest margin (4) 4.05 % 4.15 % 4.53 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5) 4.06 % 4.18 % 4.56 %

__________________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $81,000, $251,000 and $255,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020, Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (988 ) $ (642 ) $ (387 ) $ (2,017 ) Securities (73 ) 9 (15 ) (79 ) Other interest-earning assets (273 ) 63 (14 ) (224 ) Equity investments (2 ) (33 ) (2 ) (37 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (1,336 ) (603 ) (418 ) (2,357 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (657 ) 9 (49 ) (697 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (5 ) (87 ) (3 ) (95 ) Repurchase agreements — — — Note payable and junior subordinated debt 1 — — 1 Total increase in interest expense (661 ) (78 ) (52 ) (791 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (675 ) $ (525 ) $ (366 ) $ (1,566 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020, Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (2,358 ) $ 1,807 $ 375 $ (176 ) Securities (226 ) 15 17 (194 ) Other interest-earning assets (913 ) 469 16 (428 ) Equity investments 5 17 2 24 Total increase (decrease) in interest income (3,492 ) 2,308 410 (774 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (103 ) 246 39 182 Federal Home Loan Bank advances (109 ) 265 1 157 Repurchase agreements — (1 ) — (1 ) Note payable and junior subordinated debt — (4 ) — (4 ) Total increase in interest expense (212 ) 506 40 334 Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (3,280 ) $ 1,802 $ 370 $ (1,108 )





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 5.13 % 5.27 % 5.43 % 5.51 % 5.48 % Securities 2.34 % 2.46 % 2.41 % 2.61 % 2.73 % Other interest-earning assets 1.35 % 1.69 % 2.25 % 2.48 % 2.51 % Equity investments 5.18 % 5.24 % 4.72 % 4.32 % 5.02 % Total interest-earning assets 4.56 % 4.73 % 4.98 % 5.07 % 5.03 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 0.92 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.01 % 0.94 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.78 % 1.82 % 2.29 % 2.53 % 2.67 % Repurchase agreements — — 0.38 % 0.46 % 0.22 % Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — 4.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.94 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 0.95 % Net interest spread (1) 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.86 % 3.98 % 4.08 % Net interest margin (2) 4.05 % 4.15 % 4.39 % 4.50 % 4.53 % Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3) 4.06 % 4.18 % 4.43 % 4.53 % 4.56 %

______________________

(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.

(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances

(In thousands) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans (1) $ 2,634,507 $ 2,682,842 $ 2,655,941 $ 2,591,928 $ 2,500,788 Securities 233,917 232,441 234,525 233,339 231,650 Other interest-earning assets 315,099 300,395 215,900 219,639 239,281 Equity investments 13,661 16,140 16,154 15,218 12,285 Total interest-earning assets 3,197,184 3,231,818 3,122,520 3,060,124 2,984,004 Allowance for credit losses for loans (25,831 ) (25,591 ) (25,422 ) (24,829 ) (24,016 ) Noninterest-earning assets 296,698 298,615 296,861 299,234 302,915 Total assets $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,650,064 $ 1,646,883 $ 1,557,503 $ 1,514,697 $ 1,544,039 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 68,913 83,804 83,022 9,722 Repurchase agreements 763 423 1,043 877 1,856 Note payable and junior subordinated debt — — — — 365 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,700,827 1,716,219 1,642,350 1,598,596 1,555,982 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,184,776 1,212,939 1,189,087 1,194,645 1,177,086 Other liabilities 44,620 42,406 39,775 32,991 34,634 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,229,396 1,255,345 1,228,862 1,227,636 1,211,720 Shareholders’ equity 537,828 533,278 522,747 508,297 495,201 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,468,051 $ 3,504,842 $ 3,393,959 $ 3,334,529 $ 3,262,903

__________________________

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loans and Deposits Period End Balances

(In thousands, except percentages) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 542,650 20.3 % $ 527,607 19.9 % $ 523,831 19.5 % $ 540,084 20.4 % $ 559,882 21.9 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 904,395 33.8 % 900,746 34.0 % 875,329 32.6 % 854,513 32.2 % 811,742 31.8 % Construction and development 558,343 20.8 % 527,812 19.9 % 572,276 21.4 % 559,672 21.1 % 572,861 22.5 % 1-4 family residential 276,142 10.3 % 280,192 10.6 % 287,434 10.7 % 281,525 10.6 % 281,502 11.0 % Multi-family residential 267,152 10.0 % 277,209 10.5 % 298,396 11.1 % 298,887 11.3 % 213,582 8.4 % Consumer 38,133 1.4 % 36,782 1.4 % 37,975 1.4 % 39,803 1.5 % 39,072 1.5 % Agriculture 7,520 0.3 % 9,812 0.4 % 10,836 0.4 % 9,923 0.4 % 8,915 0.4 % Other 84,076 3.1 % 86,513 3.3 % 76,860 2.9 % 65,471 2.5 % 64,215 2.5 % Gross loans 2,678,411 100.0 % 2,646,673 100.0 % 2,682,937 100.0 % 2,649,878 100.0 % 2,551,771 100.0 % Less allowance for credit losses (31,194 ) (25,280 ) (25,576 ) (25,342 ) (24,643 ) Less deferred fees and unearned discount (5,942 ) (6,125 ) (6,113 ) (6,181 ) (6,210 ) Less loans held for sale (882 ) (1,463 ) — (1,408 ) (852 ) Loans, net $ 2,640,393 $ 2,613,805 $ 2,651,248 $ 2,616,947 $ 2,520,066 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 359,943 12.9 % $ 369,744 13.0 % $ 337,746 12.3 % $ 351,326 12.8 % $ 352,623 12.8 % Money market accounts 760,036 27.2 % 805,942 28.3 % 739,436 26.9 % 717,883 26.2 % 695,968 25.3 % Savings accounts 90,227 3.2 % 92,183 3.2 % 91,413 3.3 % 91,828 3.4 % 96,251 3.5 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 212,341 7.6 % 208,018 7.3 % 198,561 7.3 % 189,741 6.9 % 181,507 6.6 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 174,145 6.3 % 191,640 6.7 % 180,451 6.6 % 186,842 6.8 % 195,478 7.1 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,596,692 57.2 % 1,667,527 58.5 % 1,547,607 56.4 % 1,537,620 56.1 % 1,521,827 55.3 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,195,541 42.8 % 1,184,861 41.5 % 1,196,720 43.6 % 1,201,287 43.9 % 1,229,172 44.7 % Total deposits $ 2,792,233 100.0 % $ 2,852,388 100.0 % $ 2,744,327 100.0 % $ 2,738,907 100.0 % $ 2,750,999 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality

(In thousands, except percentages) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Nonperforming Assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 449 $ 596 $ 354 $ 1,795 $ 1,390 Real estate: Commercial real estate 67 67 159 850 862 Construction and development 519 — — — — 1-4 family residential 413 314 629 624 635 Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer — — — — 47 Agriculture — — — — — Nonaccrual loans 1,448 977 1,142 3,269 2,934 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — 9 — Total nonperforming loans 1,448 977 1,142 3,278 2,934 Foreclosed assets — — — 36 41 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,448 $ 977 $ 1,142 $ 3,314 $ 2,975 Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 9,535 $ 7,671 $ 7,470 $ 7,792 $ 8,416 Real estate: Commercial real estate 9,576 7,975 7,788 7,371 6,784 Construction and development 5,795 4,446 4,825 4,579 4,700 1-4 family residential 2,430 2,257 2,338 2,236 2,249 Multi-family residential 2,413 1,699 1,829 2,178 1,457 Consumer 477 388 558 458 357 Agriculture 129 74 82 73 50 Other 839 770 686 655 630 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.09 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 2,154.28 % 2,587.51 % 2,239.58 % 773.09 % 839.91 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans 1.17 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.97 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

(In thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Analysis of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans Allowance for credit losses for loans at beginning of period $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 $ 23,693 Adoption of CECL 874 — — — — Provision (recapture) 4,739 (148 ) 579 807 1,147 Net (charge-offs) recoveries Commercial and industrial 398 (205 ) (374 ) 22 (206 ) Real estate: Commercial real estate — (1 ) 33 2 2 Construction and development — — — — — 1-4 family residential 1 — 1 (11 ) 1 Consumer (99 ) 47 (1 ) (78 ) 6 Agriculture — 10 — — — Other 1 1 (4 ) (43 ) — Total net (charge-offs) recoveries 301 (148 ) (345 ) (108 ) (197 ) Allowance for credit losses for loans at end of period $ 31,194 $ 25,280 $ 25,576 $ 25,342 $ 24,643 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) (0.05 %) 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 %





_________________________

(1) Annualized.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets: