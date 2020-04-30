MOOREFIELD, W.V., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $4.51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for fourth quarter 2019 were $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and for first quarter 2019, $7.09 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. Summit achieved returns on average assets and average tangible equity in first quarter 2020 of 0.73 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.27 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, in the same period of 2019.
“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and its resulting business conditions, Summit produced solid core earnings this past quarter,” commented H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we believe our Company is well-prepared to endure its impacts. The Company has strong levels of capital and liquidity, diversified revenue streams, a sound credit record and an experienced management team. I am extremely proud of the diligent efforts and steadfast commitment put forth by our management and employees to maintain operational continuity and a high level of client service during this crisis. We are very concerned about the health and welfare of our employees, clients, shareholders and communities, and are supporting all our stakeholders throughout this crisis in a thoughtful, disciplined and compassionate manner. We especially appreciate our employees’ efforts in this uncertain time, and we will continue to persevere.”
Highlights for Q1 2020
COVID-19 Impacts
Operations
As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout Q1 2020, Summit implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.
Capital and Liquidity
Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including high levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historically strong earnings performance and prudent dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain strong capital reserves. At March 31, 2020, all of Summit’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company bank subsidiary’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, a common measure to evaluate a financial institutions capital strength, was 10.2% at March 31, 2020, which represents over two times its well-capitalized regulatory minimum of 5.0%.
In addition, management believes the Company’s liquidity position is strong. The Company’s bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balances were $41.5 million. In addition, Summit maintains an available-for-sale securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly liquid U.S. agency securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency-backed mortgage backed securities, which serves as a ready source of liquidity. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $305.0 million, $205.8 million of which was unpledged as collateral. The Company bank subsidiary’s unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh at March 31, 2020 was $689.2 million, and it maintained $177.1 million of borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s discount window. The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients’ available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on the our liquidity profile.
Summit is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through April 28, 2020, Summit had approved 468 PPP loans totaling $83.8 million. While we anticipate high levels of client utilization of the PPP loan program, our liquidity resources are adequate to meet the funding requirements of these loans.
Lending
We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 through April 24, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.
|Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 through 4/24/2020
|Dollars in thousands
|Total Loan Balance as of 3/31/2020
|Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments (6 Months or Less)
|Loans Modified to Payment Deferral (3 Months)
|Total Loans Modified
|Percentage of Loans Modified
|Hospitality Industry
|$
|120,201
|$
|56,006
|$
|45,778
|$
|101,784
|84.7
|%
|Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores
|107,420
|34,774
|12,518
|47,292
|44.0
|%
|Owner-Occupied Retail Stores
|118,535
|21,103
|8,715
|29,818
|25.2
|%
|Restaurants
|7,416
|2,173
|1,765
|3,938
|53.1
|%
|Oil & Gas Industry
|32,297
|914
|4,425
|5,339
|16.5
|%
|Other Commercial Loans
|898,310
|78,836
|29,061
|107,897
|12.0
|%
|Total Commercial Loans
|1,284,179
|193,806
|102,262
|296,068
|23.1
|%
|Residential 1-4 Family Personal
|276,189
|3,278
|13,061
|16,339
|5.9
|%
|Residential 1-4 Family Rentals
|167,295
|15,467
|4,841
|20,308
|12.1
|%
|Home Equity Loans
|75,170
|-
|402
|402
|0.5
|%
|Total Residential Real Estate Loans
|518,654
|18,745
|18,304
|37,049
|7.1
|%
|Consumer Loans
|35,344
|365
|613
|978
|2.8
|%
|Mortgage Warehouse Loans
|166,826
|-
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|Credit Cards and Overdrafts
|2,266
|-
|-
|-
|0.0
|%
|Total Loans
|$
|2,007,269
|$
|212,916
|$
|121,179
|$
|334,095
|16.6
|%
Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of March 31, 2020. We anticipate that the amounts of COVID-19 related loan modifications will continue to increase during Q2 2020.
The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.
CECL Adoption and Asset Quality
Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, also known as Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”). Upon the adoption of CECL, the Company recorded a net cumulative-effect adjustment that decreased retained earnings by $6.76 million. This adjustment was the result of a $6.93 million net increase in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), from $13.07 million at December 31, 2019 to $20.00 million upon adoption (including a $470,000 reclassification from loans to the ACL for purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans now accounted for in the ACL), a $2.43 million increase in other liabilities to provide an allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, offset by an increase to deferred income tax assets of $2.13 million.
The table below summarizes the changes in the ACL prior to CECL adoption through March 31, 2020.
|Dollars in thousands
|Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2019
|Impact of CECL Adoption
|Allowance for Loan Credit Losses at January 1, 2020
|Provision for Loan Credit Losses for Q1 2020
| Cornerstone
Day 1 PCD Loan Credit Marks
|Loan Net Charge-offs for Q1 2020
|Allowance for Loan Credit Losses at March 31, 2020
|Balance
|$
|13,074
|$
|6,927
|$
|20,001
|$
|4,699
|$
|409
|$
|(501
|)
|$
|24,608
|% Changes
|NA
|53.0
|%
|NA
|35.9
|%
|3.1
|%
|-3.8
|%
|88.2
|%
We have recorded no allowance for credit losses relative to the Company’s available-for-sale debt securities or its other instruments carried at amortized cost.
First quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs were $501,000, or 0.10 percent of average loans annualized, while $4.7 million was added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for loan credit losses. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.23 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, improved to $29.1 million, or 1.16 percent of assets. This compares to $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $34.4 million, or 1.53 percent of assets at the end of Q1 2019.
Merger & Acquisition Activity
Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020 and converted substantially all of its data processing systems to that of Summit’s on March 21, 2020; accordingly, Cornerstone’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s first quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019 results. At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.
On April 24, 2020, Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF). Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase.
Results of Operations
Total revenue for first quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 13.8 percent to $25.9 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income compared to $22.8 million for the first quarter 2019.
For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income was $21.4 million, an increase of 15.5 percent from the $18.6 million reported in the prior-year first quarter and an 8.1 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for first quarter 2020 increased to 3.76 percent compared to 3.63 percent for the linked quarter and 3.66 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.70 percent for Q1 2020, 3.60 percent for Q4 2019 and 3.64 percent for Q1 2019.
Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2020 was $4.50 million compared to $4.23 million for the comparable period of 2019. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $3.46 million for first quarter 2020, compared to $4.23 million reported for first quarter 2019 and was $4.00 million for the linked quarter. The lower levels of 2020 noninterest income compared to 2019 periods are primarily due to the elimination of insurance commission revenue as result of SIS’ sale in Q2 2019.
We recorded a $5.25 million provision for credit losses during first quarter 2020 compared to $500,000 for the linked quarter and $250,000 for the comparable period of 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses. Our Q1 2020 provision for credit losses reflects a change in our CECL computational model’s forecasted economic conditions over the next four quarters from “major improvement” as of January 1, 2020 to “major risk” as of March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Q1 2020 total noninterest expense increased 8.2 percent to $15.0 million compared to $13.9 million for the prior-year first quarter and increased 14.0 percent compared to the linked quarter. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired Cornerstone operations, higher writedowns of foreclosed properties and increased merger expenses. This increase is partially offset by income related to our deferred director compensation plan of $483,000 recognized in Q1 2020 compared to deferred director compensation plan expense of $484,000 and $239,000 recorded in Q1 2019 and Q4 2019, respectively. Under our director deferred compensation plans, directors optionally elect to defer their director fees into a "phantom" investment plan whereby the Company recognizes expense or benefit relative to the phantom returns or losses of such investments. As result of the stock market’s deterioration during Q1 2020, we recognized income related to deferred director compensation this quarter.
Balance Sheet
At March 31, 2020, total assets were $2.51 billion, an increase of $109.8 million, or 4.6 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan credit losses, were $1.98 billion at March 31, 2020, up $82.2 million, or 4.3 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired Cornerstone loans, increased $13.4 million during the quarter, or 3.0 percent (on an annualized basis).
At March 31, 2020, core deposits were $1.83 billion, an increase of $144.6 million or 8.6 percent during first quarter 2020 -- as checking deposits increased $94.8 million or 10.6 percent, core time deposits increased by $10.9 million or 2.9 percent and savings deposits increased $38.9 million or 9.3 percent. Excluding acquired deposits, Q1 2020 core deposit growth was $3.44 million or 2.0 percent.
Shareholders’ equity was $256.0 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.
Tangible book value per common share decreased to $17.17 at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.11 at December 31, 2019. Summit had 12,920,244 outstanding common shares at March 31, 2020 compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.
As announced this quarter, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q1 2020, 66,611 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of 19.21 per share.
About the Company
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.51 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-nine banking locations.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 crisis, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
|For the Quarter Ended
|Percent
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2020
|3/31/2019
|Change
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|25,235
|$
|23,051
|9.5
|%
|Securities
|2,310
|2,586
|-10.7
|%
|Other
|98
|231
|-57.6
|%
|Total interest income
|27,643
|25,868
|6.9
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|5,351
|5,564
|-3.8
|%
|Borrowings
|849
|1,731
|-51.0
|%
|Total interest expense
|6,200
|7,295
|-15.0
|%
|Net interest income
|21,443
|18,573
|15.5
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|5,250
|250
|2000.0
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|16,193
|18,323
|-11.6
|%
|Noninterest income
|Insurance commissions
|7
|1,174
|-99.4
|%
|Trust and wealth management fees
|665
|586
|13.5
|%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,263
|1,180
|7.0
|%
|Bank card revenue
|933
|814
|14.6
|%
|Realized securities gains (losses)
|1,038
|(3
|)
|n/m
|Bank owned life insurance income
|264
|238
|10.9
|%
|Other income
|332
|241
|37.8
|%
|Total noninterest income
|4,502
|4,230
|6.4
|%
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,672
|7,347
|4.4
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|883
|924
|-4.4
|%
|Equipment expense
|1,429
|1,179
|21.2
|%
|Professional fees
|387
|403
|-4.0
|%
|Advertising and public relations
|152
|153
|-0.7
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|429
|476
|-9.9
|%
|FDIC premiums
|165
|-
|n/m
|Bank card expense
|503
|439
|14.6
|%
|Foreclosed properties expense, net
|966
|384
|151.6
|%
|Merger-related expenses
|788
|63
|1150.8
|%
|Other expenses
|1,625
|2,492
|-34.8
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|14,999
|13,860
|8.2
|%
|Income before income taxes
|5,696
|8,693
|-34.5
|%
|Income taxes
|1,190
|1,601
|-25.7
|%
|Net income
|$
|4,506
|$
|7,092
|-36.5
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
|Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019
|For the Quarter Ended
|Percent
|3/31/2020
|3/31/2019
|Change
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.56
|-37.5
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.56
|-37.5
|%
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.14
|21.4
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|49.1
|%
|25.0
|%
|96.4
|%
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,975,429
|12,717,501
|2.0
|%
|Diluted
|13,028,409
|12,778,644
|2.0
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,920,244
|12,661,528
|2.0
|%
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|6.92
|%
|12.28
|%
|-43.6
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|8.55
|%
|14.80
|%
|-42.2
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.73
|%
|1.27
|%
|-42.5
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.76
|%
|3.66
|%
|2.7
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|51.41
|%
|56.63
|%
|9.2
|%
NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.
NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|25,235
|$
|24,772
|$
|24,940
|$
|24,352
|$
|23,051
|Securities
|2,310
|2,195
|2,184
|2,396
|2,586
|Other
|98
|105
|125
|134
|231
|Total interest income
|27,643
|27,072
|27,249
|26,882
|25,868
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|5,351
|5,952
|6,214
|5,967
|5,564
|Borrowings
|849
|1,292
|1,615
|1,652
|1,731
|Total interest expense
|6,200
|7,244
|7,829
|7,619
|7,295
|Net interest income
|21,443
|19,828
|19,420
|19,263
|18,573
|Provision for credit losses
|5,250
|500
|500
|300
|250
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|16,193
|19,328
|18,920
|18,963
|18,323
|Noninterest income
|Insurance commissions
|7
|90
|40
|606
|1,174
|Trust and wealth management fees
|665
|734
|632
|612
|586
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,263
|1,377
|1,312
|1,224
|1,180
|Bank card revenue
|933
|906
|924
|893
|814
|Realized securities gains (losses)
|1,038
|403
|453
|1,086
|(3
|)
|Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC
|-
|-
|-
|1,906
|-
|Bank owned life insurance income
|264
|310
|247
|248
|238
|Other income
|332
|584
|151
|235
|241
|Total noninterest income
|4,502
|4,404
|3,759
|6,810
|4,230
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,672
|7,099
|7,044
|7,576
|7,347
|Net occupancy expense
|883
|815
|799
|880
|924
|Equipment expense
|1,429
|1,278
|1,296
|1,219
|1,179
|Professional fees
|387
|412
|388
|475
|403
|Advertising and public relations
|152
|214
|177
|155
|153
|Amortization of intangibles
|429
|401
|404
|420
|476
|FDIC premiums
|165
|-
|-
|88
|-
|Bank card expense
|503
|454
|455
|473
|439
|Foreclosed properties expense, net
|966
|262
|305
|1,545
|384
|Merger-related expenses
|788
|98
|74
|382
|63
|Other expenses
|1,625
|2,126
|1,864
|2,116
|2,492
|Total noninterest expense
|14,999
|13,159
|12,806
|15,329
|13,860
|Income before income taxes
|5,696
|10,573
|9,873
|10,444
|8,693
|Income tax expense
|1,190
|2,424
|1,812
|1,880
|1,601
|Net income
|$
|4,506
|$
|8,149
|$
|8,061
|$
|8,564
|$
|7,092
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.56
|Diluted
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.56
|Cash dividends
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|Dividend payout ratio
|49.1
|%
|22.3
|%
|23.0
|%
|21.9
|%
|25.0
|%
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,975,429
|12,400,932
|12,412,982
|12,539,095
|12,717,501
|Diluted
|13,028,409
|12,458,702
|12,467,777
|12,600,071
|12,778,644
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,920,244
|12,408,542
|12,400,804
|12,449,986
|12,661,528
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|6.92
|%
|13.32
|%
|13.51
|%
|14.62
|%
|12.28
|%
|Return on average tangible equity
|8.55
|%
|15.25
|%
|15.55
|%
|17.02
|%
|14.80
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.73
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.27
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.76
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.66
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|51.41
|%
|52.25
|%
|52.91
|%
|56.45
|%
|56.63
|%
NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.
NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|18,633
|$
|28,137
|$
|12,374
|$
|13,481
|$
|14,265
|Interest bearing deposits other banks
|22,821
|33,751
|40,296
|42,994
|43,689
|Securities
|305,045
|276,355
|265,347
|269,920
|297,126
|Loans, net
|1,982,661
|1,900,425
|1,838,891
|1,805,850
|1,725,064
|Property held for sale
|18,287
|19,276
|20,979
|21,390
|24,393
|Premises and equipment, net
|47,078
|44,168
|43,592
|42,896
|39,345
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|34,132
|23,022
|23,182
|23,585
|29,349
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|46,497
|43,603
|43,216
|42,976
|42,714
|Other assets
|38,168
|34,755
|35,732
|36,022
|33,696
|Total assets
|$
|2,513,322
|$
|2,403,492
|$
|2,323,609
|$
|2,299,114
|$
|2,249,641
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|$
|2,044,914
|$
|1,913,237
|$
|1,832,285
|$
|1,797,493
|$
|1,789,032
|Short-term borrowings
|161,745
|199,345
|206,694
|225,343
|186,292
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|20,301
|20,306
|20,311
|20,315
|20,319
|Other liabilities
|30,337
|22,840
|21,897
|20,262
|20,368
|Shareholders' equity
|256,025
|247,764
|242,422
|235,701
|233,630
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,513,322
|$
|2,403,492
|$
|2,323,609
|$
|2,299,114
|$
|2,249,641
|Book value per common share
|$
|19.82
|$
|19.97
|$
|19.55
|$
|18.93
|$
|18.45
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.17
|$
|18.11
|$
|17.68
|$
|17.04
|$
|16.13
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|9.0
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.5
|%
|9.3
|%
|9.2
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|CET1 Risk-based Capital
|10.8
|%
|11.1
|%
|11.2
|%
|11.1
|%
|11.4
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|11.7
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.5
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|12.5
|%
|12.7
|%
|12.8
|%
|12.8
|%
|13.2
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|10.2
|%
|10.5
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.2
|%
|Summit Community Bank, Inc.
|CET1 Risk-based Capital
|11.7
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|11.9
|%
|12.3
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|11.7
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|11.9
|%
|12.3
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|12.5
|%
|12.7
|%
|12.9
|%
|12.6
|%
|13.0
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|10.2
|%
|10.6
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.0
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Loan Composition (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Commercial
|$
|224,659
|$
|207,138
|$
|199,391
|$
|204,138
|$
|189,248
|Mortgage warehouse lines
|166,826
|126,237
|145,039
|101,607
|49,355
|Commercial real estate
|Owner occupied
|331,486
|276,218
|255,828
|262,901
|256,671
|Non-owner occupied
|580,619
|629,206
|567,670
|574,677
|585,809
|Construction and development
|Land and development
|92,332
|84,112
|69,589
|67,769
|64,192
|Construction
|43,121
|37,523
|56,255
|46,975
|36,040
|Residential real estate
|Non-jumbo
|378,540
|354,963
|359,399
|360,752
|359,107
|Jumbo
|64,944
|70,947
|69,815
|70,171
|69,313
|Home equity
|75,170
|76,568
|78,493
|81,373
|80,370
|Consumer
|36,611
|36,470
|36,982
|36,715
|36,046
|Other
|12,961
|14,117
|13,371
|11,924
|12,045
|Total loans, net of unearned fees
|2,007,269
|1,913,499
|1,851,832
|1,819,002
|1,738,196
|Less allowance for credit losses
|24,608
|13,074
|12,941
|13,152
|13,132
|Loans, net
|$
|1,982,661
|$
|1,900,425
|$
|1,838,891
|$
|1,805,850
|$
|1,725,064
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Deposit Composition (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Core deposits
|Non-interest bearing checking
|$
|337,446
|$
|260,553
|$
|241,999
|$
|234,397
|$
|258,679
|Interest bearing checking
|648,214
|630,352
|602,059
|588,948
|560,800
|Savings
|457,010
|418,096
|305,891
|301,403
|310,646
|Time deposits
|384,062
|373,125
|371,178
|365,275
|359,141
|Total core deposits
|1,826,732
|1,682,126
|1,521,127
|1,490,023
|1,489,266
|Brokered time deposits
|111,156
|150,554
|227,369
|222,901
|218,913
|Other non-core time deposits
|107,026
|80,557
|83,789
|84,569
|80,853
|Total deposits
|$
|2,044,914
|$
|1,913,237
|$
|1,832,285
|$
|1,797,493
|$
|1,789,032
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Asset Quality Information (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Gross loan charge-offs
|$
|698
|$
|455
|$
|843
|$
|391
|$
|414
|Gross loan recoveries
|(197
|)
|(88
|)
|(132
|)
|(111
|)
|(249
|)
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|501
|$
|367
|$
|711
|$
|280
|$
|165
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.10
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.04
|%
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|$
|24,608
|$
|13,074
|$
|12,941
|$
|13,152
|$
|13,132
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans
|1.23
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.76
|%
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonperforming loans
|Commercial
|$
|560
|$
|764
|$
|835
|$
|948
|$
|729
|Commercial real estate
|5,644
|5,800
|7,037
|6,544
|2,981
|Residential construction and development
|11
|326
|191
|66
|24
|Residential real estate
|4,343
|4,404
|4,461
|5,657
|5,928
|Consumer
|65
|116
|115
|160
|182
|Other
|100
|100
|100
|100
|130
|Total nonperforming loans
|10,723
|11,510
|12,739
|13,475
|9,974
|Foreclosed properties
|Commercial real estate
|1,866
|1,930
|1,514
|1,544
|1,841
|Commercial construction and development
|4,511
|4,601
|4,909
|4,910
|6,326
|Residential construction and development
|10,774
|11,169
|12,847
|13,132
|14,347
|Residential real estate
|1,136
|1,576
|1,709
|1,804
|1,879
|Total foreclosed properties
|18,287
|19,276
|20,979
|21,390
|24,393
|Other repossessed assets
|49
|17
|16
|12
|34
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|29,059
|$
|30,803
|$
|33,734
|$
|34,877
|$
|34,401
|Nonperforming loans to period end loans
|0.53
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.57
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end assets
|1.16
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.53
|%
|Troubled debt restructurings
|Performing
|$
|22,966
|$
|23,339
|$
|23,420
|$
|23,266
|$
|27,845
|Nonperforming
|2,831
|2,337
|2,443
|2,915
|-
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|25,797
|$
|25,676
|$
|25,863
|$
|26,181
|$
|27,845
|Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|Commercial
|$
|160
|$
|111
|$
|390
|$
|375
|$
|264
|Commercial real estate
|2,106
|1,196
|312
|1,719
|4,128
|Construction and development
|53
|236
|65
|235
|179
|Residential real estate
|5,178
|4,775
|5,573
|5,670
|2,944
|Consumer
|222
|269
|365
|234
|432
|Other
|7
|25
|63
|9
|52
|Total
|$
|7,726
|$
|6,612
|$
|6,768
|$
|8,242
|$
|7,999
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
|Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 vs Q1 2019 (unaudited)
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q1 2019
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Dollars in thousands
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets
|Loans, net of unearned interest (1)
|Taxable
|$
|1,935,473
|$
|25,089
|5.21
|%
|$
|1,853,197
|$
|24,622
|5.27
|%
|$
|1,712,286
|$
|22,907
|5.43
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|14,873
|185
|5.00
|%
|15,738
|189
|4.76
|%
|14,907
|184
|5.01
|%
|Securities
|Taxable
|258,889
|1,757
|2.73
|%
|218,375
|1,654
|3.00
|%
|195,932
|1,687
|3.49
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|70,239
|699
|4.00
|%
|69,276
|686
|3.93
|%
|114,831
|1,139
|4.02
|%
|Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold
|35,648
|98
|1.11
|%
|32,779
|105
|1.27
|%
|51,187
|230
|1.82
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|2,315,122
|27,828
|4.83
|%
|2,189,365
|27,256
|4.94
|%
|2,089,143
|26,147
|5.08
|%
|Noninterest earning assets
|Cash & due from banks
|14,422
|12,932
|12,825
|Premises & equipment
|46,151
|44,136
|38,404
|Other assets
|120,846
|103,481
|113,340
|Allowance for credit losses
|(20,452
|)
|(13,055
|)
|(13,309
|)
|Total assets
|$
|2,476,089
|$
|2,336,859
|$
|2,240,403
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|643,955
|$
|1,081
|0.68
|%
|$
|619,939
|$
|1,378
|0.88
|%
|$
|556,766
|$
|1,663
|1.21
|%
|Savings deposits
|449,021
|1,337
|1.20
|%
|351,653
|1,201
|1.35
|%
|310,848
|898
|1.17
|%
|Time deposits
|615,102
|2,933
|1.92
|%
|641,160
|3,373
|2.09
|%
|654,404
|3,003
|1.86
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|119,607
|630
|2.12
|%
|188,007
|1,062
|2.24
|%
|200,297
|1,472
|2.98
|%
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|20,304
|219
|4.34
|%
|20,308
|230
|4.49
|%
|20,321
|259
|5.17
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|1,847,989
|6,200
|1.35
|%
|1,821,067
|7,244
|1.58
|%
|1,742,636
|7,295
|1.70
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
|339,340
|248,159
|248,354
|Other liabilities
|28,400
|22,856
|18,322
|Total liabilities
|2,215,729
|2,092,082
|2,009,312
|Shareholders' equity
|260,360
|244,777
|231,091
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,476,089
|$
|2,336,859
|$
|2,240,403
|NET INTEREST EARNINGS
|$
|21,628
|$
|20,012
|$
|18,852
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|3.76
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.66
|%
(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $185,000, $184,000, and $279,000 for Q1 2020, Q4 2019 and Q1 2019, respectively.
