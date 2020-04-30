MOOREFIELD, W.V., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported first quarter 2020 net income of $4.51 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for fourth quarter 2019 were $8.15 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, and for first quarter 2019, $7.09 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. Summit achieved returns on average assets and average tangible equity in first quarter 2020 of 0.73 percent and 8.55 percent, respectively, compared to 1.27 percent and 14.80 percent, respectively, in the same period of 2019.



“Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and its resulting business conditions, Summit produced solid core earnings this past quarter,” commented H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, we believe our Company is well-prepared to endure its impacts. The Company has strong levels of capital and liquidity, diversified revenue streams, a sound credit record and an experienced management team. I am extremely proud of the diligent efforts and steadfast commitment put forth by our management and employees to maintain operational continuity and a high level of client service during this crisis. We are very concerned about the health and welfare of our employees, clients, shareholders and communities, and are supporting all our stakeholders throughout this crisis in a thoughtful, disciplined and compassionate manner. We especially appreciate our employees’ efforts in this uncertain time, and we will continue to persevere.”

Highlights for Q1 2020

Provision for credit losses of $5.25 million in Q1 2020 compared to $500,000 in Q4 2019 and $250,000 in Q1 2019; the increase in this quarter’s provision resulted principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Net interest income increased 32.6 percent (annualized) compared to Q4 2019 and increased 15.5 percent versus the same period in 2019, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.

Despite volatile markets, net interest margin in Q1 2020 increased 13 basis points to 3.76 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as yields on interest earning assets declined 11 basis points while deposit and other funding costs declined 23 basis points.

Loan balances, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $53.2 million during the quarter, including $39.8 million in loans acquired from Cornerstone; excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired Cornerstone loans, loans increased $13.4 million during the quarter, or 3.0 percent (annualized).

Mortgage warehouse lines of credit increased $40.6 million during the quarter.

Efficiency ratio improved to 51.41 percent compared to 52.25 percent in the linked quarter and 56.63 percent for Q1 2019.

Realized securities gains of $1.04 million in Q1 2020 compared to $403,000 in the linked quarter.

Merger expenses were $788,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $98,000 in the linked quarter.

Net foreclosed properties expenses increased to $966,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $262,000 in Q4 2019; this is primarily the result of write downs of foreclosed properties to fair values totaling $946,000 in Q1 2020 compared to $497,000 in Q4 2019, while realized net gains on sales of foreclosed properties were $61,000 during Q1 2020 compared to $312,000 in Q4 2019.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 1.16 percent from 1.28 percent for the linked quarter and 1.53 percent at the end of Q1 2019.

COVID-19 Impacts

Operations

As the COVID-19 related events unfolded throughout Q1 2020, Summit implemented various plans, strategies and protocols to protect our employees, maintain services for clients, assure the functional continuity of our operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. In order to protect employees and assure workforce continuity and operational redundancy, we imposed business travel restrictions, enhanced our sanitizing protocols within our facilities and physically separated, to the extent possible, our critical operations workforce that cannot work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols throughout its bank branch network. We also maintained active communications with our critical vendors to assure all mission-critical activities and functions are being performed in line with our client-service standards.

Capital and Liquidity

Although there is a high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, management believes that our financial position, including high levels of capital and liquidity, will allow us to successfully endure the negative economic impacts of the crisis. Our capital management activities, coupled with our historically strong earnings performance and prudent dividend practices, have allowed us to build and maintain strong capital reserves. At March 31, 2020, all of Summit’s regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company bank subsidiary’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, a common measure to evaluate a financial institutions capital strength, was 10.2% at March 31, 2020, which represents over two times its well-capitalized regulatory minimum of 5.0%.

In addition, management believes the Company’s liquidity position is strong. The Company’s bank subsidiary maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing transactional deposit accounts with clients that operate or reside within the footprint of its branch bank network. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balances were $41.5 million. In addition, Summit maintains an available-for-sale securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly liquid U.S. agency securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency-backed mortgage backed securities, which serves as a ready source of liquidity. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $305.0 million, $205.8 million of which was unpledged as collateral. The Company bank subsidiary’s unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh at March 31, 2020 was $689.2 million, and it maintained $177.1 million of borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s discount window. The Company has not experienced significant draws on clients’ available commercial lines of credit and home equity lines of credit due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has it observed any significant or unusual client activity that portends unmanageable levels of stress on the our liquidity profile.

Summit is participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), a $660 billion low-interest business loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The PPP Loan Program provides U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. Through April 28, 2020, Summit had approved 468 PPP loans totaling $83.8 million. While we anticipate high levels of client utilization of the PPP loan program, our liquidity resources are adequate to meet the funding requirements of these loans.

Lending

We have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types. We implemented a loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing or expect to experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following table summarizes the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 through April 24, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.

Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 through 4/24/2020 Dollars in thousands Total Loan Balance as of 3/31/2020 Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments (6 Months or Less) Loans Modified to Payment Deferral (3 Months) Total Loans Modified Percentage of Loans Modified Hospitality Industry $ 120,201 $ 56,006 $ 45,778 $ 101,784 84.7 % Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 107,420 34,774 12,518 47,292 44.0 % Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 118,535 21,103 8,715 29,818 25.2 % Restaurants 7,416 2,173 1,765 3,938 53.1 % Oil & Gas Industry 32,297 914 4,425 5,339 16.5 % Other Commercial Loans 898,310 78,836 29,061 107,897 12.0 % Total Commercial Loans 1,284,179 193,806 102,262 296,068 23.1 % Residential 1-4 Family Personal 276,189 3,278 13,061 16,339 5.9 % Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 167,295 15,467 4,841 20,308 12.1 % Home Equity Loans 75,170 - 402 402 0.5 % Total Residential Real Estate Loans 518,654 18,745 18,304 37,049 7.1 % Consumer Loans 35,344 365 613 978 2.8 % Mortgage Warehouse Loans 166,826 - - - 0.0 % Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,266 - - - 0.0 % Total Loans $ 2,007,269 $ 212,916 $ 121,179 $ 334,095 16.6 %

Modified loans with deferred payments will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with bank regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral periods. COVID-19 related loan modifications are also deemed to be insignificant borrower concessions, and therefore, such modified loans were not classified as troubled-debt restructured loans as of March 31, 2020. We anticipate that the amounts of COVID-19 related loan modifications will continue to increase during Q2 2020.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact our financial results, as well as demand for our services and products during the second quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves and liquidity are unknown at present.

CECL Adoption and Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, also known as Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”). Upon the adoption of CECL, the Company recorded a net cumulative-effect adjustment that decreased retained earnings by $6.76 million. This adjustment was the result of a $6.93 million net increase in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”), from $13.07 million at December 31, 2019 to $20.00 million upon adoption (including a $470,000 reclassification from loans to the ACL for purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans now accounted for in the ACL), a $2.43 million increase in other liabilities to provide an allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures, offset by an increase to deferred income tax assets of $2.13 million.

The table below summarizes the changes in the ACL prior to CECL adoption through March 31, 2020.

Dollars in thousands Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2019 Impact of CECL Adoption Allowance for Loan Credit Losses at January 1, 2020 Provision for Loan Credit Losses for Q1 2020 Cornerstone

Day 1 PCD Loan Credit Marks Loan Net Charge-offs for Q1 2020 Allowance for Loan Credit Losses at March 31, 2020 Balance $ 13,074 $ 6,927 $ 20,001 $ 4,699 $ 409 $ (501 ) $ 24,608 % Changes NA 53.0 % NA 35.9 % 3.1 % -3.8 % 88.2 %

We have recorded no allowance for credit losses relative to the Company’s available-for-sale debt securities or its other instruments carried at amortized cost.

First quarter 2020 net loan charge-offs were $501,000, or 0.10 percent of average loans annualized, while $4.7 million was added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for loan credit losses. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.23 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, improved to $29.1 million, or 1.16 percent of assets. This compares to $30.8 million, or 1.28 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $34.4 million, or 1.53 percent of assets at the end of Q1 2019.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020 and converted substantially all of its data processing systems to that of Summit’s on March 21, 2020; accordingly, Cornerstone’s results of operations are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s first quarter 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to its first quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2019 results. At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.

On April 24, 2020, Summit’s bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF). Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase.

Results of Operations

Total revenue for first quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 13.8 percent to $25.9 million, principally as a result of higher net interest income compared to $22.8 million for the first quarter 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, net interest income was $21.4 million, an increase of 15.5 percent from the $18.6 million reported in the prior-year first quarter and an 8.1 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for first quarter 2020 increased to 3.76 percent compared to 3.63 percent for the linked quarter and 3.66 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.70 percent for Q1 2020, 3.60 percent for Q4 2019 and 3.64 percent for Q1 2019.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2020 was $4.50 million compared to $4.23 million for the comparable period of 2019. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $3.46 million for first quarter 2020, compared to $4.23 million reported for first quarter 2019 and was $4.00 million for the linked quarter. The lower levels of 2020 noninterest income compared to 2019 periods are primarily due to the elimination of insurance commission revenue as result of SIS’ sale in Q2 2019.

We recorded a $5.25 million provision for credit losses during first quarter 2020 compared to $500,000 for the linked quarter and $250,000 for the comparable period of 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses. Our Q1 2020 provision for credit losses reflects a change in our CECL computational model’s forecasted economic conditions over the next four quarters from “major improvement” as of January 1, 2020 to “major risk” as of March 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Q1 2020 total noninterest expense increased 8.2 percent to $15.0 million compared to $13.9 million for the prior-year first quarter and increased 14.0 percent compared to the linked quarter. Our increased noninterest expense is principally due to expenses associated with the acquired Cornerstone operations, higher writedowns of foreclosed properties and increased merger expenses. This increase is partially offset by income related to our deferred director compensation plan of $483,000 recognized in Q1 2020 compared to deferred director compensation plan expense of $484,000 and $239,000 recorded in Q1 2019 and Q4 2019, respectively. Under our director deferred compensation plans, directors optionally elect to defer their director fees into a "phantom" investment plan whereby the Company recognizes expense or benefit relative to the phantom returns or losses of such investments. As result of the stock market’s deterioration during Q1 2020, we recognized income related to deferred director compensation this quarter.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $2.51 billion, an increase of $109.8 million, or 4.6 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan credit losses, were $1.98 billion at March 31, 2020, up $82.2 million, or 4.3 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired Cornerstone loans, increased $13.4 million during the quarter, or 3.0 percent (on an annualized basis).

At March 31, 2020, core deposits were $1.83 billion, an increase of $144.6 million or 8.6 percent during first quarter 2020 -- as checking deposits increased $94.8 million or 10.6 percent, core time deposits increased by $10.9 million or 2.9 percent and savings deposits increased $38.9 million or 9.3 percent. Excluding acquired deposits, Q1 2020 core deposit growth was $3.44 million or 2.0 percent.

Shareholders’ equity was $256.0 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share decreased to $17.17 at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.11 at December 31, 2019. Summit had 12,920,244 outstanding common shares at March 31, 2020 compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.

As announced this quarter, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q1 2020, 66,611 shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan at an average price of 19.21 per share.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.51 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-nine banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 crisis, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)

Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)

Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019

For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 25,235 $ 23,051 9.5 % Securities 2,310 2,586 -10.7 % Other 98 231 -57.6 % Total interest income 27,643 25,868 6.9 % Interest expense Deposits 5,351 5,564 -3.8 % Borrowings 849 1,731 -51.0 % Total interest expense 6,200 7,295 -15.0 % Net interest income 21,443 18,573 15.5 % Provision for credit losses 5,250 250 2000.0 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,193 18,323 -11.6 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 7 1,174 -99.4 % Trust and wealth management fees 665 586 13.5 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,263 1,180 7.0 % Bank card revenue 933 814 14.6 % Realized securities gains (losses) 1,038 (3 ) n/m Bank owned life insurance income 264 238 10.9 % Other income 332 241 37.8 % Total noninterest income 4,502 4,230 6.4 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,672 7,347 4.4 % Net occupancy expense 883 924 -4.4 % Equipment expense 1,429 1,179 21.2 % Professional fees 387 403 -4.0 % Advertising and public relations 152 153 -0.7 % Amortization of intangibles 429 476 -9.9 % FDIC premiums 165 - n/m Bank card expense 503 439 14.6 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 966 384 151.6 % Merger-related expenses 788 63 1150.8 % Other expenses 1,625 2,492 -34.8 % Total noninterest expense 14,999 13,860 8.2 % Income before income taxes 5,696 8,693 -34.5 % Income taxes 1,190 1,601 -25.7 % Net income $ 4,506 $ 7,092 -36.5 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019 For the Quarter Ended Percent 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.56 -37.5 % Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.56 -37.5 % Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.14 21.4 % Dividend payout ratio 49.1 % 25.0 % 96.4 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,975,429 12,717,501 2.0 % Diluted 13,028,409 12,778,644 2.0 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,920,244 12,661,528 2.0 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 6.92 % 12.28 % -43.6 % Return on average tangible equity 8.55 % 14.80 % -42.2 % Return on average assets 0.73 % 1.27 % -42.5 % Net interest margin (A) 3.76 % 3.66 % 2.7 % Efficiency ratio (B) 51.41 % 56.63 % 9.2 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 25,235 $ 24,772 $ 24,940 $ 24,352 $ 23,051 Securities 2,310 2,195 2,184 2,396 2,586 Other 98 105 125 134 231 Total interest income 27,643 27,072 27,249 26,882 25,868 Interest expense Deposits 5,351 5,952 6,214 5,967 5,564 Borrowings 849 1,292 1,615 1,652 1,731 Total interest expense 6,200 7,244 7,829 7,619 7,295 Net interest income 21,443 19,828 19,420 19,263 18,573 Provision for credit losses 5,250 500 500 300 250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 16,193 19,328 18,920 18,963 18,323 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 7 90 40 606 1,174 Trust and wealth management fees 665 734 632 612 586 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,263 1,377 1,312 1,224 1,180 Bank card revenue 933 906 924 893 814 Realized securities gains (losses) 1,038 403 453 1,086 (3 ) Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC - - - 1,906 - Bank owned life insurance income 264 310 247 248 238 Other income 332 584 151 235 241 Total noninterest income 4,502 4,404 3,759 6,810 4,230 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,672 7,099 7,044 7,576 7,347 Net occupancy expense 883 815 799 880 924 Equipment expense 1,429 1,278 1,296 1,219 1,179 Professional fees 387 412 388 475 403 Advertising and public relations 152 214 177 155 153 Amortization of intangibles 429 401 404 420 476 FDIC premiums 165 - - 88 - Bank card expense 503 454 455 473 439 Foreclosed properties expense, net 966 262 305 1,545 384 Merger-related expenses 788 98 74 382 63 Other expenses 1,625 2,126 1,864 2,116 2,492 Total noninterest expense 14,999 13,159 12,806 15,329 13,860 Income before income taxes 5,696 10,573 9,873 10,444 8,693 Income tax expense 1,190 2,424 1,812 1,880 1,601 Net income $ 4,506 $ 8,149 $ 8,061 $ 8,564 $ 7,092





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Dividend payout ratio 49.1 % 22.3 % 23.0 % 21.9 % 25.0 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,975,429 12,400,932 12,412,982 12,539,095 12,717,501 Diluted 13,028,409 12,458,702 12,467,777 12,600,071 12,778,644 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,920,244 12,408,542 12,400,804 12,449,986 12,661,528 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 6.92 % 13.32 % 13.51 % 14.62 % 12.28 % Return on average tangible equity 8.55 % 15.25 % 15.55 % 17.02 % 14.80 % Return on average assets 0.73 % 1.39 % 1.41 % 1.52 % 1.27 % Net interest margin (A) 3.76 % 3.63 % 3.63 % 3.72 % 3.66 % Efficiency ratio (B) 51.41 % 52.25 % 52.91 % 56.45 % 56.63 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,633 $ 28,137 $ 12,374 $ 13,481 $ 14,265 Interest bearing deposits other banks 22,821 33,751 40,296 42,994 43,689 Securities 305,045 276,355 265,347 269,920 297,126 Loans, net 1,982,661 1,900,425 1,838,891 1,805,850 1,725,064 Property held for sale 18,287 19,276 20,979 21,390 24,393 Premises and equipment, net 47,078 44,168 43,592 42,896 39,345 Goodwill and other intangible assets 34,132 23,022 23,182 23,585 29,349 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 46,497 43,603 43,216 42,976 42,714 Other assets 38,168 34,755 35,732 36,022 33,696 Total assets $ 2,513,322 $ 2,403,492 $ 2,323,609 $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 2,044,914 $ 1,913,237 $ 1,832,285 $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032 Short-term borrowings 161,745 199,345 206,694 225,343 186,292 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,301 20,306 20,311 20,315 20,319 Other liabilities 30,337 22,840 21,897 20,262 20,368 Shareholders' equity 256,025 247,764 242,422 235,701 233,630 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,513,322 $ 2,403,492 $ 2,323,609 $ 2,299,114 $ 2,249,641 Book value per common share $ 19.82 $ 19.97 $ 19.55 $ 18.93 $ 18.45 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.17 $ 18.11 $ 17.68 $ 17.04 $ 16.13 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.2 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 10.8 % 11.1 % 11.2 % 11.1 % 11.4 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 12.1 % 12.5 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.8 % 12.8 % 13.2 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.4 % 10.2 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 % 12.3 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % 11.9 % 12.3 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.9 % 12.6 % 13.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.2 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.0 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Commercial $ 224,659 $ 207,138 $ 199,391 $ 204,138 $ 189,248 Mortgage warehouse lines 166,826 126,237 145,039 101,607 49,355 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 331,486 276,218 255,828 262,901 256,671 Non-owner occupied 580,619 629,206 567,670 574,677 585,809 Construction and development Land and development 92,332 84,112 69,589 67,769 64,192 Construction 43,121 37,523 56,255 46,975 36,040 Residential real estate Non-jumbo 378,540 354,963 359,399 360,752 359,107 Jumbo 64,944 70,947 69,815 70,171 69,313 Home equity 75,170 76,568 78,493 81,373 80,370 Consumer 36,611 36,470 36,982 36,715 36,046 Other 12,961 14,117 13,371 11,924 12,045 Total loans, net of unearned fees 2,007,269 1,913,499 1,851,832 1,819,002 1,738,196 Less allowance for credit losses 24,608 13,074 12,941 13,152 13,132 Loans, net $ 1,982,661 $ 1,900,425 $ 1,838,891 $ 1,805,850 $ 1,725,064





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 337,446 $ 260,553 $ 241,999 $ 234,397 $ 258,679 Interest bearing checking 648,214 630,352 602,059 588,948 560,800 Savings 457,010 418,096 305,891 301,403 310,646 Time deposits 384,062 373,125 371,178 365,275 359,141 Total core deposits 1,826,732 1,682,126 1,521,127 1,490,023 1,489,266 Brokered time deposits 111,156 150,554 227,369 222,901 218,913 Other non-core time deposits 107,026 80,557 83,789 84,569 80,853 Total deposits $ 2,044,914 $ 1,913,237 $ 1,832,285 $ 1,797,493 $ 1,789,032





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Gross loan charge-offs $ 698 $ 455 $ 843 $ 391 $ 414 Gross loan recoveries (197 ) (88 ) (132 ) (111 ) (249 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 501 $ 367 $ 711 $ 280 $ 165 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.04 % Allowance for loan credit losses $ 24,608 $ 13,074 $ 12,941 $ 13,152 $ 13,132 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans 1.23 % 0.68 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.76 % Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 560 $ 764 $ 835 $ 948 $ 729 Commercial real estate 5,644 5,800 7,037 6,544 2,981 Residential construction and development 11 326 191 66 24 Residential real estate 4,343 4,404 4,461 5,657 5,928 Consumer 65 116 115 160 182 Other 100 100 100 100 130 Total nonperforming loans 10,723 11,510 12,739 13,475 9,974 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 1,866 1,930 1,514 1,544 1,841 Commercial construction and development 4,511 4,601 4,909 4,910 6,326 Residential construction and development 10,774 11,169 12,847 13,132 14,347 Residential real estate 1,136 1,576 1,709 1,804 1,879 Total foreclosed properties 18,287 19,276 20,979 21,390 24,393 Other repossessed assets 49 17 16 12 34 Total nonperforming assets $ 29,059 $ 30,803 $ 33,734 $ 34,877 $ 34,401 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.69 % 0.74 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 1.16 % 1.28 % 1.45 % 1.52 % 1.53 % Troubled debt restructurings Performing $ 22,966 $ 23,339 $ 23,420 $ 23,266 $ 27,845 Nonperforming 2,831 2,337 2,443 2,915 - Total troubled debt restructurings $ 25,797 $ 25,676 $ 25,863 $ 26,181 $ 27,845





Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Commercial $ 160 $ 111 $ 390 $ 375 $ 264 Commercial real estate 2,106 1,196 312 1,719 4,128 Construction and development 53 236 65 235 179 Residential real estate 5,178 4,775 5,573 5,670 2,944 Consumer 222 269 365 234 432 Other 7 25 63 9 52 Total $ 7,726 $ 6,612 $ 6,768 $ 8,242 $ 7,999





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q1 2020 vs Q4 2019 vs Q1 2019 (unaudited) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 1,935,473 $ 25,089 5.21 % $ 1,853,197 $ 24,622 5.27 % $ 1,712,286 $ 22,907 5.43 % Tax-exempt (2) 14,873 185 5.00 % 15,738 189 4.76 % 14,907 184 5.01 % Securities Taxable 258,889 1,757 2.73 % 218,375 1,654 3.00 % 195,932 1,687 3.49 % Tax-exempt (2) 70,239 699 4.00 % 69,276 686 3.93 % 114,831 1,139 4.02 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 35,648 98 1.11 % 32,779 105 1.27 % 51,187 230 1.82 % Total interest earning assets 2,315,122 27,828 4.83 % 2,189,365 27,256 4.94 % 2,089,143 26,147 5.08 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 14,422 12,932 12,825 Premises & equipment 46,151 44,136 38,404 Other assets 120,846 103,481 113,340 Allowance for credit losses (20,452 ) (13,055 ) (13,309 ) Total assets $ 2,476,089 $ 2,336,859 $ 2,240,403 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 643,955 $ 1,081 0.68 % $ 619,939 $ 1,378 0.88 % $ 556,766 $ 1,663 1.21 % Savings deposits 449,021 1,337 1.20 % 351,653 1,201 1.35 % 310,848 898 1.17 % Time deposits 615,102 2,933 1.92 % 641,160 3,373 2.09 % 654,404 3,003 1.86 % Short-term borrowings 119,607 630 2.12 % 188,007 1,062 2.24 % 200,297 1,472 2.98 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 20,304 219 4.34 % 20,308 230 4.49 % 20,321 259 5.17 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,847,989 6,200 1.35 % 1,821,067 7,244 1.58 % 1,742,636 7,295 1.70 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 339,340 248,159 248,354 Other liabilities 28,400 22,856 18,322 Total liabilities 2,215,729 2,092,082 2,009,312 Shareholders' equity 260,360 244,777 231,091 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,476,089 $ 2,336,859 $ 2,240,403 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 21,628 $ 20,012 $ 18,852 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.76 % 3.63 % 3.66 %

(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $185,000, $184,000, and $279,000 for Q1 2020, Q4 2019 and Q1 2019, respectively.

