  • Net revenues of $913.0 million, increased 18.5% with the year-ago quarter.
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share.
  • Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $91.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 17.4%.
  • Non-GAAP annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1) was 19.5%.
  • The Board of Directors declared a $0.17 quarterly dividend per share, an increase of 13% from the prior quarter.
  • The Company repurchased $56.2 million of its outstanding common stock.

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $81.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted common share on net revenues of $913.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $96.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $770.4 million for the first quarter of 2019.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $91.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share. The Company’s reported GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily impacted by merger-related expenses. Details discussed below and in the “Non-GAAP Financial Matters” section.

Chairman’s Comments

“Given the impact of the current healthcare crisis on the economy and our daily lives, I’d like to say how proud I am of my Stifel partners and associates who have shown resolve, creativity, and teamwork to achieve the dual objectives of promoting the safety of our people while delivering essential and exceptional service to our clients. Our results in the first quarter illustrate the value of our diversified business as we generated our second highest quarterly revenue despite the sudden and dramatic change in the economy following the COVID -19 outbreak. Record Global Wealth Management revenue and our second strongest quarter for our Institutional Group was driven by record brokerage revenue as well as strong investment banking, net interest income and fee-based revenue. Given the operating conditions in the quarter, I believe that our brokerage results deserve special praise. In a matter of days, and with a focus on employee safety, we rapidly deployed our business continuity plan that resulted in more than 90% of our employees working remotely and enabled our Institutional Group to go from eight primary trading desks to more than 180 separate trading locations. This underscores the value of the investments we have made over the years in both people and technology,” stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, “The next few months have a high level of uncertainty, which can drive a wide range of economic outcomes. Longer term, we believe the world and our economy will overcome this pandemic. Looking forward, Stifel is well positioned because of its diversified business model, solid and liquid balance sheet, and our associates’ commitment to excellence.”

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share data) GAAP 3/31/20  GAAP 3/31/19  % Change  GAAP 12/31/19  % Change   Non-GAAP (2) 3/31/20  Non-GAAP (2) 3/31/19  % Change 
Net revenues $913,034  $770,420   18.5  $944,251   (3.3)  $913,213  $770,420   18.5 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $86,589  $99,207   (12.7) $130,690   (33.7)  $96,777  $106,864   (9.4)
Preferred dividends  4,844   2,344   106.7   4,843  n/m    4,844   2,344   106.7 
Net income available to common shareholders $81,745  $96,863   (15.6) $125,847   (35.0)  $91,933  $104,520   (12.0)
Earnings per diluted common share $1.13  $1.25   (9.6) $1.68   (32.7)  $1.26  $1.35   (6.7)
Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.07  $1.22   (12.3) $1.62   (34.0)  $1.20  $1.32   (9.1)
Compensation ratio  63.2%  59.5%      60.0%       62.5%  59.0%    
Non-compensation ratio  24.2%  22.6%      22.8%       23.4%  22.0%    
Pre-tax operating margin (3)  12.6%  17.9%      17.2%       14.1%  19.0%    


Net Revenues

Net revenues were $913.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an 18.5% increase from the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.3% decrease from our record fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenues, compared with the first quarter of 2019, reflected significantly higher brokerage revenues, increased capital raising revenues, and asset management and service fees, partially offset by lower advisory fee revenues and net interest income. Net revenues, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, reflected significantly lower advisory fee revenues and a decline in capital raising revenues, partially offset by an increase in brokerage revenues, asset management and service fees, and net interest income.

The operating environment, notably in March, was impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. The decline of asset prices, reduction in interest rates, widening of credit spreads, lending and counterparty credit deterioration, market volatility, and reduced investment banking activity had the most immediate negative impacts on the Company’s first quarter results. At the same time, high levels of client trading activity related to market volatility significantly impacted brokerage revenues.

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $349.8 million, a 34.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 20.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19  % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Global Wealth Management $179,879  $153,194   17.4  $174,000   3.4 
Institutional brokerage:                    
Equity capital markets  70,195   38,881   80.5   45,989   52.6 
Fixed income capital markets  99,688   67,406   47.9   69,563   43.3 
Total institutional brokerage  169,883   106,287   59.8   115,552   47.0 
Total brokerage revenues (4) $349,762  $259,481   34.8  $289,552   20.8 
  • Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues were $179.9 million, a 17.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $70.2 million, an 80.5% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 52.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $99.7 million, a 47.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 43.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $179.5 million, a 10.9% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 35.3% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20    3/31/19    % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Capital raising:                        
Global Wealth Management $10,314    $8,223     25.4  $9,278   11.2 
                         
Equity capital markets  60,195     27,859     116.1   64,384   (6.5)
Fixed income capital markets  32,887     20,863     57.6   48,181   (31.7)
Institutional Group  93,082     48,722     91.0   112,565   (17.3)
Total capital raising (4)  103,396     56,945     81.6   121,843   (15.1)
Advisory fees (4)  76,072     104,895     (27.5)  155,331   (51.0)
Total investment banking $179,468    $161,840     10.9  $277,174   (35.3)
  • Global Wealth Management capital raising revenues were $10.3 million, a 25.4% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and an 11.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $60.2 million, a 116.1% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 6.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $32.9 million, a 57.6% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 31.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Advisory fee revenues were $76.1 million, a 27.5% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 51.0% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.


Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $237.8 million, a 21.8% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 6.2% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the comparative period in 2019 is primarily attributable to higher asset levels at the beginning of the first quarter of 2020 and strong fee-based asset flows. See Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down table.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income of $136.8 million, a 3.4% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 0.9% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. See Net Interest Income Analysis table.

  • Interest income was $161.2 million, a 15.6% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 3.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Interest expense was $24.4 million, a 50.7% decrease compared with the first quarter of 2019 and a 22.5% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compensation and benefits expenses were $577.2 million, which included $6.4 million of merger-related and severance expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $458.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $567.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 62.5% in the first quarter of 2020 (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in compensation and benefits expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to higher volume and revenue-related expense and investments.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19 
GAAP compensation and benefits $577,179  $458,114 
As a percentage of net revenues  63.2%  59.5%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)        
Merger-related and severance  (6,427)  (3,932)
Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $570,752  $454,182 
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues  62.5%  59.0%

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, non-compensation operating expenses were $220.7 million, which included $6.9 million of merger-related expenses (non-GAAP adjustments). This compares with $174.5 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $214.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were 23.4% (non-GAAP measure).

The increase in non-compensation operating expenses, compared with the first quarter of 2019, is primarily attributable to the increase in the provision for loan losses as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the broader economic environment, volume-related expenses, net provisions for regulatory matters, and professional fees. In addition, the first quarter of 2020 included provisions related to growth in loans and the impact of accounting for credit losses under the CECL standard (6).

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19 
GAAP non-compensation expenses $220,749  $174,497 
As a percentage of net revenues  24.2%  22.6%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)        
Merger-related  (6,904)  (4,259)
Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $213,845  $170,238 
As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues  23.4%  22.0%


Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 24.8%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 27.9% for the first quarter of 2019 and 19.6% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was 24.8%.

The effective income tax rate was primarily impacted by tax benefits on the settlement of employee share-based awards and the establishment of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets in the first quarter of 2020.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19 
GAAP provision for income taxes $28,517  $38,370 
GAAP effective tax rate  24.8%  27.9%
Non-GAAP adjustments: (5)        
Merger-related and severance  3,300   2,203 
Other  22   (1,669)
   3,322   534 
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $31,839  $38,904 
Non-GAAP effective tax rate  24.8%  26.7%

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its first quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel’s Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 5496039. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company’s results, will be available through the Company’s web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. For information about the risks and important factors that could affect the Company’s future results, financial condition and liquidity, see Item 8.01 of the Company’s Report on Form 8-K dated April 30, 2020 and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results, financial position and liquidity may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except per share amounts) 3/31/20    3/31/19    %
Change		    12/31/19    % Change 
Revenues:                            
Commissions $211,098    $155,449     35.8    $183,144     15.3 
Principal transactions  138,666     104,032     33.3     106,408     30.3 
Brokerage revenues  349,764     259,481     34.8     289,552     20.8 
                             
Advisory fees  76,072     104,890     (27.5)    155,331     (51.0)
Capital raising  103,396     56,950     81.6     121,843     (15.1)
Investment banking  179,468     161,840     10.9     277,174     (35.3)
Asset management and service fees  237,775     195,267     21.8     223,969     6.2 
Other income  9,207     12,209     (24.6)    17,917     (48.6)
Operating revenues  776,214     628,797     23.4     808,612     (4.0)
Interest revenue  161,177     191,071     (15.6)    167,087     (3.5)
Total revenues  937,391     819,868     14.3     975,699     (3.9)
Interest expense  24,357     49,448     (50.7)    31,448     (22.5)
Net revenues  913,034     770,420     18.5     944,251     (3.3)
                             
Non-interest expenses:                            
Compensation and benefits  577,179     458,114     26.0     566,981     1.8 
Occupancy and equipment rental  66,073     58,862     12.3     64,327     2.7 
Communication and office supplies  41,124     35,697     15.2     39,845     3.2 
Commissions and floor brokerage  14,842     10,956     35.5     11,505     29.0 
Provision for loan losses  18,978     2,283     731.3     4,412     330.1 
Other operating expenses  79,732     66,699     19.5     94,588     (15.7)
Total non-interest expenses  797,928     632,611     26.1     781,658     2.1 
Income before income taxes  115,106     137,809     (16.5)    162,593     (29.2)
Provision for income taxes  28,517     38,370     (25.7)    31,925     (10.7)
Net income  86,589     99,439     (12.9)    130,668     (33.7)
Net income/(loss) applicable to non-controlling interests       232    n/m     (22)   n/m 
Net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp.  86,589     99,207     (12.7)    130,690     (33.7)
Preferred dividends  4,844     2,344     106.7     4,843    n/m 
Net income available to common shareholders $81,745    $96,863     (15.6)   $125,847     (35.0)
Earnings per common share:                            
Basic $1.15    $1.35     (14.8)   $1.79     (35.8)
Diluted $1.07    $1.22     (12.3)   $1.62     (34.0)
                             
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.17    $0.15     13.3    $0.15     13.3 
                             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                            
Basic  71,286     71,700     (0.6)    70,470     1.2 
Diluted  76,619     79,210     (3.3)    77,813     (1.5)


Summary Segment Results (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19    % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Net revenues:                      
Global Wealth Management $582,956  $510,610     14.2  $552,945   5.4 
Institutional Group  332,238   261,286     27.2   391,907   (15.2)
Other  (2,160)  (1,476)    (46.3)  (601)  (259.4)
Total net revenues $913,034  $770,420     18.5  $944,251   (3.3)
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Global Wealth Management $388,789  $316,120     23.0  $356,650   9.0 
Institutional Group  290,498   229,082     26.8   336,366   (13.6)
Other  118,641   87,409     35.7   88,642   33.8 
Total operating expenses $797,928  $632,611     26.1  $781,658   2.1 
                       
Operating contribution:                      
Global Wealth Management $194,167  $194,490     (0.2) $196,295   (1.1)
Institutional Group  41,740   32,204     29.6   55,541   (24.8)
Other  (120,801)  (88,885)    35.9   (89,243)  35.4 
Income before income taxes $115,106  $137,809     (16.5) $162,593   (29.2)
                       
As a percentage of net revenues:                     
Compensation and benefits                      
Global Wealth Management  51.2   48.5         49.7     
Institutional Group  62.0   61.0         63.7     
Non-comp. operating expenses                      
Global Wealth Management  15.5   13.4         14.8     
Institutional Group  25.4   26.7         22.1     
Income before income taxes                      
Global Wealth Management  33.3   38.1         35.5     
Institutional Group  12.6   12.3         14.2     
Consolidated pre-tax margin  12.6   17.9         17.2     


Financial metrics (unaudited):As of and For the Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts)3/31/20 3/31/19 12/31/19 
Total assets$25,896,006 $24,183,559 $24,610,225 
Total Stifel Financial shareholders’ equity 3,470,326  3,376,623  3,614,791 
Book value per common share (7)$46.13 $43.18 $48.37 
Return on common equity (8) 10.0% 12.7% 15.6%
Non-GAAP return on common equity (2) (8) 11.2% 13.7% 18.2%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 17.4% 21.2% 27.0%
Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (2) 19.5% 22.8% 31.4%
Tier 1 common capital ratio (9) 14.3% 15.9% 15.2%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (9) 16.6% 18.5% 17.6%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (9) 9.6% 9.8% 10.0%
Pre-tax margin on net revenues 12.6% 17.9% 17.2%
Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (2) (3) 14.1% 19.0% 20.5%
Effective tax rate 24.8% 27.9% 19.6%
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (2) 24.8% 26.7% 22.0%


Statistical Information (unaudited): As of and For the Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except financial advisors and locations) 3/31/20  3/31/19  % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Financial advisors  2,130   2,061   3.3   2,127   0.1 
Independent contractors  94   99   (5.1)  95   (1.1)
Total financial advisors  2,224   2,160   3.0   2,222   0.1 
Locations  447   407   9.8   446   0.2 
Total client assets $276,627,000  $299,993,000   (7.8) $329,495,000   (16.0)
Fee-based client assets $93,633,000  $99,579,000   (6.0) $117,189,000   (20.1)
Client money market and insured product $17,234,000  $14,928,000   15.4  $14,841,000   16.1 
Secured client lending (10) $3,148,790  $3,175,240   (0.8) $3,363,450   (6.4)


  Asset Management and Service Fee Break-down (unaudited) 
Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues: Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19  % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Private Client Group (11) $193,260  $148,092   30.5  $177,987   8.6 
Asset Management  29,762   28,469   4.5   31,653   (6.0)
Third-party Bank Sweep Program  3,308   8,562   (61.4)  3,821   (13.4)
Other (12)  11,445   10,144   12.8   10,508   8.9 
Total asset management and service fee revenues $237,775  $195,267   21.8  $223,969   6.2 
                     
Fee-based Assets: Three Months Ended 
($ in millions) 3/31/20  3/31/19  % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Private Client Group (11) $80,617  $73,553   9.6  $92,110   (12.5)
Asset Management  22,752   32,952   (31.0)  36,525   (37.7)
Elimination (13)  (9,736)  (6,926)  40.6   (11,446)  (14.9)
Total fee-based assets $93,633  $99,579   (6.0) $117,189   (20.1)
                     
Individual Program Banks $1,491  $1,875   (20.5) $1,185   25.8 
                     
ROA (bps) (14)                    
Private Client Group (13)  83.9   89.6       83.6     
Asset Management  38.0   34.6       34.7     
Individual Program Banks  95.0   153.3       123.7     


Consolidated Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): 
                                     
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019  December 31, 2019 
($ in millions, except percentages) Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and federal funds sold $931.8  $3.7   1.58% $1,124.9  $7.8   2.78% $805.7  $3.6   1.80%
Financial instruments owned  1,076.6   4.6   1.70   1,277.4   6.3   1.98   1,074.2   5.1   1.91 
Margin balances  1,231.7   10.1   3.29   1,258.5   13.4   4.27   1,291.7   11.6   3.58 
Investments:                                    
Asset-backed securities  4,538.5   37.0   3.26   4,698.9   49.0   4.17   4,511.8   38.8   3.44 
Mortgage-backed securities  1,094.2   6.0   2.18   1,531.4   9.0   2.35   987.9   5.1   2.06 
Corporate fixed income securities  732.8   5.0   2.76   954.5   7.2   3.01   663.7   4.8   2.89 
State and municipal securities  18.4   0.1   2.13   50.1   0.3   2.38   27.7   0.2   2.22 
Other  3.9      2.17            4.5      2.02 
Total Investments  6,387.8   48.1   3.01   7,234.9   65.5   3.62   6,195.6   48.9   3.16 
Loans:                                    
Commercial and industrial  3,560.3   38.0   4.27   3,419.8   40.8   4.78   3,380.0   36.9   4.37 
Residential real estate  3,416.1   25.3   2.96   2,927.9   22.5   3.07   3,144.9   24.0   3.06 
Securities-based loans  2,063.8   16.5   3.19   1,799.5   19.1   4.25   2,064.7   18.5   3.59 
Commercial real estate  445.0   5.8   5.22   336.5   4.7   5.60   386.2   5.8   6.03 
Loans held for sale  374.5   4.0   4.26   179.0   1.8   4.09   335.3   4.0   4.80 
Other  500.1   5.6   4.46   319.0   4.4   5.36   503.4   6.1   4.75 
Total Loans  10,359.8   95.2   3.67   8,981.7   93.3   4.15   9,814.5   95.3   3.88 
Other interest-bearing assets  607.9   (0.5)  (0.30)  736.3   4.8   2.61   642.4   2.6   1.59 
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  20,595.6   161.2   3.13   20,613.7   191.1   3.71   19,824.1   167.1   3.37 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Short-term borrowings  91.3   0.2   0.87   68.2   0.5   3.10   31.5   0.1   1.66 
Senior notes  1,017.1   11.2   4.40   1,016.1   11.1   4.38   1,016.8   11.1   4.38 
Deposits  15,377.9   9.6   0.25   15,282.3   28.1   0.73   14,672.8   13.6   0.37 
FHLB  590.5   2.4   1.59   461.4   1.7   1.45   513.0   2.1   1.67 
Other interest-bearing liabilities  1,628.1   1.0   0.26   1,588.3   8.0   2.03   1,595.6   4.5   1.12 
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $18,704.9  $24.4   0.52% $18,416.3  $49.4   1.07% $17,829.7  $31.4   0.71%
Net interest income/margin     $136.8   2.66%     $141.7   2.75%     $135.7   2.74%


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited): 
                                     
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019  December 31, 2019 
($ in millions, except percentages) Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate  Average Balance  Interest Income/ Expense  Average Interest Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Cash and federal funds sold $446.0  $1.2   1.10% $732.6  $4.6   2.49% $255.7  $1.2   1.83%
Investments  6,387.8   48.1   3.01   7,234.9   65.5   3.62   6,195.6   48.9   3.16 
Loans  10,359.8   95.2   3.67   8,981.7   93.3   4.15   9,814.5   95.3   3.88 
Other interest-bearing assets  59.6   0.6   4.02   52.3   1.0   8.45   57.4   0.5   3.77 
Total interest-earning assets/interest income  17,253.2   145.1   3.36   17,001.5   164.4   3.87   16,323.2   145.9   3.58 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Deposits  15,377.9   9.6   0.25   15,282.3   28.1   0.73   14,672.8   13.6   0.37 
FHLB  590.5   2.4   1.59   461.4   1.7   1.45   513.0   2.1   1.67 
Other interest-bearing liabilities  1.6      7.09   1.7      9.16   1.6      7.85 
Total interest-bearing liabilities/interest expense $15,970.0   12.0   0.30% $15,745.4   29.8   0.76% $15,187.4   15.7   0.41%
Net interest income/margin     $133.1   3.09%     $134.6   3.17%     $130.2   3.19%


Stifel Bancorp, Inc. (15) –  a component of Global Wealth Management 
  
Selected operating data (unaudited):Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s, except percentages)3/31/20  3/31/19  % Change  12/31/19  % Change 
Net interest income$133,131  $134,564   (1.1) $130,157   2.3 
Bank loan loss provision 18,978   2,283   731.3   4,412   330.1 
Charge-offs 20   56   (64.3)  220   (90.9)
Net interest margin 3.09%  3.17% (8) bps   3.19% (10) bps 


Financial Metrics (unaudited): As of 
($ in 000s, except percentages) 3/31/20  3/31/19  12/31/19 
Total assets $18,442,914  $16,822,599  $16,941,877 
Total shareholders’ equity  1,224,307   1,242,760   1,207,469 
Total loans, net (includes loans held for sale)  10,565,287   8,850,905   10,013,735 
Total deposits  16,880,933   15,049,877   15,332,581 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  3,363,961   3,002,751   3,253,588 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,083,065   4,100,357   2,853,360 
Commercial and industrial  3,813,862   3,314,564   3,438,953 
Residential real estate  3,495,136   2,928,228   3,309,548 
Securities-based loans  1,945,371   1,860,989   2,098,211 
Commercial real estate  399,732   361,950   428,549 
Loans held for sale  570,787   144,216   389,693 
Stifel Bank & Trust:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)  11.7%  13.7%  12.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)  11.7%  13.8%  12.1%
Total capital ratio (9)  13.0%  14.9%  13.3%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)  7.1%  7.1%  7.1%
Stifel Bank:            
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (9)  15.6%  17.5%  16.9%
Tier 1 capital ratio (9)  15.6%  17.5%  16.9%
Total capital ratio (9)  16.5%  18.6%  18.0%
Tier 1 leverage ratio (9)  7.3%  7.5%  7.1%
             
Credit Metrics:            
Allowance for loan losses $102,802  $88,172  $95,579 
Allowance as a percentage of retained loans  1.02%  1.00%  0.98%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Total nonperforming assets $14,616  $21,276  $14,748 
Nonperforming assets as % of total assets  0.08%  0.13%  0.09%


Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20    3/31/19    %
Change		    12/31/19  % Change 
Revenues:                          
Commissions $136,897    $109,927     24.5    $129,129   6.0 
Principal transactions  42,982     43,267     (0.7)    44,871   (4.2)
Brokerage revenues  179,879     153,194     17.4     174,000   3.4 
                           
Asset management and service fees  237,760     195,253     21.8     223,952   6.2 
Net interest  138,682     145,295     (4.6)    138,060   0.5 
Investment banking (16)  10,333     8,223     25.7     9,278   11.4 
Other income  16,302     8,645     88.6     7,655   113.0 
Net revenues  582,956     510,610     14.2     552,945   5.4 
Non-interest expenses:                          
Compensation and benefits  298,370     247,473     20.6     274,954   8.5 
Non-compensation operating expenses  90,419     68,647     31.7     81,696   10.7 
Total non-interest expenses  388,789     316,120     23.0     356,650   9.0 
Income before income taxes $194,167    $194,490     (0.2)   $196,295   (1.1)
                           
As a percentage of net revenues:                          
Compensation and benefits  51.2     48.5           49.7     
Non-compensation operating expenses  15.5     13.4           14.8     
Income before income taxes  33.3     38.1           35.5     


Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) 
  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20    3/31/19    % Change    12/31/19  % Change 
Revenues:                          
Commissions $74,198    $45,522     63.0    $54,015   37.4 
Principal transactions  95,685     60,765     57.5     61,537   55.5 
Brokerage revenues  169,883     106,287     59.8     115,552   47.0 
Advisory fees  76,053     104,895     (27.5)    155,331   (51.0)
Capital raising  93,082     48,722     91.0     112,565   (17.3)
Investment banking  169,135     153,617     10.1     267,896   (36.9)
Other (17)  (6,780)    1,382     (590.6)    8,459   (180.2)
Net revenues  332,238     261,286     27.2     391,907   (15.2)
Non-interest expenses:                          
Compensation and benefits  205,988     159,411     29.2     249,574   (17.5)
Non-compensation operating expenses  84,510     69,671     21.3     86,792   (2.6)
Total non-interest expenses  290,498     229,082     26.8     336,366   (13.6)
Income before income taxes $41,740    $32,204     29.6    $55,541   (24.8)
                           
As a percentage of net revenues:                          
Compensation and benefits  62.0     61.0           63.7     
Non-compensation operating expenses  25.4     26.7           22.1     
Income before income taxes  12.6     12.3           14.2     


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company’s business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2019 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

  Three Months Ended 
($ in 000s) 3/31/20  3/31/19  12/31/19 
GAAP net income applicable to Stifel Financial Corp. $86,589  $99,207  $130,690 
Preferred dividend  4,844   2,344   4,843 
Net income available to common shareholders  81,745   96,863   125,847 
             
Non-GAAP adjustments:            
Merger-related and severance (18)  13,510   8,191   31,442 
Provision for income taxes (19)  (3,322)  (534)  (10,690)
Total non-GAAP adjustments  10,188   7,657   20,752 
Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $91,933  $104,520  $146,599 
             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  76,619   79,210   77,813 
             
GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.13  $1.25  $1.68 
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.13   0.10   0.27 
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $1.26  $1.35  $1.95 
             
GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.07  $1.22  $1.62 
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.13   0.10   0.26 
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $1.20  $1.32  $1.88 


Footnotes

(1)Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (“ROTE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROTE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to common shareholders by average tangible shareholders’ equity. Tangible common shareholders’ equity equals total Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets and the deferred taxes on goodwill and intangible assets. Deferred taxes on goodwill and tangible assets was $41.4 million, $47.2 million, and $46.5 million, as of March 31, 2020 and 2019, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Historical periods have been restated to conform with the current period presentation.
(2)Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(3)Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of 14.1% is calculated by adding non-GAAP adjustments of $13.5 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $115.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $913.2 million. Reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(4)Excludes revenue included in the Other segment.
(5)See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
(6)In the first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326) – Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” which amends several aspects of the measurement of credit losses on certain financial instruments, including replacing the existing incurred credit loss model and other models with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model. For further information about ASU No. 2016-13, see Note 2 “Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” in Part II, Item 8 “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(7)Book value per common share represents shareholders’ equity (excluding preferred stock and non-controlling interests) divided by period end common shares outstanding.
(8)Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (“ROE”) is calculated by dividing annualized net income applicable to common shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity or, in the case of non-GAAP ROE, calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income applicable to commons shareholders by average Stifel Financial common shareholders’ equity.
(9)Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company’s earnings release.
(10)Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at our bank subsidiaries.
(11)Includes Private Client Group and Trust Business.
(12)Includes fund networking fees, retirement fees, transaction/handling fees, and ACAT fees.
(13)Asset management assets managed in Private Client Group or Trust accounts.
(14)Return on assets (ROA) is calculated based on prior period-end balances for Private Client Group, period-end balances for Asset Management, and average quarterly balances for Individual Program Banks.
(15)Includes Stifel Bank & Trust, Stifel Bank, and Stifel Trust Company, N.A.
(16)Includes capital raising and advisory fees.
(17)Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.
(18)Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company’s on-going business.
(19)See details of non-GAAP adjustments under “Provision for Income Taxes.”

Media Contact:  Neil Shapiro  (212) 271-3447
Investor Contact:  Joel Jeffrey  (212) 271-3610
www.stifel.com/investor-relations

 