Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual report and Sustainability report for 2019 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se.
Borås 30 April 2020
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Krister Magnusson
CEO
M: +46 704 852 114
E: Krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
This is information that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities
Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12,00 CET on 30/4 2020.
Nilörngruppen AB
Borås, SWEDEN
