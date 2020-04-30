Nilörngruppen AB today published the Annual report and Sustainability report for 2019 on the company's website, www.nilorn.se.



Borås 30 April 2020

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Krister Magnusson

CEO

M: +46 704 852 114

E: Krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This is information that Nilörngruppen AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities

Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12,00 CET on 30/4 2020.

