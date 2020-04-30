SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS     30 APRIL  2020  1:00 P.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Jarkko Takanen
Position:                              Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507


Notification type:                  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:              7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200429160135_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 55,000 Unit price: 4.67 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 55,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.67 EUR

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com