SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 30 APRIL 2020 1:00 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jarkko Takanen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200429160135_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-04-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55,000 Unit price: 4.67 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 55,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.67 EUR

SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com