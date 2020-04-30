COLUMBIA, Md., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend is payable June 11, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2020.



About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com .

