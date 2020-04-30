LONDON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, NetBet.com welcomes well-established game company Blueprint to the ever-growing range of providers. Blueprint are known for their high-quality games, now integrated into all .com domains of NetBet Casino with the help of trusted platform iSoftBet .



NetBet is excited to be integrating Blueprint and their excellent range of games this April, showcasing popular titles such as Genie Jackpot Megaways, Goonies and Rick and Morty Megaways. For the first time, customers can experience these awesome games as part of our ever-expanding casino product range.

Blueprint Gaming is part of the Gauselmann Group, the renowned Germany-based company with a rich history in developing casino games. Here at NetBet, we’re always on the lookout for premium providers and contemporary titles to add to our game collection. Our casino and slot games are handpicked to bring our customers the best user experience possible.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, says: ‘I’m delighted to bring the provider Blueprint to all .com customers and deliver their impressive portfolio of games to those who have yet to experience them’.

This partnership with Blueprint will introduce existing NetBet.com customers to some of the most exciting casino products on the market and extend its reach to new customers in Europe and beyond.

