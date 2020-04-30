Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

30 April 2020

The Board of Admiral is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami as an independent non-executive director with effect from 29 April 2020.

JP Rangaswami has a wealth of large-scale IT operational experience gained through his roles as Chief Information Officer (CIO) with Dresdner Kleinwort (2001 to 2006) and Managing Director/Chief Scientist at BT Group (2006 to 2010). JP has also been Chief Scientist with Salesforce (a US cloud-based software company) and was Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Group Head of Innovation with Deutsche Bank (2015 to 2018). He has operated in financial services for over ten years and understands the challenges of working in a regulated environment. JP is also a former global CIO of the Year as well as European Innovator of the Year. He is currently a non-executive director of Allfunds Bank and Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).



Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome JP to the Admiral Board. He brings a wide range of IT skills and experience to the Board which will help to complement and enhance the existing skills. We are looking forward to working with him.”

There is no further information, which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Notification is given that Andrew Crossley, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has joined Admiral’s Group Risk Committee as a member with effect from 29 April 2020. Andrew has extensive experience in insurance in risk and finance roles. Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, has stepped down as a member of Admiral’s Group Risk Committee with effect from the same date. The members of the Group Risk Committee are: Jean Park (Chair), Manning Rowntree and Andrew Crossley.

For any further information, please contact:

Marisja Kocznur – Head of Investor Relations – 029 20602034

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046

Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051