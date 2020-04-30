Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurostimulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the neurostimulation market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and scientific research laboratories. The global neurostimulation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rise in the aging population that is having chronic diseases and increase in the usage of neurosimulation therapies.
A report of more than 150-page is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the neurostimulation market, then read this report.
The study includes the neurostimulation market size and forecast for the global neurostimulation market through 2024, segmented by product, application, end user, and the region as follows:
Some of the features of Global Neurostimulation Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Neurostimulation Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Neurostimulation Market by Product
3.3.1: Spinal Cord Stimulator
3.3.2: Deep Brain Stimulator
3.3.3: Sacral Nerve Stimulator
3.3.4: Vagus Nerve Stimulator
3.3.5: Gastric Electric Stimulator
3.4: Global Neurostimulation Market by Application
3.4.1: Pain Management
3.4.2: Epilepsy
3.4.3: Essential Tremors
3.4.4: Urinary And Fecal Incontinence
3.4.5: Depression
3.4.6: Dystonia
3.4.7: Gastroparesis
3.4.8: Parkinson's Disease
3.4.9: Others
3.5: Global Neurostimulation Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1: Hospitals
3.5.2: Scientific Research Laboratories
3.5.3: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Neurostimulation Market by Region
4.2: North American Neurostimulation Market
4.3: European Neurostimulation Market
4.4: APAC Neurostimulation Market
4.5: ROW Neurostimulation Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Neurostimulation Market by Product Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Neurostimulation Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Neurostimulation Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Neurostimulation Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Neurostimulation Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Stryker
7.2: Medtronic
7.3: Johnson & Johnson
7.4: Terumo
7.5: Penumbra
7.6: Abbott Laboratories
7.7: Merit Medical Systems
7.8: W. L. Gore & Associates
7.9: MicroPort Scientific
