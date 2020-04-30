Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurostimulation Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the neurostimulation market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and scientific research laboratories. The global neurostimulation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are rise in the aging population that is having chronic diseases and increase in the usage of neurosimulation therapies.



A report of more than 150-page is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the neurostimulation market, then read this report.



The study includes the neurostimulation market size and forecast for the global neurostimulation market through 2024, segmented by product, application, end user, and the region as follows:



Some of the features of Global Neurostimulation Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global neurostimulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global neurostimulation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by product, application, end user, and region.

Global market size by various applications such as by product, application, end user, and region. Regional analysis: Global neurostimulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global neurostimulation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for neurostimulation in the global neurostimulation market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for neurostimulation in the global neurostimulation market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for neurostimulation in the global neurostimulation market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for neurostimulation in the global neurostimulation market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global neurostimulation market by product (spinal cord stimulator, deep brain stimulator, sacral nerve stimulator, vagus nerve stimulator, and gastric electric stimulator), application (pain management, epilepsy, essential tremors, urinary and fecal incontinence, depression, dystonia, gastroparesis, parkinson's disease, and others.), end-user (hospitals, scientific research laboratories, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (ROW))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the neurostimulation market? What are the business risks and threats to the neurostimulation market? What are emerging trends in this neurostimulation market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the neurostimulation market? What are the new developments in the neurostimulation market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this neurostimulation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this neurostimulation area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this neurostimulation market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Neurostimulation Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Neurostimulation Market by Product

3.3.1: Spinal Cord Stimulator

3.3.2: Deep Brain Stimulator

3.3.3: Sacral Nerve Stimulator

3.3.4: Vagus Nerve Stimulator

3.3.5: Gastric Electric Stimulator

3.4: Global Neurostimulation Market by Application

3.4.1: Pain Management

3.4.2: Epilepsy

3.4.3: Essential Tremors

3.4.4: Urinary And Fecal Incontinence

3.4.5: Depression

3.4.6: Dystonia

3.4.7: Gastroparesis

3.4.8: Parkinson's Disease

3.4.9: Others

3.5: Global Neurostimulation Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Hospitals

3.5.2: Scientific Research Laboratories

3.5.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Neurostimulation Market by Region

4.2: North American Neurostimulation Market

4.3: European Neurostimulation Market

4.4: APAC Neurostimulation Market

4.5: ROW Neurostimulation Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Neurostimulation Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Neurostimulation Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Neurostimulation Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Neurostimulation Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Neurostimulation Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Stryker

7.2: Medtronic

7.3: Johnson & Johnson

7.4: Terumo

7.5: Penumbra

7.6: Abbott Laboratories

7.7: Merit Medical Systems

7.8: W. L. Gore & Associates

7.9: MicroPort Scientific



