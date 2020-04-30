Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-05-07

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2023-09-20

5533

SE0010442731 1.25 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-12-21

575

SE0010546572 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500

2023-06-01 1587 SE0010441303 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2023-03-15 192 SE0010133207 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2022-12-21 2212 SE0010297085 1.00 % 400 +/- 250 2023-09-20 516 SE0009190390 1.25 % 400 +/- 250 2023-06-21 144 SE0011167428 1.00 % 400 +/- 250

















Settlement date 2020-05-11

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAY 7 2020





Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue 5533

1,000 SEK million in issue 575

1,000 SEK million in issue 1587

1,000 SEK million in issue 192

400 SEK million in issue 2212

400 SEK million in issue 516

400 SEK million in issue 144



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)

ON MAY 7, 2020.

