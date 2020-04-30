Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human resource (HR) technology market grew at a CAGR of 14% during 2014-2019. Human resource technology is a significant part of the human resource industry. It enhances all the aspects of employment with the organization, starting from the first day of recruitment until the retirement of the employees. The human resources technologies help the employer to manage payrolls, onboarding, talent sourcing, performance and workforce management, talent management, etc.



The global human resource technology market is primarily driven by the aging of conventional human resource tools as enterprises are now gradually adopting the human resource software ecosystem. The human resource software solutions provide a time and cost-effective way for managing numerous human resources. Moreover, rapid technological innovations have augmented the demand for such solutions for diverse applications, such as workforce management, and talent management. Furthermore, rising working population and complex management methods are also creating a positive impact on this market. Owing to this, there has been an escalating development in the marketplace for recruitment, advertisement, assessment, and interviewing.



Moreover, human resource technology lowers the risks of systemic errors in comparison to the conventional methods of human resourcing. This helps in time management, along with increasing productivity and reducing employment costs. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global human resource technology market to exhibit a double-digit growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global human resource technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global human resource technology market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the global human resource technology market based on the software type?

What is the breakup of the global human resource technology market based on the end use industry?

What is the breakup of the global human resource technology market based on the company size?

What is the breakup of the global human resource technology market based on the region?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global human resource technology market?

What is the structure of the global human resource technology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global human resource technology market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Human Resource Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by Software Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Company Size

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis

5.13 Market Breakup by Application

5.14 Talent Management

5.14.1 Market Trends

5.14.2 Market Forecast

5.15 Payroll Management

5.15.1 Market Trends

5.15.1 Market Forecast

5.16 Performance Management

5.16.1 Market Trends

5.16.2 Market Forecast

5.17 Workforce Management

5.17.1 Market Trends

5.17.2 Market Forecast

5.18 Recruitment

5.18.1 Market Trends

5.18.2 Market Forecast

5.19 Others

5.19.1 Market Trends

5.19.2 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Software Type

6.1 Inhouse

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Outsourced

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 TTH (Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Public Sector

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Health Care

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Information Technology

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Company Size

8.1 Less than 1k Employees

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 1k - 5k Employees

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Greater than 5k Employees

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 SAP

10.3.2 Workday

10.3.3 ADP

10.3.4 Oracle

10.3.5 Microsoft

10.3.6 Kronos Incorporated

10.3.7 Ultimate Software

10.3.8 SumTotal Systems

10.3.9 IBM

10.3.10 Ceridian



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izxm3d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900