Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Water), Communication Type (RF, PLC, Cellular), Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (AMR, AMI), End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart meters market is estimated to be USD 20.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Smart electric meters segment by type is expected to dominate the global smart meters market.
The electric segment is expected to be the largest market, by type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast, and precise, smart electric meters for dynamic pricing and increased billing transparency for consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region.
By communication type, cellular is expected to dominate the smart meters market.
The cellular segment of the market, by communication type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to substantial investments for the development of robust telecommunication infrastructure that can be used for smart meter operations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The demand for cellular communication technology is driven further by the need for real-time utility consumption analysis.
By region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the smart meters market in terms of value.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for smart meters globally, followed by North America and Europe. The market is also projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to rising investments and planned government smart meter rollout plans in countries such as China, Japan, and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Segmentation
4.2.1. By Type
4.2.2. By Communication Type
4.2.3. By Component
4.2.4. By Technology
4.2.5. By End-User
4.2.6. By Region
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.4. Challenges
5 Global Smart Meters Market, By Type (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Smart Electric Meters
5.3. Smart Gas Meters
5.4. Smart Water Meters
6 Global Smart Meters Market, By Communication Type (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Rf
6.3. Plc
6.4. Cellular
7 Global Smart Meters Market, By Component (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P )
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardware
7.3. Software
8 Global Smart Meters Market, By Technology (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automated Meter Reading (Amr)
8.3. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)
9 Global Sma(USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P) Rt Meters Market, By End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Residential
9.3. Commercial
9.4. Industrial
10 Global Smart Meters Market, By Region (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)
10.1. North America
10.1.1. By Type
10.1.2. By Communication Type
10.1.3. By Component
10.1.4. By Technology
10.1.5. By End-User
10.1.6. By Country
10.1.6.1. US*
10.1.6.1.1. By Type
10.1.6.1.2. By Communication Type
10.1.6.1.3. By Component
10.1.6.1.4. By Technology
10.1.6.1.5. By End-User
10.1.6.2. Canada
10.1.6.3. Mexico
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Communication Type
10.2.3. By Component
10.2.4. By Technology
10.2.5. By End-User
10.2.6. By Country
10.2.6.1. Uk
10.2.6.2. France
10.2.6.3. Spain
10.2.6.4. Germany
10.2.6.5. Rest of Europe
10.3. Asia Pacific
10.3.1. By Type
10.3.2. By Communication Type
10.3.3. By Component
10.3.4. By Technology
10.3.5. By End-User
10.3.6. By Country
10.3.6.1. China
10.3.6.2. Japan
10.3.6.3. Australia
10.3.6.4. India
10.3.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4. South America
10.4.1. By Type
10.4.2. By Communication Type
10.4.3. By Component
10.4.4. By Technology
10.4.5. By End-User
10.4.6. By Country
10.4.6.1. Brazil
10.4.6.2. Argentina
10.4.6.3. Rest of South America
10.5. Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. By Type
10.5.2. By Communication Type
10.5.3. By Component
10.5.4. By Technology
10.5.5. By End-User
10.5.6. By Country
10.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia
10.5.6.2. UAE
10.5.6.3. South Africa
10.5.6.4. Israel
10.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1. Overview
11.2. Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1. Terminology/Nomenclature
11.2.1.1. Visionary Leaders
11.2.1.2. Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.1.3. Emerging Companies
11.2.1.4. Innovators
11.3. Competitive Situation & Trends
11.3.1. Market Share/Ranking of Top 5 Companies
11.3.2. Contracts & Agreements
11.3.3. Expansions
11.3.4. Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Ventures
12 Company Profiles
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Schneider Electric
12.2.1. Business Overview
12.2.1.1. Segments Overview
12.2.1.2. Geographic Reach
12.2.1.3. Product & Services
12.2.1.4. Recent Developments
12.3. Siemens Ag
12.4. Honeywell
12.5. Itron
12.6. Sensus (Xylem)
12.7. Badger Meter
12.8. Kamstrup A/S
12.9. Waison Group
12.10. Landis+Gyr
