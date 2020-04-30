Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meters Market by Type (Electric, Gas, Water), Communication Type (RF, PLC, Cellular), Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (AMR, AMI), End-user (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart meters market is estimated to be USD 20.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7%.



Smart electric meters segment by type is expected to dominate the global smart meters market.



The electric segment is expected to be the largest market, by type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast, and precise, smart electric meters for dynamic pricing and increased billing transparency for consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region.



By communication type, cellular is expected to dominate the smart meters market.



The cellular segment of the market, by communication type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to substantial investments for the development of robust telecommunication infrastructure that can be used for smart meter operations in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The demand for cellular communication technology is driven further by the need for real-time utility consumption analysis.



By region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the smart meters market in terms of value.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for smart meters globally, followed by North America and Europe. The market is also projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to rising investments and planned government smart meter rollout plans in countries such as China, Japan, and India.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.2.1. By Type

4.2.2. By Communication Type

4.2.3. By Component

4.2.4. By Technology

4.2.5. By End-User

4.2.6. By Region

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Challenges



5 Global Smart Meters Market, By Type (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Smart Electric Meters

5.3. Smart Gas Meters

5.4. Smart Water Meters



6 Global Smart Meters Market, By Communication Type (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Rf

6.3. Plc

6.4. Cellular



7 Global Smart Meters Market, By Component (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P )

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.3. Software



8 Global Smart Meters Market, By Technology (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automated Meter Reading (Amr)

8.3. Advanced Metering Infrastructure (Ami)



9 Global Sma(USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P) Rt Meters Market, By End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Residential

9.3. Commercial

9.4. Industrial



10 Global Smart Meters Market, By Region (USD Million - 2018, 2019, 2020-E, 2025-P)

10.1. North America

10.1.1. By Type

10.1.2. By Communication Type

10.1.3. By Component

10.1.4. By Technology

10.1.5. By End-User

10.1.6. By Country

10.1.6.1. US*

10.1.6.1.1. By Type

10.1.6.1.2. By Communication Type

10.1.6.1.3. By Component

10.1.6.1.4. By Technology

10.1.6.1.5. By End-User

10.1.6.2. Canada

10.1.6.3. Mexico

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Communication Type

10.2.3. By Component

10.2.4. By Technology

10.2.5. By End-User

10.2.6. By Country

10.2.6.1. Uk

10.2.6.2. France

10.2.6.3. Spain

10.2.6.4. Germany

10.2.6.5. Rest of Europe

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.1. By Type

10.3.2. By Communication Type

10.3.3. By Component

10.3.4. By Technology

10.3.5. By End-User

10.3.6. By Country

10.3.6.1. China

10.3.6.2. Japan

10.3.6.3. Australia

10.3.6.4. India

10.3.6.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4. South America

10.4.1. By Type

10.4.2. By Communication Type

10.4.3. By Component

10.4.4. By Technology

10.4.5. By End-User

10.4.6. By Country

10.4.6.1. Brazil

10.4.6.2. Argentina

10.4.6.3. Rest of South America

10.5. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. By Type

10.5.2. By Communication Type

10.5.3. By Component

10.5.4. By Technology

10.5.5. By End-User

10.5.6. By Country

10.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia

10.5.6.2. UAE

10.5.6.3. South Africa

10.5.6.4. Israel

10.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1. Terminology/Nomenclature

11.2.1.1. Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2. Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.3. Emerging Companies

11.2.1.4. Innovators

11.3. Competitive Situation & Trends

11.3.1. Market Share/Ranking of Top 5 Companies

11.3.2. Contracts & Agreements

11.3.3. Expansions

11.3.4. Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Schneider Electric

12.2.1. Business Overview

12.2.1.1. Segments Overview

12.2.1.2. Geographic Reach

12.2.1.3. Product & Services

12.2.1.4. Recent Developments

12.3. Siemens Ag

12.4. Honeywell

12.5. Itron

12.6. Sensus (Xylem)

12.7. Badger Meter

12.8. Kamstrup A/S

12.9. Waison Group

12.10. Landis+Gyr



