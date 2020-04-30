Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market by frequency (24-GHz & 77-81 GHz), component (LRR, S&MRR, Mono Camera, and Stereo Camera), vehicle (CV & Off-highway), Application (ACC, AEB,BSD, FCW & IPA) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial vehicle & off-highway radar market, by value, is projected to reach USD 831 million by 2027 from USD 153 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.4%.



The advancement in the ADAS technology is a key factor that drives the commercial vehicle & off-highway radar market. The increase in road accidents caused by high speed and abnormal vision is another key factor that drives the commercial vehicle & off-highway radar market.



Mono camera is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, by component type.



The primary reason that drives the growth of the mono camera segment in the commercial vehicle radar market is the ability to classify objects. Object detection and classification is a key functionality that is highly beneficial for off-highway trucks due to its operating environment. Mono camera delivers ADAS features such as ACC, AEB, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, etc. using a single-lens camera, which makes it cost-effective also.



ACC segment is expected to be the fastest in the market during the forecast period, by the application.



The critical aspect of ACC's high demand in the future is its capability to monitor to reduce the fuel consumption of the vehicle. Since fuel consumption is the major concern in the auto industry worldwide, ACC will be a technology to control it. As per the study by Volvo Car Corp. and US National Renewable Energy Laboratory, ACC is capable of reducing fuel consumption by around 7%. This fact of ACC is also significantly contributing to its growth in the commercial vehicle radar market, by application, apart from the safety that ACC offers which is the primary growth factor.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest in the market of commercial vehicle radar during the forecast period, by region.



The increasing purchasing power of the population and growing concern over the safety of commercial vehicles have triggered the demand for ADAS features in Asia Pacific. Since South Korea and Japan are among the leaders in the electronics manufacture, it will enable them to produce radar chips which offer better performance at a lower price which could drive the growth of the commercial vehicle radar market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market To Grow At A Significant Rate During The Forecast Period

4.2 North America is Estimated To Lead The Global Commercial Vehicle Radar Market in 2020

4.3 Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type and Frequency

4.4 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market, By Component

4.5 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market, By Application

4.6 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type

4.7 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market, By Frequency



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Autonomous Driving and Safe Commercial Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Ability To Determine The Velocity of An Object Accurately

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Signal Interference

5.2.2.2 Inability To Distinguish Multiple Targets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 4D Imaging Radar

5.2.3.2 Advancements in Providing Accurate Angular Information

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Advancements in Lidar Technology

5.3 Oem Country-Wise Model Details in Asia Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 India

5.3.3 Japan

5.3.4 Korea

5.4 Oem Country-Wise Model Details in North America

5.4.1 US

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 Mexico

5.5 Oem Country-Wise Model Details in Europe

5.5.1 UK

5.5.2 Germany

5.5.3 Italy

5.5.4 Spain

5.5.5 France

5.6 Oem Country-Wise Model Details in Rest of The World

5.6.1 Russia

5.6.2 Brazil

5.7 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.7.1 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market: Most Likely Scenario

5.7.2 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market: Optimistic Scenario

5.7.3 Commercial Vehicle Radar Market: Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porter'S 5 Forces

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Technological Analysis

6.4.1 4D Imaging Radar

6.4.2 Localization and Mapping

6.5 Regulations/Guidelines for Trucks and Bus Market:



7 COVID-19 Impact on Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market

7.1 Oem Announcements

7.2 Tier I Manufacturers Announcements

7.3 Impact on Global Automotive Industry

7.4 Impact on Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market



8 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Mono Camera

8.3.1 Capability To Classify Objects Will Drive Mono Camera Demand

8.4 Stereo Camera

8.4.1 3D Image Frame View and High Resolution of Stereo Camera Make it Most Efficient for Adoption in Commercial Vehicles

8.5 Long Range Radar (Lrr)

8.5.1 Higher Frequency Range Offered By Lrr Supports Adaptive Cruise Control Which Will Drive Its Demand

8.6 Short & Medium Range Radar (S&Mrr)

8.6.1 Low Cost of Short & Medium Range Radar Will Drive Its Demand

8.7 Key Industry Insights



9 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Commercial Vehicle

9.3.1 Cost Effectiveness of Radar Systems in Commercial Vehicles and Safety Concerns Will Fuel The Market

9.4 Buses

9.4.1 Increasing Rate of Road Accidents Will Drive The Demand for Safety Features in Buses

9.5 Medium & Heavy Trucks

9.5.1 Demand for Higher Load Capacity Trucks in Logistics To Accommodate Higher Volumes Will Drive The Market

9.6 Pickup Trucks & Vans

9.6.1 Allocation of Large Budgets By Regulatory Bodies for Safety Features in Load Carrying Vehicles Will Boost The Market

9.7 Off-Highway Vehicles

9.7.1 Complexity of Improper Visibility Would Increase The Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Radars

9.8 Construction Equipment

9.8.1 Need To Reduce Accidents in Construction Sites Would Drive The Demand for Radars in Construction Equipment

9.9 Mining Equipment

9.9.1 Demand for Collision Avoidance in Mining Sites Would Drive The Market for Radars in Mining Equipment

9.1 Agriculture Equipment

9.10.1 Need for Adas Functions in Farming Would Drive The Demand for Radars in Agriculture Equipment

9.11 Key Industry Insights



10 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Frequency

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 24 GHz

10.3.1 Low Cost of 24 GHz Radar Will Drive Its Growth in Commercial Vehicle Radar Market

10.4 77-81 GHz

10.4.1 Demand for High Resolution To Achieve Automotive Safety in Commercial Vehicles Will Drive The 77-81 GHz Segment

10.5 Key Industry Insights



11 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.2.1 Assumptions

11.2.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Adaptive Cruise Control (Acc)

11.3.1 Reduction in Fuel Consumption Due To Acc Will Drive Its Demand

11.4 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

11.4.1 Advancements in Bsd Will Boost Demand for Commercial Vehicle Radars

11.5 Forward Collision Warning (Fcw)

11.5.1 Demand for FCW Will Rise Significantly To Prevent Front-on Collisions

11.6 Intelligent Park Assist (Ipa)

11.6.1 Ease of Parking of Commercial Vehicles With Minimal Driver Assistance Will Fuel Demand for Ipa

11.7 Automatic Emergency Braking (Aeb)

11.7.1 Demand for Safety in Commercial Vehicles Would Boost The Aeb Segment

11.8 Key Industry Insights



12 Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Increasing Demand for Safe Commercial Vehicles is Expected To Impact The Market

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Germany

12.2.1.1 Presence of Key Players To Drive The German Market

12.2.2 Italy

12.2.2.1 Increasing Vehicle Safety Concerns Will Fuel The Italian Market

12.2.3 UK

12.2.3.1 Increasing Initiatives From Various Institutions for Installation of Adas Features Will Drive The UK Market

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Safe Vehicles With Fuel The Spanish Market

12.2.5 France

12.2.5.1 Increasing Trend of Adoption of Safe Vehicles With Fuel The French Market

12.3 North America

12.3.1 US

12.3.1.1 Increasing Efforts From Government for Adoption of Radars in Vehicles To Drive The US Market

12.3.2 Canada

12.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Tests Conducted By The Government Will Drive The Canadian Market

12.3.3 Mexico

12.3.3.1 Trade Agreements Like Nafta Will Drive The Mexican Market

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 Increasing Sales of Adas-Equipped Commercial Vehicles Will Fuel The Chinese Market

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Specialized Vehicles Will Drive The Japanese Market

12.4.3 India

12.4.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives Toward Improving Road Safety To Drive The Indian Market

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.4.1 Mandating of Aeb and Ldw Will Fuel The South Korean Market

12.5 Rest of The World (Row)

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Need To Reduce Traffic Accidents To Drive The Demand for Radars in Brazil

12.5.2 Russia

12.5.2.1 Growing Sales of Commercial Vehicles With Adas Features Will Encourage More Companies To Introduce Them To Russia



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence

13.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Development

13.7.2 Acquisitions, 2017-2019

13.7.3 Joint Venture

13.7.4 Expansion



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh

14.2 Continental Ag

14.3 Aptiv

14.4 Denso Corporation

14.5 Infineon Technologies Ag

14.6 Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

14.7 Analog Devices, Inc.

14.8 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

14.9 Valeo

14.10 Texas Instruments

14.11 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

14.12 Magna International Inc.

14.13 Other Major Players

14.13.1 North America

14.13.1.1 Ambarella Inc.

14.13.1.2 Gentex Corporation

14.13.1.3 Harman International

14.13.1.4 Nvidia Corporation

14.13.1.5 Maxim Integrated

14.13.2 Europe

14.13.2.1 Aimotive

14.13.2.2 Arm Holdings

14.13.2.3 Autoliv

14.13.2.4 Elektrobit

14.13.3 Asia Pacific

14.13.3.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

14.13.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.13.3.3 Panasonic

14.13.3.4 Hitachi



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxdh1b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900