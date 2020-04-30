OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 April 20209

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2020 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 3,987,290 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.31% of the issued share capital as at 30 April 2020.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 3,453,689 86.62 533,601 13.38 0 0 0 2 3,449,587 86.51 537,703 13.49 0 0 0 3 3,222,153 82.33 536,037 13.70 155,310 3.97 73,790 4 3,222,153 82.28 538,407 13.75 155,310 3.97 71,420 5 3,338,811 84.39 542,531 13.71 75,160 1.90 30,788 6 3,311,561 83.76 547,656 13.85 94,516 2.39 33,557 7 3,305,632 83.90 545,533 13.84 88,941 2.26 47,184 8 3,376,912 85.32 552,027 13.95 29,053 0.73 29,298 9 3,268,259 83.68 557,152 14.27 80,211 2.05 81,668 10 3,341,476 86.06 552,027 13.85 3,787 0.09 0 11 3,240,595 83.30 554,463 14.25 95,417 2.45 96,815 12 3,430,929 86.05 556,361 13.95 0 0 0

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803