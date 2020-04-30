OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
30 April 20209
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2020 were carried on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 3,987,290 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.31% of the issued share capital as at 30 April 2020.
The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:
|Resolution
|For
|Percentage
|Discretion
|Percentage
|Against
|Percentage
|Withheld
|1
|3,453,689
|86.62
|533,601
|13.38
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3,449,587
|86.51
|537,703
|13.49
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3,222,153
|82.33
|536,037
|13.70
|155,310
|3.97
|73,790
|4
|3,222,153
|82.28
|538,407
|13.75
|155,310
|3.97
|71,420
|5
|3,338,811
|84.39
|542,531
|13.71
|75,160
|1.90
|30,788
|6
|3,311,561
|83.76
|547,656
|13.85
|94,516
|2.39
|33,557
|7
|3,305,632
|83.90
|545,533
|13.84
|88,941
|2.26
|47,184
|8
|3,376,912
|85.32
|552,027
|13.95
|29,053
|0.73
|29,298
|9
|3,268,259
|83.68
|557,152
|14.27
|80,211
|2.05
|81,668
|10
|3,341,476
|86.06
|552,027
|13.85
|3,787
|0.09
|0
|11
|3,240,595
|83.30
|554,463
|14.25
|95,417
|2.45
|96,815
|12
|3,430,929
|86.05
|556,361
|13.95
|0
|0
|0
