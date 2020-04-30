OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30 April 20209

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2020 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 3,987,290 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.31% of the issued share capital as at 30 April 2020.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

ResolutionForPercentageDiscretionPercentageAgainstPercentageWithheld
13,453,68986.62533,60113.38000
23,449,58786.51537,70313.49000
33,222,15382.33536,03713.70155,3103.9773,790
43,222,15382.28538,40713.75155,3103.9771,420
53,338,81184.39542,53113.7175,1601.9030,788
63,311,56183.76547,65613.8594,5162.3933,557
73,305,63283.90545,53313.8488,9412.2647,184
83,376,91285.32552,02713.9529,0530.7329,298
93,268,25983.68557,15214.2780,2112.0581,668
103,341,47686.06552,02713.853,7870.090
113,240,59583.30554,46314.2595,4172.4596,815
123,430,92986.05556,36113.95000

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803