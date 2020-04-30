NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced further actions as part of its ongoing corporate realignment related to its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham Worldwide”), by establishing a newly formed Gresham Worldwide board of directors to provide additional support and autonomy for the defense business and its CEO, Jonathan R. Read.



Gresham Worldwide consists of three established companies that provide high-quality, high-reliability bespoke technology solutions required for mission critical applications in the defense, medical and telecommunications verticals. The three component companies are Microphase Corporation, Enertec Systems 2001 Ltd. and Gresham Power Electronics Ltd.; each has over 30 years history as global defense contractors. Gresham Worldwide operates with a global footprint with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, an office in Washington D.C. and design and operations centers in Shelton, Connecticut, Salisbury, U.K., and Karmiel, Israel.

The new board of directors includes Jonathan Read, CEO of Gresham Worldwide, Timothy Long, COO of Gresham Worldwide, and three board members from the DPW board of directors: Jeffrey A. Bentz, Robert Smith and William B. Horne. Note that Mr. Horne and Mr. Bentz are continuing in their roles as members of the Gresham Worldwide board of directors.

DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “When Jonathan Read joined the team more than a year ago, we were very confident that he would assist each subsidiary to redeploy existing assets and resources with greater efficiency and provide a path to maximize revenue generation and bottom-line improvement. We are very pleased with the progress made by our defense business led by Mr. Read and Timothy Long. Gresham Worldwide continues develop into a truly independent business in which the synergies of the three subsidiaries are starting to take shape. We are proud of the efforts made by the team and look forward to the future growth of this great and promising business.”

