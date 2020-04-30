April 30, 2020 06:30 ET

April 30, 2020 06:30 ET

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200430131058_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 120 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(2): Volume: 108 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(4): Volume: 370 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(5): Volume: 800 Unit price: 0.948 EUR

(6): Volume: 428 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(7): Volume: 72 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(8): Volume: 136 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(9): Volume: 135 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,196 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(11): Volume: 1,567 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(12): Volume: 171 Unit price: 0.946 EUR

(13): Volume: 400 Unit price: 0.928 EUR

(14): Volume: 203 Unit price: 0.928 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(14): Volume: 5,800 Volume weighted average price: 0.9444 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com