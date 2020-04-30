SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200430131058_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 120 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(2): Volume: 108 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(3): Volume: 94 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(4): Volume: 370 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(5): Volume: 800 Unit price: 0.948 EUR
(6): Volume: 428 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(7): Volume: 72 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(8): Volume: 136 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(9): Volume: 135 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(10): Volume: 1,196 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(11): Volume: 1,567 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(12): Volume: 171 Unit price: 0.946 EUR
(13): Volume: 400 Unit price: 0.928 EUR
(14): Volume: 203 Unit price: 0.928 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(14): Volume: 5,800 Volume weighted average price: 0.9444 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
