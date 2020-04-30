Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Living Products 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers the US market for consumer-grade outdoor living products for residential do-it-yourself (DIY) applications, and excludes products intended for professional or commercial use.
Outdoor living products are segmented by the following applications (and major product groups):
- lawn and yard maintenance (lawn mowers; lawn care consumables; DIY irrigation systems; sprinklers; trimmers & edgers; & other power equipment parts, & attachments)
- outdoor cooking, entertaining, and recreation (furniture; grills & accessories; sheds & other outdoor storage products; outdoor kitchen equipment; & patio heating products)
- gardening (bedding & garden plants; garden consumables; watering products; pots & planters; wheeled implements; bird & wildlife products; power gardening equipment; & hand tools)
- outdoor design and landscape materials (hardscaping; trees & shrubbery; water features; outdoor structures; & outdoor lighting)
In addition, the study highlights top consumer trends and key opportunities stemming from the fast-growing product types for each application. It also provides consumer insights based on proprietary consumer survey data and custom cross-tabs of licensed data. Furthermore, this study features comprehensive analysis of key retail and marketing trends as well as innovative product introductions.
Historical data are provided for 2019 and forecasts for 2020 and 2024 for outdoor living products at the manufacturers' level in current dollars (i.e., not adjusted to account for inflation). Values do not take into account retail markups.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Size & Consumer Trends
- Market Size & Forecast
- Growth Comparison by Product
- Homeownership & Property Size Trends
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Historical Trends
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Age Groups
- Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Annual Household Incomes
- Owned Land & Property Size
- Outdoor Living Trends
- Outdoor Living for Key Demographic Groups
- Millennials
- Baby Boomers
- Urbanites
- Organic Gardening
- Community Gardens & Green Spaces
- Instagram-Worthy Landscapes & Other Social Media Trends
- Water Management
- Weather Gardens, Xeriscapes, & Other Low-Maintenance Landscaping
- Green (Vegetative) Roofing
- Reduced Air & Noise Pollution
- Major Factors Impacting Demand
- Presence of Outdoor Space at Home
- Participation in Outdoor Living Activities
- Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends
- New Pool & Spa Sales
- DIY vs. DIFM
- Climate & Seasonality
- Climate Change
- Sustainability
- Recycling & Recyclability
- Easy-to-Use & Low-Maintenance Products
- Easy-to-Install & Modular Products
- Smart Technology
- Legal & Regulatory Environment
- Local Building Codes
- Fire Hazards
- Water Drainage
- Electrical Safety
- ANSI/OPEI Standard for Robotic, Battery-Powered, & Electric Lawn Mowers
- Pool & Spa Regulations & Standards
- Water Conservation Regulations
- Laws Affecting the Manufacture of Hardscaping Products
3. Lawn & Yard Maintenance
- Top Consumer Trends for 2020
- Robotic & Smart Technologies
- Improved Battery Life & Electric Equipment Performance
- Low-Maintenance Lawns & Yards
- DIFM Lawn Care Services
- Sustainability
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Cordless Electric Equipment
- Smart Irrigation System Controllers
- Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Synthetic Turf
4. Outdoor Cooking, Entertaining, & Recreation
- Top Consumer Trends for 2020
- Smart & Other Advanced Technologies
- Luxury Design Elements
- Alternative Uses for Sheds
- Space for Outdoor Entertaining & Recreation
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Wooden Outdoor Storage Sheds
- Patio Heating Products
- Smokers, Pellet Grills, & Other Solid-Fuel Grills
5. Gardening
- Top Consumer Trends for 2020
- Low-Maintenance Gardening & Consumer Plant Preferences
- Hobby Gardening
- Adaptive Gardens
- Reaching New DIY Gardeners
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Vegetable Bedding & Garden Plants
- Organic Garden Consumables
- Next-Generation Lightweight Hoses
6. Outdoor Design & Landscape Materials
- Top Consumer Trends for 2020
- Mixed Materials
- Plush, Biodiverse Landscapes & Other Design Trends
- Outdoor Structures That Create Indoor Feel
- Xeriscapes & Other Low-Maintenance Landscaping
- Sales Outlook for Major Products
- Key Opportunities
- Arches, Arbors, Trellises, & Pergolas
- Cacti & Succulents
- Clay Brick Hardscaping
7. Major Sales Channels
- Key Distribution Outlets for Outdoor Living Products
- Home Centers
- E-Commerce
- Hardware & Other Specialty Stores
- Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Clubs
- Contractors
8. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographic Trends
- Consumer Spending
- Residential Building Construction
- Residential Improvements & Repairs
