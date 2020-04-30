Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Living Products 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the US market for consumer-grade outdoor living products for residential do-it-yourself (DIY) applications, and excludes products intended for professional or commercial use.



Outdoor living products are segmented by the following applications (and major product groups):

lawn and yard maintenance (lawn mowers; lawn care consumables; DIY irrigation systems; sprinklers; trimmers & edgers; & other power equipment parts, & attachments)

outdoor cooking, entertaining, and recreation (furniture; grills & accessories; sheds & other outdoor storage products; outdoor kitchen equipment; & patio heating products)

gardening (bedding & garden plants; garden consumables; watering products; pots & planters; wheeled implements; bird & wildlife products; power gardening equipment; & hand tools)

outdoor design and landscape materials (hardscaping; trees & shrubbery; water features; outdoor structures; & outdoor lighting)

In addition, the study highlights top consumer trends and key opportunities stemming from the fast-growing product types for each application. It also provides consumer insights based on proprietary consumer survey data and custom cross-tabs of licensed data. Furthermore, this study features comprehensive analysis of key retail and marketing trends as well as innovative product introductions.



Historical data are provided for 2019 and forecasts for 2020 and 2024 for outdoor living products at the manufacturers' level in current dollars (i.e., not adjusted to account for inflation). Values do not take into account retail markups.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Size & Consumer Trends

Market Size & Forecast

Growth Comparison by Product

Homeownership & Property Size Trends

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Historical Trends

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Age Groups

Homeownership vs. Rental Rates: Annual Household Incomes

Owned Land & Property Size

Outdoor Living Trends

Outdoor Living for Key Demographic Groups

Millennials

Baby Boomers

Urbanites

Organic Gardening

Community Gardens & Green Spaces

Instagram-Worthy Landscapes & Other Social Media Trends

Water Management

Weather Gardens, Xeriscapes, & Other Low-Maintenance Landscaping

Green (Vegetative) Roofing

Reduced Air & Noise Pollution

Major Factors Impacting Demand

Presence of Outdoor Space at Home

Participation in Outdoor Living Activities

Pool & Spa Ownership & Maintenance Trends

New Pool & Spa Sales

DIY vs. DIFM

Climate & Seasonality

Climate Change

Sustainability

Recycling & Recyclability

Easy-to-Use & Low-Maintenance Products

Easy-to-Install & Modular Products

Smart Technology

Legal & Regulatory Environment

Local Building Codes

Fire Hazards

Water Drainage

Electrical Safety

ANSI/OPEI Standard for Robotic, Battery-Powered, & Electric Lawn Mowers

Pool & Spa Regulations & Standards

Water Conservation Regulations

Laws Affecting the Manufacture of Hardscaping Products

3. Lawn & Yard Maintenance

Top Consumer Trends for 2020

Robotic & Smart Technologies

Improved Battery Life & Electric Equipment Performance

Low-Maintenance Lawns & Yards

DIFM Lawn Care Services

Sustainability

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Cordless Electric Equipment

Smart Irrigation System Controllers

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Synthetic Turf

4. Outdoor Cooking, Entertaining, & Recreation

Top Consumer Trends for 2020

Smart & Other Advanced Technologies

Luxury Design Elements

Alternative Uses for Sheds

Space for Outdoor Entertaining & Recreation

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Wooden Outdoor Storage Sheds

Patio Heating Products

Smokers, Pellet Grills, & Other Solid-Fuel Grills

5. Gardening

Top Consumer Trends for 2020

Low-Maintenance Gardening & Consumer Plant Preferences

Hobby Gardening

Adaptive Gardens

Reaching New DIY Gardeners

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Vegetable Bedding & Garden Plants

Organic Garden Consumables

Next-Generation Lightweight Hoses

6. Outdoor Design & Landscape Materials

Top Consumer Trends for 2020

Mixed Materials

Plush, Biodiverse Landscapes & Other Design Trends

Outdoor Structures That Create Indoor Feel

Xeriscapes & Other Low-Maintenance Landscaping

Sales Outlook for Major Products

Key Opportunities

Arches, Arbors, Trellises, & Pergolas

Cacti & Succulents

Clay Brick Hardscaping

7. Major Sales Channels

Key Distribution Outlets for Outdoor Living Products

Home Centers

E-Commerce

Hardware & Other Specialty Stores

Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Clubs

Contractors

8. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Abbreviations

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographic Trends

Consumer Spending

Residential Building Construction

Residential Improvements & Repairs

