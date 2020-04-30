Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety & Security Alarms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the US market for the following types of electronic alarm systems:
- life safety alarm systems: smoke and fire detectors (including products that are combination smoke/fire and carbon monoxide detectors) and carbon monoxide detectors
- intrusion alarm systems
- personal emergency response systems (PERS) and related systems, which encompass mobile PERS (mPERS)
Demand is segmented by application:
- local - standalone devices that emit an aural or visual signal when the unit is triggered
- central station - a network of alarms whose operations are automatically reported to a centralized commercial monitor charged with rendering protective services in the event of an emergency. Additionally, smart, self-monitored versions of these products that connect to an end user's smartphone or other electronic device are included in this segment.
- direct connect - alarms that directly connect to public safety forces (e.g., police, fire)
Demand is also segmented by market, which comprise:
- residential (i.e., products used in single-family or multifamily residences that are not used for any nonresidential purpose)
- trade and distribution (including the retail and warehouse segments)
- industrial (including the manufacturing segment)
- financial institutions
- government
- commercial offices and office buildings
- services (including the public venue and casino gaming segments)
- educational buildings
- healthcare facilities
- air transport
- lodging establishments
- other nonresidential markets, such as religious buildings, museums, and libraries
Also included in the scope of this study are all-in-one security systems, excluding cameras that are part of these systems.
Companies Mentioned
- Johnson Controls
- Melrose Industries
- Siemens
- United Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
- Key Findings
- Safety & Security Alarm Demand
- Public Safety Environment
- Public Safety Personnel
- Crime
- Historical Crime Rates
- Violent Crime
- Property Crime
- Terrorism
- Other Nonconventional Crime
- Fire
- Regulatory Environment
- Building & Fire Codes
- Carbon Monoxide Detector Standards & Mandates
- False Alarm Codes
- Technological Environment
- Importance of Innovation
- Two-Way Voice
- False Alarm Mitigation
- Smart Home Security
- DIY Installation
- Fall Detection
- Sensing Technologies
- Video Surveillance
- Alarm Monitoring Services Trends
- Pricing Trends
- International Trade
- Major Opportunities for Growth
3. Consumer Insights
- Key Findings
- Consumer Concern About Crime
- Real vs. Perceived Crime Risk
- Concern About Crime at Home
- Concern About Crime Away From Home
- Alarm & Home Security System Ownership & Purchase Trends
- Ownership by Alarm Type
- Ownership by Selected Demographics
- Concerns About Owning an Alarm System
- Video Surveillance Camera Ownership & Purchasing Trends
- Ownership by Surveillance Type
- Reasons for Owning a Video Surveillance Camera
- Reasons for Owning a Security System
- Gun License Trends
- License by Type
- Gun Control Preferences of Gun Owners
- Smoke Detector Use & Purchasing Trends
4. Life Safety Alarms
- Key Findings
- Life Safety Alarm Demand by Application & Product
- Local Life Safety Alarms
- Product Description & Demand by Product
- Local Smoke & Fire Alarm Demand by Technology (Ionization & Photocell & Other)
- Local Carbon Monoxide Alarm Demand
- Central Station & Other Remote Monitoring Life Safety Alarms
- Product Description
- Demand Outlook
- Direct Connect Life Safety Alarms
- Life Safety Alarm Suppliers
5. Intrusion Alarms
- Key Findings
- Product Description
- Demand by Application
- Local Intrusion Alarms
- Central Station & Other Remote Monitoring Intrusion Alarms
- Direct Connect Intrusion Alarms
- Intrusion Alarm Suppliers
6. PERS & mPERS
- Key Findings
- Product Description
- Demand by Type
- Traditional PERS Alarms
- mPERS Alarms
- PERS & mPERS Suppliers
7. Markets
- Key Findings
- Demand by Market
- Residential
- Trade & Distribution
- Demand by Product & Establishment
- Retail
- Warehouse
- Other Trade & Distribution Markets
- Industrial
- Demand by Product & Establishment
- Manufacturing
- Other Industrial Markets
- Financial Institutions
- Government
- Commercial Offices & Office Buildings
- Services
- Demand by Product & Establishment
- Public Venues
- Casino Gaming
- Other Service Markets
- Educational Buildings
- Healthcare
- Air Transport
- Lodging
- Other Nonresidential Markets
8. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- New Market Entrants
- Competitive Factors
- Research & Product Development
- Manufacturing
- Marketing & Distribution
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Cooperative Agreements
- List of Industry Participants
9. Appendix
