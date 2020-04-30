Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety & Security Alarms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the US market for the following types of electronic alarm systems:

life safety alarm systems: smoke and fire detectors (including products that are combination smoke/fire and carbon monoxide detectors) and carbon monoxide detectors

intrusion alarm systems

personal emergency response systems (PERS) and related systems, which encompass mobile PERS (mPERS)

Demand is segmented by application:

local - standalone devices that emit an aural or visual signal when the unit is triggered

central station - a network of alarms whose operations are automatically reported to a centralized commercial monitor charged with rendering protective services in the event of an emergency. Additionally, smart, self-monitored versions of these products that connect to an end user's smartphone or other electronic device are included in this segment.

direct connect - alarms that directly connect to public safety forces (e.g., police, fire)

Demand is also segmented by market, which comprise:

residential (i.e., products used in single-family or multifamily residences that are not used for any nonresidential purpose)

trade and distribution (including the retail and warehouse segments)

industrial (including the manufacturing segment)

financial institutions

government

commercial offices and office buildings

services (including the public venue and casino gaming segments)

educational buildings

healthcare facilities

air transport

lodging establishments

other nonresidential markets, such as religious buildings, museums, and libraries

Also included in the scope of this study are all-in-one security systems, excluding cameras that are part of these systems.



Companies Mentioned



Johnson Controls

Melrose Industries

Siemens

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview

Key Findings

Safety & Security Alarm Demand

Public Safety Environment

Public Safety Personnel

Crime

Historical Crime Rates

Violent Crime

Property Crime

Terrorism

Other Nonconventional Crime

Fire

Regulatory Environment

Building & Fire Codes

Carbon Monoxide Detector Standards & Mandates

False Alarm Codes

Technological Environment

Importance of Innovation

Two-Way Voice

False Alarm Mitigation

Smart Home Security

DIY Installation

Fall Detection

Sensing Technologies

Video Surveillance

Alarm Monitoring Services Trends

Pricing Trends

International Trade

Major Opportunities for Growth

3. Consumer Insights

Key Findings

Consumer Concern About Crime

Real vs. Perceived Crime Risk

Concern About Crime at Home

Concern About Crime Away From Home

Alarm & Home Security System Ownership & Purchase Trends

Ownership by Alarm Type

Ownership by Selected Demographics

Concerns About Owning an Alarm System

Video Surveillance Camera Ownership & Purchasing Trends

Ownership by Surveillance Type

Reasons for Owning a Video Surveillance Camera

Reasons for Owning a Security System

Gun License Trends

License by Type

Gun Control Preferences of Gun Owners

Smoke Detector Use & Purchasing Trends

4. Life Safety Alarms

Key Findings

Life Safety Alarm Demand by Application & Product

Local Life Safety Alarms

Product Description & Demand by Product

Local Smoke & Fire Alarm Demand by Technology (Ionization & Photocell & Other)

Local Carbon Monoxide Alarm Demand

Central Station & Other Remote Monitoring Life Safety Alarms

Product Description

Demand Outlook

Direct Connect Life Safety Alarms

Life Safety Alarm Suppliers

5. Intrusion Alarms

Key Findings

Product Description

Demand by Application

Local Intrusion Alarms

Central Station & Other Remote Monitoring Intrusion Alarms

Direct Connect Intrusion Alarms

Intrusion Alarm Suppliers

6. PERS & mPERS

Key Findings

Product Description

Demand by Type

Traditional PERS Alarms

mPERS Alarms

PERS & mPERS Suppliers

7. Markets

Key Findings

Demand by Market

Residential

Trade & Distribution

Demand by Product & Establishment

Retail

Warehouse

Other Trade & Distribution Markets

Industrial

Demand by Product & Establishment

Manufacturing

Other Industrial Markets

Financial Institutions

Government

Commercial Offices & Office Buildings

Services

Demand by Product & Establishment

Public Venues

Casino Gaming

Other Service Markets

Educational Buildings

Healthcare

Air Transport

Lodging

Other Nonresidential Markets

8. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

New Market Entrants

Competitive Factors

Research & Product Development

Manufacturing

Marketing & Distribution

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

List of Industry Participants

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x9xsp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900