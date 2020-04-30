Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial & OEM Insulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes global supply of and demand for industrial and OEM insulation. Historical data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts for 2023 and 2028 are provided for demand by material (in dollars and metric tons) and market (in metric tons) on a country-by-country basis. Demand is also provided in square meters R-1. Demand in value terms is shown at the manufacturers' level and excludes distributor and retailer markups.
Materials broken out include:
- foamed plastic
- fiberglass
- mineral wool
- other materials (e.g., aerogels, calcium silicate, cotton, foamed glass, perlite, radiant barriers, reflective insulation, vacuum panels, and vermiculite)
The major market segments analyzed are:
- industrial and plant equipment (includes coverings for machinery, boilers, pipes, and tanks)
- commercial HVAC/air distribution equipment (coverings and linings for HVAC equipment and ductwork)
- major household appliances (includes clothes washers and dryers, dishwashers, freezers, ovens, refrigerators)
- transportation equipment (includes motor vehicles, aerospace equipment, ships and boats, and railroad equipment)
- other insulation markets (includes insulated coolers and thermoses, insulated packaging, furniture, bedding, nonbuilding/infrastructure construction, and heavy off-road equipment)
Both thermal and acoustic insulation are included in the scope of this study.
Companies Mentioned
- Covestro
- Knauf
- Owens Corning
- ROCKWOOL
- Saint-Gobain
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
- Key Findings
- Demand by Region
- Metric Tons & R-1 Value
- Market Value
- Pricing Trends
- Fire Safety
- Noise Pollution
- Environmental & Health Protection
- Worker Safety
- Climate Change & Blowing Agents
3. Markets
- Key Findings
- Demand by Market
- Industrial & Plant Equipment
- Commercial HVAC Air/Distribution
- Major Household Appliances
- Transportation Equipment
- Demand by Region & Market
- Automotive
- Other Industrial & OEM Insulation Markets
4. Materials & Product Type
- Key Findings
- Demand by Material & Product Type
- Foamed Plastic
- Fiberglass
- Mineral Wool
- Other Insulation Materials
5. North America
- North America: Key Findings
- North America: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size
- North America: Historical Trends
- North America: Demand by Market
- North America: Demand by Material & Product Type
6. Central & South America
- Central & South America: Key Findings
- Central & South America: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size
- Central & South America: Historical Trends
- Central & South America: Demand by Market
- Central & South America: Demand by Material & Product Type
7. Western Europe
- Western Europe: Key Findings
- Western Europe: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size
- Western Europe: Historical Trends
- Western Europe: Demand by Market
- Western Europe: Demand by Material & Product Type
8. Eastern Europe
- Eastern Europe: Key Findings
- Eastern Europe: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size
- Eastern Europe: Historical Trends
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Market
- Eastern Europe: Demand by Material & Product Type
9. Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Key Findings
- Asia/Pacific: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size
- Asia/Pacific: Historical Trends
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market
- Asia/Pacific: Demand by Material & Product Type
10. Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Key Findings
- Africa/Mideast: Industrial & OEM Insulation Market Size
- Africa/Mideast: Historical Trends
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market
- Africa/Mideast: Demand by Material & Product Type
11. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Product Development & Manufacturing
- Marketing
- Cooperative Agreements
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- List of Industry Participants
12. Appendix
