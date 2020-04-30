Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-Use Plastic Packaging Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes single-use plastics, which are used for foodservice and other applications. These items are designed to be used once and then disposed of, either as trash or recycling. Disposal often depends on the type of resin and local recycling capabilities.



Single-use plastics include the following:

Straws

Stirrers

Beverage and portion cups

Lids

Retail bags

Produce and bakery bags

Takeout containers (clamshells, two-piece, rigid plastic, and plastic foam)

Cutlery

Food wrap

Beverage carrier rings



Single-use plastics may be made of a variety of plastics including:

Co-extruded plastics

Polypropylene

Molded or foamed polystyrene

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET)

Market segments include foodservice and other retail, which includes but is not limited to:

Big-box stores

Convenience stores

Department stores

Discount stores

Drug stores

Gas stations

Grocery stores

Liquor stores

Outlet stores

Pharmacies

Quick service dining establishments

Restaurants

Specialty shops and stores

Supermarket

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. What Are Single-Use Plastics?

Scope & Definition

3. Pros & Cons of Single-Use Plastics

Issues with Single-Use Plastics

Litter & Microplastics

Landfill & Incineration

Lack of Recycling & Use of Non-Renewable Resources

Benefits of Single-Use Plastics

Alternatives to Single-Use Plastics

Reusable Plastics

Paper

Wood & Metal

Natural Fibers

Molded Pulp

4. Regulations

Bans & Fees

Preemptions

The Success & Unintended Consequences of Bans

5. North America

United States

United States: Single-Use Bag Regulations

United States: Foamed Plastic Foodservice Container Regulations

United States: Plastic Straw Regulations

Canada

Mexico

6. Europe

European Union

Non-European Union

7. Other Regions

Africa

Middle East

Asia/Pacific

Central & South America

8. Appendix

