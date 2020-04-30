NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CariClub , the professional network for social impact, in partnership with Charity Navigator is pleased to announce the launch of the Community Inclusion Fund, a new charitable campaign to help vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 - particularly those of color. CariClub has also engaged one2one and Charity Brands on this initiative to invite corporations and business leaders to support this curated selection of highly-rated nonprofits. They will address the economic and health disparities of underserved communities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Through CariClub’s board-matching technology, high-performing employees from corporations that financially support the Community Inclusion Fund will have the unique opportunity to serve as associate and governing board members. Their presence at hundreds of nonprofits will make a difference in the cities where these companies do business.

The Community Inclusion Fund’s mission is to support underserved communities across the United States that have been overwhelmingly burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic due to higher poverty levels and unequal access to quality education, nutrition, healthcare in their neighborhoods. The fund will have a special focus on underserved communities with a high concentration of essential workers. As a New York City based organization, CariClub knows first-hand why some racial groups have become more vulnerable to this Coronavirus pandemic than others. Black, Hispanic, and Asian people make up more than 70% of the city’s essential workers, including transit, childcare, health care, cleaning service, and postal employees. More than 40% of transit workers are black and 60% of frontline cleaning workers are Hispanic, according to a report released in March by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office. From discrimination to language barriers, a variety of factors are affecting their vulnerability to coronavirus. The largest disparity seen so far has involved race and ethnicity. A recent CDC report found that African Americans are disproportionately affected due to many risk factors. These are the populations and communities this initiative will support through this funding campaign.

CariClub’s CEO and Founder Rhoden Monrose stated, “I never would’ve been able to get to where I am without help from nonprofits and scholarships. The current pandemic reinforces how critical nonprofits are for low-income communities like the one I grew up in that does not get equal access to healthcare and economic opportunities. Our goal is to raise at total of $500m, $100m per year for 5 years.”

The placement of emerging leaders in business on nonprofit boards will be mutually beneficial, as it provides nonprofits with access to top talent with unique perspectives, skill sets, and networks while mobilizing those individuals to become ambassadors of corporate responsibility, further developing their leadership skills, and addressing challenges in marginalized communities. Associate board members are leaders who help to advocate and raise funds for a nonprofit. As ambassadors for an organization’s mission, they will lead a community of enthusiastic volunteers and will become the next generation of nonprofit leaders.

CariClub chose to partner with Charity Navigator, the world’s largest and most trusted evaluator of nonprofits, to ensure the funds donated will be given to organizations that are financially healthy, accountable, and transparent. Charity Navigator will assess the financial efficiency and capacity, governance practices, and risk profile for each nonprofit organization nominated by the Community Inclusion Fund’s associate board. The board will be composed of young professionals that represent the communities being served by the fund. Empowered with information from Charity Navigator, the Community Inclusion Fund’s executive board, a diverse group of for-profit and nonprofit leaders, will select the recipient organizations which will go through a final round of due diligence by one2one before receiving funding.

President of Charity Brands Stephen Adler brings his expertise to this initiative and said, “It’s incredible to be involved with CariClub. We look forward to leveraging our 35 years of experience and $12bn raised for nonprofits with corporations who are involved in cause-related marketing at such a critical moment in our nation's history.”

Brian Grace, Partner & Head of Strategy at Charity Brands stated “the Community Inclusion Fund is a unique fund that will benefit the nonprofits the traditional monetary donation route as well as through human capital from corporations, this will assist nonprofits with repairing, rebuilding and reopening from the damage COVID-19 has caused.”

Corporations interested in financially supporting the Community Inclusion Fund can express interest at http://w ww.cariclub.com/cif .

ABOUT CARICLUB

CariClub’s tech-enabled platform makes it easy for corporations to develop and retain their next generation of world-class leaders and culture carriers. That’s exactly why CariClub is able to attract industry-leading firms like Citigroup, Deloitte, Davis Polk, Morgan Stanley, and KKR as clients. High-performing companies partner with CariClub in order to place their best employees on the boards of leading non-profit organizations. CariClub’s board matching technology removes all the administrative friction that makes it logistically untenable and cost prohibitive for any one company to launch a scalable board matching program in-house. Since launching in 2015, CariClub has partnered with hundreds of nonprofits and foundations to place young professionals on boards at no cost to the nonprofit organizations. Headquartered in New York City with plans for global expansion, CariClub is reimagining what it means for companies to do well and do good. For more information or to join, visit CariClub.com.

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator is the world’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. The organization guides informed giving by evaluating the financial health, accountability, and transparency of charities and by providing data for about 1.7 million nonprofits, accessed more than 10 million times annually. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

ABOUT CHARITY BRANDS

Charity Brands was founded 35 years ago by long term veteran Stephen Adler, the firm is a leader in the cause marketing and charitable giving industry. Since its inception Charity Brands has raised over $12bn for non-profits through creating cause marketing campaigns for F500 companies and aligning them with the beneficiary non-profits. Charity Brands has been involved in some of the largest cause marketing campaigns globally including The (RED) Campaign with Bono, Drive for the Cure with BMW, Pepsi Refresh Project and The Pharmaceutical Roundtable for American Heart Association.

ABOUT one2one USA Foundation

one2one USA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that is changing the way charitable giving works. Our goal is to create a community of donors who will collectively improve countless lives. one2one USA Foundation was conceived with the objective of creating a new model for philanthropy that would make the process of donating more customizable, transparent and impactful. By enabling donors to give based on causes that inspire them and fostering ongoing interactions with donees, our belief is that donors will not only give, but give even more.



