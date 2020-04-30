NEWARK, N.Y., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) reported operating income of $1.5 million on revenue of $25.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to operating income of $0.5 million on revenue of $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019.



“Ultralife posted strong results for the first quarter, delivering a leveraged operating profit of $1.5 million, up 171% over last year, on a 37% increase in revenue while contending with COVID-19 impacts including a month-long shutdown in China and supply chain disruptions,” said Michael D. Popielec, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As an essential supplier, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees by implementing the protocols established by state and federal public health officials, we are striving to ensure an uninterrupted flow of our mission critical products serving medical device, first responder, public safety, energy and national security customers. We are also investing approximately $1 million in the second quarter for additional test equipment to meet the increased demand for our power supplies for ventilators, respirators and infusion pumps.”

Concluded Mr. Popielec, “With a backlog increasing approximately 20% over year-end 2019, ample liquidity, end-market diversity and tight control over discretionary spending, we are well positioned to both sustain operations and continue investing in growth initiatives.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $25.8 million, an increase of $6.9 million, or 36.7%, compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019 reflecting the addition of Southwest Electronic Energy Corporation (“SWE”) and higher Communications Systems sales. Overall, commercial sales increased 47.9% while government/defense sales increased 24.1% from the 2019 period. Battery & Energy Products revenues were $20.8 million, compared to $16.0 million last year, primarily reflecting the SWE acquisition. Communications Systems sales grew 75.2% to $5.1 million compared to $2.9 million for the same period last year primarily reflecting shipments of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems to support the U.S. Army’s Network Modernization initiatives under the delivery orders announced in October 2018.

Gross profit was $7.3 million, or 28.4% of revenue, compared to $5.1 million, or 26.9% of revenue, for the same quarter a year ago. Battery & Energy Products’ gross margin was 25.6%, compared to 27.6% last year, reflecting a February government mandated shutdown of our China operation in response to the COVID-19. Communications Systems gross margin was 39.9%, compared to 23.4% last year, due to the transition of vehicle amplifier-adaptor systems for the U.S. Army to higher volume production as well as sales mix.

Operating expenses were $5.9 million compared to $4.5 million last year reflecting the addition of SWE and an 11.8% increase in engineering and technology expenses for new product development and testing. Operating expenses were 22.7% of revenue compared to 24.0% of revenue for the year-earlier period, an improvement of 130 basis points.

Operating income was $1.5 million compared to $0.5 million last year, and operating margin was 5.7% compared to 2.9% last year.

Net income was $1.1 million or $0.07 per diluted share using the U.S. statutory tax rate, compared to net income of $.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019, a 151.3% increase. Adjusted EPS was $0.08 on a diluted basis for the first quarter of 2020, representing a 212.4% increase over the 2019 period. Adjusted EPS excludes the provision for deferred income taxes which primarily represents non-cash charges of approximately $0.2 million for U.S. taxes which will be fully offset by net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, was $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 109.5% over the year-earlier period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.8% compared to 6.4% for the first quarter of 2019. For the trailing twelve-month period, Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million or 10.8% of revenues.

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

Conference Call Information

Ultralife will hold its first quarter earnings conference call today at 8:30 AM ET. To participate in the live call, please dial (800) 915-4836 at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the Ultralife call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available to investors in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://investor.ultralifecorporation.com . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include potential reductions in revenues from key customers, acceptance of our new products on a global basis and uncertain global economic conditions. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's analysis only as of today's date. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Further information on these factors and other factors that could affect Ultralife’s financial results is included in Ultralife’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.



ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Current Assets: Cash $6,109 $7,405 Trade Accounts Receivable, Net 35,750 30,106 Inventories, Net 28,979 29,759 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,730 3,103 Total Current Assets 73,568 70,373 Property, Equipment and Improvements, Net 22,039 22,525 Goodwill 26,468 26,753 Other Intangible Assets, Net 9,405 9,721 Deferred Income Taxes, Net 12,887 13,222 Other Non-Current Assets 1,783 1,963 Total Assets $146,150 $144,557 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $11,731 $9,388 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 1,467 1,372 Accrued Compensation and Related Benefits 1,597 1,655 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 4,133 4,775 Total Current Liabilities 18,928 17,190 Long-Term Debt 15,354 15,780 Deferred Income Taxes 496 559 Other Non-Current Liabilities 1,103 1,278 Total Liabilities 35,881 34,807 Shareholders' Equity: Common Stock 2,028 2,026 Capital in Excess of Par Value 184,550 184,292 Accumulated Deficit (51,771) (52,830) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (3,338) (2,531) Treasury Stock (21,239) (21,231) Total Ultralife Equity 110,230 109,726 Non-Controlling Interest 39 24 Total Shareholders’ Equity 110,269 109,750 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $146,150 $144,557

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Battery & Energy Products $20,761 $15,998 Communications Systems 5,053 2,884 Total Revenues 25,814 18,882 Cost of Products Sold: Battery & Energy Products 15,445 11,588 Communications Systems 3,035 2,210 Total Cost of Products Sold 18,480 13,798 Gross Profit 7,334 5,084 Operating Expenses: Research and Development 1,548 1,036 Selling, General and Administrative 4,301 3,500 Total Operating Expenses 5,849 4,536 Operating Income 1,485 548 Other Expense (92) (58) Income Before Income Tax Provision 1,393 490 Income Tax Provision (319) (41) Net Income 1,074 449 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (15) (24) Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $1,059 $425 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Basic $0.07 $0.03 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Ultralife Common Shareholders – Diluted $0.07 $0.03 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic 15,875 15,740 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Diluted 16,087 16,225

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



Adjusted Earnings Per Share

In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our business performance in addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation excluding the provision for deferred taxes divided by our weighted average shares outstanding on both a basic and diluted basis. We believe that this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of our results by reflecting the portion of our tax provision that will be offset by our U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits for the foreseeable future. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to EPS, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”). Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EPS as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to EPS and net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EPS (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Amount Per

Basic

Share Per

Diluted

Share Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $1,059 $.07 $.07 $425 $0.03 $0.03 Deferred Tax Provision 242 .01 .01 (5) - - Adjusted Net Income $1,301 $.08 $.08 $420 $.03 $.03 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 15,875 16,087 15,740 16,225

Adjusted EBITDA



In evaluating our business, we consider and use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental measure of our operating performance in addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense, plus/minus expense/income that we do not consider reflective of our ongoing continuing operations. We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation, the most comparable financial measure under U.S. GAAP. Neither current nor potential investors in our securities should rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for any GAAP measures and we encourage investors to review the following reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Ultralife Corporation.

ULTRALIFE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three-Month Period Ended March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Net Income Attributable to Ultralife Corporation $1,059 $425 Adjustments: Interest and Financing Expense, Net 174 5 Income Tax Provision 319 41 Depreciation Expense 579 447 Amortization of Intangible Assets and Financing Fees 161 101 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 230 185 Adjusted EBITDA $2,522 $1,204



