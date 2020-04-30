Reports first quarter 2020 revenue of $8.7 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.18

Reports combined cash and investments of $47.4 million as of March 31, 2020

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) medical devices and the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system and non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring system that are designed for use during MRI procedures, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have taken steps to protect and support our teams. We have also taken action toward supporting our customers and their efforts in caring for those infected with the virus. I am proud of the way our teams are responding to the pandemic and their willingness to help those in need during this unprecedented time,” said Leslie McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“While we are unable to predict the severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, we remain confident that higher demand for our products will return. We feel fortunate to have a strong balance sheet and the ability to generate cash from operations, even at our first quarter revenue level, positioning us to further support our customers, now and over the longer-term,” said McDonnell.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million for the first quarter 2019. Net income was $1.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which excludes $0.4 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $1.6 million, which excludes $0.3 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax and a $0.6 million reduction to non-GAAP net income resulting from an infrequent tax item related to excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes for the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.18 for the first quarter 2020, compared to $0.13 for the first quarter 2019.

Revenue Information :

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Devices: MRI compatible IV infusion pump system $ 2,664,834 $ 4,192,754 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring systems 2,888,703 1,766,608 Total Devices revenue 5,553,537 5,959,362 Disposables, services and other 2,662,713 2,036,674 Amortization of extended warranty agreements 461,291 441,557 Total revenue $ 8,677,541 $ 8,437,593

Domestic sales were 72.9 percent of total revenue for the first quarter 2020, compared to 83.8 percent for the first quarter 2019. Gross profit margin was 74.5 percent, compared to 75.7 percent for the first quarter 2019.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet :

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company generated $1.2 million of cash from operations, compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $1.0 million for the first quarter 2020, compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had combined cash and investments of $47.4 million.

Financial Guidance

The Company announced its full-year and first-quarter 2020 financial guidance on February 6, 2020. Due to the rapidly changing situation and high degree of uncertainty created by the global impact of COVID-19, the Company withdrew its previous guidance on April 7, 2020 and is not providing any additional financial guidance at this time.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP net income, free cash flow and infrequent income tax items are helpful to our investors. These measures, which we refer to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We calculate non-GAAP net income as net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. Infrequent tax items are considered based on their nature and are excluded from the provision for income taxes as these costs or benefits are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to our shareholders via share repurchases. All of our non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our operating results.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in the table later in this release immediately following the condensed statements of cash flows. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income or cash provided by operating activities.

Conference Call

IRADIMED has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, April 30, 2020. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-413-1781 for domestic callers, or 1-716-247-5767 for international callers, and entering the reservation code 6542729.

The conference call will also be available real-time via the internet at http://www.iradimed.com/en-us/investors/events/ . A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information please visit www.iradimed.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, particularly statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, future operations, financial condition and prospects, and business strategies. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance or condition and involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to receive an EC Certificate or CE Mark for our existing products and product candidates, receive FDA 510(k) clearance for new products and product candidates; unexpected costs, delays or diversion of management’s attention associated with the design, manufacture or sale of new products; the Company’s ability to implement successful sales techniques for existing and future products and evaluate the effectiveness of its sales techniques; additional actions, warnings or requests from the FDA or other regulatory bodies; our significant reliance on a limited number of products; potential disruptions in our limited supply chain for our products; a reduction in international distribution; actions of the FDA or other regulatory bodies that could delay, limit or suspend product development, manufacturing or sales; the effect of recalls, patient adverse events or deaths on our business; difficulties or delays in the development, production, manufacturing and marketing of new or existing products and services; changes in laws and regulations or in the interpretation or application of laws or regulations.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements.





IRADIMED CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,636,348 $ 43,481,781 Accounts receivable, net 5,851,843 7,293,303 Investments 2,782,162 2,768,287 Inventory, net 4,214,961 3,641,561 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 753,334 407,802 Prepaid income taxes 2,271,948 1,370,947 Total current assets 60,510,596 58,963,681 Property and equipment, net 2,099,778 2,053,806 Intangible assets, net 901,378 860,087 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,897,007 2,955,873 Deferred income taxes, net 1,692,445 1,663,415 Other assets 266,757 232,002 Total assets $ 68,367,961 $ 66,728,864 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 873,332 $ 993,742 Accrued payroll and benefits 1,623,375 2,166,209 Other accrued taxes 126,826 596,576 Warranty reserve 89,685 81,761 Deferred revenue 1,814,209 1,671,420 Current portion of operating lease liability 244,474 240,843 Other current liability 108,421 108,421 Total current liabilities 4,880,322 5,858,972 Deferred revenue 2,773,802 2,630,467 Operating lease liability 2,652,533 2,715,030 Total liabilities 10,306,657 11,204,469 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,197 1,177 Additional paid-in capital 19,949,639 19,192,394 Retained earnings 38,069,661 36,300,450 Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,807 30,374 Total stockholders’ equity 58,061,304 55,524,395 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 68,367,961 $ 66,728,864





IRADIMED CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 8,677,541 $ 8,437,593 Cost of revenue 2,213,730 2,047,827 Gross profit 6,463,811 6,389,766 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,862,727 2,412,696 Sales and marketing 2,433,567 2,110,652 Research and development 430,282 352,573 Total operating expenses 5,726,576 4,875,921 Income from operations 737,235 1,513,845 Other income, net 98,502 92,574 Income before provision for income taxes 835,737 1,606,419 Provision for income tax benefit (933,474 ) (239,146 ) Net income $ 1,769,211 $ 1,845,565 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,891,428 11,029,639 Diluted 12,365,605 12,227,696





IRADIMED CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,769,211 $ 1,845,565 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 36,756 21,450 Change in provision for excess and obsolete inventory 128,143 120,529 Depreciation and amortization 344,784 387,081 Stock-based compensation 568,958 382,353 Deferred income taxes, net (32,472 ) 59,048 Loss on maturities of investments — 3,826 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,404,704 (1,140,008 ) Inventory (560,996 ) (333,546 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (538,093 ) (665,862 ) Other assets (60,614 ) (4,891 ) Accounts payable (266,644 ) 375,202 Accrued payroll and benefits (542,834 ) (378,354 ) Other accrued taxes (469,750 ) (46,832 ) Warranty reserve 7,924 (341 ) Deferred revenue 308,559 338,078 Prepaid income taxes (901,001 ) (298,094 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,196,635 665,204 Investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of investments — 650,000 Purchases of property and equipment (166,593 ) (82,943 ) Capitalized intangible assets (63,782 ) (9,724 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (230,375 ) 557,333 Financing activities: Proceeds from exercises of stock options 322,179 456,739 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (133,872 ) (22,507 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 188,307 434,232 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,154,567 1,656,769 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 43,481,781 28,027,688 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,636,348 $ 29,684,457





IRADIMED CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 1,769,211 $ 1,845,565 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax expense 427,800 287,491 Infrequent tax item — (564,810 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,197,011 $ 1,568,246 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 12,365,605 12,227,696 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.13

* The infrequent tax item is related to the excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes associated with the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options.

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,196,635 $ 665,204 Less: Purchases of property and equipment 166,593 82,943 Free cash flow $ 1,030,042 $ 582,261