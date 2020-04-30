HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.17 for the first quarter 2020 compared to net income of $12.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the first quarter 2019. The first quarter 2020 results were primarily driven by the increased provision expense in response to COVID-19-related uncertainties in the current economic environment and write-downs in other real estate owned.
“While first quarter earnings were negatively impacted by the broader economic risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the true story for the quarter was the phenomenal effort and execution of our entire team at Allegiance Bank under unprecedented conditions” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We enter the second quarter very well-positioned to navigate potential challenges related to the evolving COVID-19 and economic situation. Our capital is very strong, our loan portfolio is granular and well-collateralized, and our people remain dedicated to providing extraordinary service to our customers, albeit remotely when appropriate,” commented Retzloff.
“Our pre-existing pandemic response plan enabled us to quickly respond to the situation and fulfill our commitment to providing a safe environment for our customers and employees. Implementation strategies have included social distancing, acquisition of a pre-arranged supply of laptops that allow for an extensive work-from-home program, drive-thru only service, evaluating and responding to customer needs and a more recent show of strength as we processed thousands of Paycheck Protection Program applications for both existing and new customers. The extraordinary dedication of our employees has been remarkable,” continued Retzloff.
First Quarter 2020 Results
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the first quarter 2020 increased $422 thousand, or 0.9%, to $45.0 million from $44.6 million for the first quarter 2019 and from $44.5 million in the fourth quarter 2019. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 16 basis points to 4.15% for the first quarter 2020 from 4.31% for the first quarter 2019 and increased 4 basis points from 4.11% for the fourth quarter 2019. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis excludes the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments and was 4.04% for the first quarter 2020 compared to 4.03% for the first quarter 2019 and 3.94% for the fourth quarter 2019. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.
Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 was $2.7 million, a decrease of $564 thousand, or 17.1%, compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter 2019 and a decrease of $675 thousand, or 19.9%, compared to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the first quarter 2020 and the fourth quarter 2019 included $194 thousand and $613 thousand, respectively, of gains on the sale of securities.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 increased $1.3 million, or 4.1%, to $32.4 million from $31.1 million for the first quarter 2019 and increased $3.0 million, or 10.1%, compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Noninterest expense for the first quarter 2020 included $2.2 million of other real estate write-downs.
In the first quarter 2020, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 68.13% compared to 62.20% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 64.97% for the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.29%, 1.98% and 3.02%, respectively, compared to 1.13%, 7.81% and 11.96%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the first quarter 2019 were 1.08%, 7.27% and 11.22%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 9.
Financial Condition
Total assets at March 31, 2020 increased $9.8 million to $5.00 billion compared to $4.99 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $233.6 million compared to $4.77 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth.
Total loans at March 31, 2020 increased $40.2 million, or 4.1% (annualized), to $3.96 billion compared to $3.92 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $149.4 million, or 3.9%, compared to $3.81 billion at March 31, 2019, primarily due to organic loan growth. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $47.4 million, or 4.9% (annualized), to $3.95 billion at March 31, 2020 from $3.91 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $185.1 million, or 4.9%, from $3.77 billion at March 31, 2019.
Loans with oil and gas industry exposure totaled $80.7 million, or 2.0%, of total loans at March 31, 2020, of which $826 thousand were on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its total oil and gas loan portfolio was 1.5% of total oil and gas loans.
In addition, at March 31, 2020, loan balances in the hotel and restaurant and bar industries was $133.0 million, or 3.4%, of total loans, and $101.3 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, respectively. At March 31, 2020, there were no hotel loans on nonaccrual and there were $794 thousand restaurant and bar loans on nonaccrual. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses allocated to its hotel portfolio was 1.0% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.2% of total restaurant and bar loans.
The Company had executed 1,563 principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $838.1 million, as of April 26, 2020, in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration.
Deposits at March 31, 2020 decreased $114.5 million, or 11.3% (annualized), to $3.95 billion compared to $4.07 billion at December 31, 2019 and increased $173.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to $3.78 billion at March 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.2 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at March 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.74% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, and $33.8 million, or 0.71% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 0.95% of total loans at March 31, 2020, 0.75% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and 0.71% of total loans at March 31, 2019. Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (CECL), became effective for the Company on January 1, 2020. On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act included an option for entities to delay the implementation of CECL until the earlier of the termination date of the national emergency declaration by the President or December 31, 2020. Due to the uncertainty on the economy from COVID-19, the Company chose to delay its implementation of CECL and recorded its provision for loan losses under the incurred loss model that existed prior to CECL.
The provision for loan losses for the first quarter 2020 was $11.0 million, or 1.12% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $933 thousand, or 0.10% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $1.0 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average loans for the first quarter 2019 primarily due to economic risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in the Company’s provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2020 compared to prior quarters reflects overall growth in the loan portfolio; increased level of charge-offs; and increasing uncertainty surrounding unemployment, the economic impact caused by COVID-19 and the economic effects related to the recent sharp decline in crude oil prices.
First quarter 2020 net charge-offs were $2.9 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2019 and $210 thousand, or 0.02% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2019.
Dividend
On April 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Allegiance declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of May 29, 2020. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.
GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 9 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2020 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 9575797. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|156,700
|$
|213,347
|$
|246,312
|$
|170,850
|$
|169,975
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
institutions
|18,189
|132,901
|54,307
|61,757
|88,868
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|174,889
|346,248
|300,619
|232,607
|258,843
|Available for sale securities, at fair value
|508,250
|372,545
|353,000
|348,173
|345,716
|Loans held for investment
|3,955,546
|3,915,310
|3,886,004
|3,857,963
|3,806,161
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(37,511
|)
|(29,438
|)
|(29,808
|)
|(27,940
|)
|(27,123
|)
|Loans, net
|3,918,035
|3,885,872
|3,856,196
|3,830,023
|3,779,038
|Accrued interest receivable
|17,203
|15,468
|15,201
|16,508
|16,194
|Premises and equipment, net
|66,798
|66,790
|67,175
|59,690
|60,327
|Other real estate owned
|12,617
|8,337
|8,333
|6,294
|1,152
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|12,798
|6,242
|14,138
|8,866
|14,365
|Bank owned life insurance
|27,255
|27,104
|26,947
|26,794
|26,639
|Goodwill
|223,642
|223,642
|223,642
|223,642
|223,642
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|20,886
|21,876
|23,053
|24,231
|25,409
|Other assets
|20,056
|18,530
|17,536
|17,383
|17,477
|Total assets
|$
|5,002,429
|$
|4,992,654
|$
|4,905,840
|$
|4,794,211
|$
|4,768,802
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’
EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|1,217,532
|$
|1,252,232
|$
|1,227,839
|$
|1,173,423
|$
|1,181,920
|Interest-bearing
|Demand
|341,524
|367,278
|340,754
|390,067
|328,961
|Money market and savings
|1,110,631
|1,258,008
|1,114,233
|995,467
|901,773
|Certificates and other time
|1,283,887
|1,190,583
|1,214,659
|1,301,683
|1,367,407
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2,736,042
|2,815,869
|2,669,646
|2,687,217
|2,598,141
|Total deposits
|3,953,574
|4,068,101
|3,897,485
|3,860,640
|3,780,061
|Accrued interest payable
|3,821
|4,326
|4,915
|3,531
|4,511
|Borrowed funds
|190,506
|75,503
|159,501
|146,998
|201,995
|Subordinated debt
|107,930
|107,799
|107,771
|49,019
|48,959
|Other liabilities
|40,005
|27,060
|29,860
|29,322
|29,499
|Total liabilities
|4,295,836
|4,282,789
|4,199,532
|4,089,510
|4,065,025
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock
|20,355
|20,524
|20,737
|21,147
|21,484
|Capital surplus
|513,894
|521,066
|529,688
|541,979
|556,184
|Retained earnings
|164,858
|163,375
|149,389
|137,342
|123,094
|Accumulated other comprehensive
income
|7,486
|4,900
|6,494
|4,233
|3,015
|Total shareholders’ equity
|706,593
|709,865
|706,308
|704,701
|703,777
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|5,002,429
|$
|4,992,654
|$
|4,905,840
|$
|4,794,211
|$
|4,768,802
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|2020
|2019
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|54,624
|$
|55,368
|$
|55,790
|$
|56,016
|$
|54,189
|Securities:
|Taxable
|2,087
|2,066
|2,090
|1,837
|982
|Tax-exempt
|546
|469
|483
|692
|1,290
|Deposits in other financial
institutions
|195
|244
|302
|401
|688
|Total interest income
|57,452
|58,147
|58,665
|58,946
|57,149
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Demand, money market and
savings deposits
|4,364
|5,091
|4,975
|4,513
|3,728
|Certificates and other time
deposits
|6,084
|6,483
|6,909
|7,008
|6,256
|Borrowed funds
|506
|547
|1,183
|1,118
|1,827
|Subordinated debt
|1,473
|1,500
|761
|736
|735
|Total interest expense
|12,427
|13,621
|13,828
|13,375
|12,546
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|45,025
|44,526
|44,837
|45,571
|44,603
|Provision for loan losses
|10,990
|933
|2,597
|1,407
|1,002
|Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
|34,035
|43,593
|42,240
|44,164
|43,601
|NONINTEREST INCOME:
|Nonsufficient funds fees
|169
|189
|168
|139
|162
|Service charges on deposit
accounts
|457
|403
|379
|365
|325
|Gain on sale of securities
|194
|613
|—
|846
|—
|(Loss) gain on sales of other real
estate and repossessed assets
|(69
|)
|(45
|)
|—
|70
|1
|Bank owned life insurance
|151
|157
|153
|155
|159
|Rebate from correspondent bank
|493
|900
|900
|884
|896
|Other
|1,330
|1,183
|1,289
|1,386
|1,746
|Total noninterest income
|2,725
|3,400
|2,889
|3,845
|3,289
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|19,781
|18,273
|20,221
|19,415
|19,684
|Net occupancy and equipment
|1,907
|1,994
|1,973
|2,114
|2,098
|Depreciation
|866
|861
|822
|756
|753
|Data processing and software
amortization
|1,826
|2,120
|2,058
|1,709
|1,577
|Professional fees
|573
|540
|667
|527
|599
|Regulatory assessments and
FDIC insurance
|632
|216
|(41
|)
|802
|728
|Core deposit intangibles
amortization
|990
|1,177
|1,178
|1,178
|1,178
|Communications
|417
|486
|455
|468
|430
|Advertising
|521
|597
|449
|617
|704
|Acquisition and merger-related
expenses
|—
|—
|—
|153
|1,173
|Other
|4,888
|3,167
|2,227
|2,341
|2,191
|Total noninterest expense
|32,401
|29,431
|30,009
|30,080
|31,115
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME
TAXES
|4,359
|17,562
|15,120
|17,929
|15,775
|Provision for income taxes
|843
|3,576
|3,073
|3,681
|3,097
|NET INCOME
|$
|3,516
|$
|13,986
|$
|12,047
|$
|14,248
|$
|12,678
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.58
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.58
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|2020
|2019
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Net income
|$
|3,516
|$
|13,986
|$
|12,047
|$
|14,248
|$
|12,678
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.58
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.58
|Return on average assets(A)
|0.29
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.08
|%
|Return on average equity(A)
|1.98
|%
|7.81
|%
|6.73
|%
|8.10
|%
|7.27
|%
|Return on average tangible
equity(A)(B)
|3.02
|%
|11.96
|%
|10.33
|%
|12.52
|%
|11.22
|%
|Net interest margin
(tax equivalent)(C)
|4.15
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.31
|%
|Core net interest margin
(tax equivalent)(B)
|4.04
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.07
|%
|4.03
|%
|Efficiency ratio(D)
|68.13
|%
|62.20
|%
|62.88
|%
|61.93
|%
|64.97
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
(Consolidated)
|Equity to assets
|14.12
|%
|14.22
|%
|14.40
|%
|14.70
|%
|14.76
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible
assets(B)
|9.71
|%
|9.78
|%
|9.86
|%
|10.05
|%
|10.06
|%
|Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital
|11.16
|%
|11.42
|%
|11.28
|%
|11.34
|%
|11.37
|%
|Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital
|11.40
|%
|11.66
|%
|11.51
|%
|11.58
|%
|11.61
|%
|Estimated total risk-based
capital
|14.73
|%
|14.83
|%
|14.70
|%
|13.27
|%
|13.28
|%
|Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital
|9.89
|%
|10.02
|%
|10.06
|%
|10.17
|%
|10.25
|%
|Allegiance Bank
|Estimated common equity
tier 1 capital
|12.60
|%
|12.67
|%
|12.28
|%
|12.02
|%
|11.67
|%
|Estimated tier 1 risk-based
capital
|12.60
|%
|12.67
|%
|12.28
|%
|12.02
|%
|11.67
|%
|Estimated total risk-based
capital
|14.50
|%
|14.39
|%
|14.01
|%
|13.71
|%
|13.34
|%
|Estimated tier 1 leverage
capital
|10.94
|%
|10.89
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.57
|%
|10.31
|%
|Other Data
|Weighted average shares:
|Basic
|20,411
|20,652
|20,981
|21,257
|21,733
|Diluted
|20,690
|20,930
|21,256
|21,546
|22,040
|Period end shares
outstanding
|20,355
|20,524
|20,737
|21,147
|21,484
|Book value per share
|$
|34.71
|$
|34.59
|$
|34.06
|$
|33.32
|$
|32.76
|Tangible book value per
share(B)
|$
|22.70
|$
|22.62
|$
|22.16
|$
|21.60
|$
|21.17
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|Average
Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|Average
Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned/ Interest Paid
|Average
Yield/ Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Loans
|$
|3,933,291
|$
|54,624
|5.59
|%
|$
|3,888,476
|$
|55,368
|5.65
|%
|$
|3,747,234
|$
|54,189
|5.86
|%
|Securities
|388,721
|2,633
|2.72
|%
|364,605
|2,535
|2.76
|%
|346,686
|2,272
|2.66
|%
|Deposits in other financial
institutions and other
|50,711
|195
|1.55
|%
|54,947
|244
|1.76
|%
|118,749
|688
|2.35
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,372,723
|$
|57,452
|5.28
|%
|4,308,028
|$
|58,147
|5.35
|%
|4,212,669
|$
|57,149
|5.50
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(28,718
|)
|(29,997
|)
|(26,760
|)
|Noninterest-earning assets
|602,778
|639,601
|559,763
|Total assets
|$
|4,946,783
|$
|4,917,632
|$
|4,745,672
|Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
deposits
|$
|363,326
|$
|846
|0.94
|%
|$
|361,666
|$
|952
|1.04
|%
|$
|338,193
|$
|963
|1.16
|%
|Money market and savings
deposits
|1,168,541
|3,518
|1.21
|%
|1,169,996
|4,139
|1.40
|%
|880,138
|2,765
|1.27
|%
|Certificates and other time
deposits
|1,193,427
|6,084
|2.05
|%
|1,203,110
|6,483
|2.14
|%
|1,302,958
|6,256
|1.95
|%
|Borrowed funds
|140,999
|506
|1.44
|%
|86,372
|547
|2.51
|%
|283,566
|1,827
|2.61
|%
|Subordinated debt
|107,865
|1,473
|5.49
|%
|107,782
|1,500
|5.52
|%
|48,925
|735
|6.09
|%
|Total interest-bearing
liabilities
|2,974,158
|$
|12,427
|1.68
|%
|2,928,926
|$
|13,621
|1.85
|%
|2,853,780
|$
|12,546
|1.78
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing
Liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
deposits
|1,225,888
|1,237,770
|1,167,172
|Other liabilities
|33,202
|40,781
|17,054
|Total liabilities
|4,233,248
|4,207,477
|4,038,006
|Shareholders' equity
|713,535
|710,155
|707,666
|Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
|$
|4,946,783
|$
|4,917,632
|$
|4,745,672
|Net interest rate spread
|3.60
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.72
|%
|Net interest income and margin
|$
|45,025
|4.14
|%
|$
|44,526
|4.10
|%
|$
|44,603
|4.29
|%
|Net interest income and net
interest margin (tax equivalent)
|$
|45,152
|4.15
|%
|$
|44,623
|4.11
|%
|$
|44,805
|4.31
|%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|2020
|2019
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Period-end Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|702,267
|$
|689,360
|$
|675,055
|$
|694,516
|$
|699,471
|Mortgage warehouse
|1,051
|8,304
|36,594
|46,171
|36,742
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)
|1,951,080
|1,873,782
|1,859,721
|1,830,764
|1,771,890
|Commercial real estate construction and
land development
|378,987
|410,471
|386,723
|368,108
|396,162
|1-4 family residential (including home equity)
|704,212
|698,957
|695,520
|690,961
|658,261
|Residential construction
|177,025
|192,515
|189,608
|183,991
|201,314
|Consumer and other
|40,924
|41,921
|42,783
|43,452
|42,321
|Total loans
|$
|3,955,546
|$
|3,915,310
|$
|3,886,004
|$
|3,857,963
|$
|3,806,161
|Asset Quality:
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|21,621
|$
|28,371
|$
|34,615
|$
|31,382
|$
|32,670
|Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|21,621
|28,371
|34,615
|31,382
|32,670
|Other real estate
|12,617
|8,337
|8,333
|6,294
|1,152
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|34,238
|$
|36,708
|$
|42,948
|$
|37,676
|$
|33,822
|Net charge-offs
|$
|2,917
|$
|1,303
|$
|729
|$
|590
|$
|210
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|8,669
|$
|8,388
|$
|8,033
|$
|9,386
|$
|11,221
|Mortgage warehouse
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)
|7,024
|6,741
|15,356
|18,218
|17,531
|Commercial real estate construction and
land development
|1,958
|9,050
|9,050
|1,541
|818
|1-4 family residential (including home equity)
|2,845
|3,294
|1,992
|2,074
|2,928
|Residential construction
|982
|746
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer and other
|143
|152
|184
|163
|172
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|21,621
|$
|28,371
|$
|34,615
|$
|31,382
|$
|32,670
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.68
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.71
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.55
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.86
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|173.49
|%
|103.76
|%
|86.11
|%
|89.03
|%
|83.02
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.95
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.71
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.02
|%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
|Three Months Ended
|2020
|2019
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|March 31
|(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|706,593
|$
|709,865
|$
|706,308
|$
|704,701
|$
|703,777
|Less: Goodwill and core
deposit intangibles, net
|244,528
|245,518
|246,695
|247,873
|249,051
|Tangible shareholders’
equity
|$
|462,065
|$
|464,347
|$
|459,613
|$
|456,828
|$
|454,726
|Shares outstanding at end of
period
|20,355
|20,524
|20,737
|21,147
|21,484
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|22.70
|$
|22.62
|$
|22.16
|$
|21.60
|$
|21.17
|Net income
|$
|3,516
|$
|13,986
|$
|12,047
|$
|14,248
|$
|12,678
|Average shareholders' equity
|$
|713,535
|$
|710,155
|$
|710,044
|$
|705,162
|$
|707,666
|Less: Average goodwill and
core deposit intangibles, net
|245,007
|246,154
|247,404
|248,621
|249,277
|Average tangible
shareholders’ equity
|$
|468,528
|$
|464,001
|$
|462,640
|$
|456,541
|$
|458,389
|Return on average
tangible equity
|3.02
|%
|11.96
|%
|10.33
|%
|12.52
|%
|11.22
|%
|Total assets
|$
|5,002,429
|$
|4,992,654
|$
|4,905,840
|$
|4,794,211
|$
|4,768,802
|Less: Goodwill and core
deposit intangibles, net
|244,528
|245,518
|246,695
|247,873
|249,051
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,757,901
|$
|4,747,136
|$
|4,659,145
|$
|4,546,338
|$
|4,519,751
|Tangible equity to tangible
assets
|9.71
|%
|9.78
|%
|9.86
|%
|10.05
|%
|10.06
|%
|Net interest income
(tax equivalent)
|$
|45,152
|$
|44,623
|$
|44,924
|$
|45,684
|$
|44,805
|Less: Acquisition accounting
adjustments
|(1,259
|)
|(1,860
|)
|(2,045
|)
|(2,755
|)
|(2,965
|)
|Core net interest
income (tax equivalent)
|$
|43,893
|$
|42,763
|$
|42,879
|$
|42,929
|$
|41,840
|Average earning assets
|$
|4,372,723
|$
|4,308,028
|$
|4,284,667
|$
|4,233,653
|$
|4,212,669
|Net interest margin
(tax equivalent)
|4.15
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.31
|%
|Core net interest margin
(tax equivalent)
|4.04
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.07
|%
|4.03
|%
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
