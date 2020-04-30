- FDA Submission to Change the Primary Endpoint for Study 106 Phase 3 into an Industry First and Robust Clinical Measure to Evaluate Superiority in CIN -
- Initiated NDA Rolling Submission for Plinabulin for CIN in China in Q1 2020 -
- On Track to Report Interim Analysis of Study 106 Phase 3 in Q2 2020 to Evaluate Superiority in CIN and Submit NDA for CIN in the U.S. in H2 2020 -
NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, announced today its financial results and provided an operational update for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
“In 2019, BeyondSpring transitioned into a late-stage development company with clear paths toward registration in two distinct, underserved patient populations for our first-in-class agent Plinabulin,” said Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. “Plinabulin is a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer, and we consider it a ‘pipeline in a drug.’ With approximately 1,000 patients enrolled globally for Plinabulin studies, we have a clear vision of additional indications for which Plinabulin can be applied. It starts with the foundational indication in CIN, then in NSCLC, and the future potential is in the triple combination with PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies and radiation or chemotherapy. In addition to Plinabulin, we are developing three pre-clinical immune agents and an R&D platform in ubiquitination protein degradation.”
“Importantly, we have demonstrated the benefit of Plinabulin in the prevention of CIN in five clinical studies,” continued Dr. Huang. “This data has been presented at several premier scientific conferences all over the world. With our upcoming interim data readout for Study 106 Phase 3 to evaluate superiority in CIN with Plinabulin in combination with G-CSF versus G-CSF alone as the standard of care (which has over $9 billion annual sales globally by itself), Plinabulin has the potential to effectively raise cancer patients’ neutrophil counts after chemotherapy use and prevent infection and hospitalization. We believe that Plinabulin will emerge as a transformative new therapy for the millions of cancer patients in dire need of a superior CIN prevention option and result in an improved quality of life. Our proprietary market research with over 100 practicing oncologists in the U.S. indicates that more than 70 percent of oncologists strongly favor the Plinabulin-G-CSF combination over monotherapy, and 65 percent said that they were highly likely to use the combination for the benefit of their patients. The results of our efforts in 2019 have well-positioned BeyondSpring for the next 12 months, enabling us to leverage the regulatory milestones in multiple NDA filings in China and the U.S., the two largest pharmaceutical markets in the world.”
Recent Operational Highlights
Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia (CIN)
Plinabulin’s Effect in Preventing CIN Demonstrated in Five Clinical Trials So Far
Study 106: Evaluating Superiority in CIN with Plinabulin + Neulasta versus Neulasta in Breast Cancer Treated with TAC
Study 105: Evaluating Non-inferiority in CIN with Plinabulin versus Neulasta in Various Cancers Treated with Docetaxel
BeyondSpring Initiates NDA Rolling Submission for Plinabulin for CIN in China
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Mechanism of Action (MoA)
Publications in 2019
Plinabulin’s Early Protection of Neutrophil and Rapid Onset of Action Complementary to G-CSFs
Plinabulin Stimulates the Innate and Adaptive Immune System
Intellectual Properties
BeyondSpring Granted U.S. Patent for Plinabulin-Taxane Combination Cancer Treatment
BeyondSpring Submits for U.S. Patent on Methods of Treating Viral Infections, Including COVID-19
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $12.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The $0.7 million decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $0.5 million in clinical trial expenses and a decrease of $0.2 million in non-cash share-based compensation.
General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The $0.4 million increase was mainly due to the increase of employee salaries and welfares.
Net loss attributable to the Company was $14.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $31.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The $20.3 million decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $9.4 million in clinical trial expenses, a decrease of $6.2 million in non-cash share-based compensation and a decrease of $5.0 million in consultant and other expenses.
General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $9.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The $3.1 million increase was mainly due to an increase of $1.7 million in non-cash share-based compensation expenses, an increase of $1.1 million in professional service fees and an increase of $1.0 million in salaries and welfare benefits.
Net loss attributable to the Company was $40.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $57.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of $35.9 million. The Company believes that it has sufficient cash to support its clinical trials and submit NDAs in the U.S. and China for Plinabulin for the CIN and NSCLC indications, as well as to advance its immuno-oncology pipeline and ubiquitination protein degradation research platform.
Anticipated Milestones
The following outlines the Company’s anticipated upcoming milestones and projected timelines:
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, first-in-class agent Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.
|BEYONDSPRING INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
|As of December 31,
|2018
|2019
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,889
|35,933
|Advances to suppliers
|1,209
|4,519
|Due from related parties
|481
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|292
|410
|Total current assets
|5,871
|40,862
|Noncurrent assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|282
|209
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|-
|2,538
|Other noncurrent assets
|910
|946
|Total noncurrent assets
|1,192
|3,693
|Total assets
|7,063
|44,555
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|9,586
|2,537
|Accrued expenses
|5,495
|5,861
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|-
|537
|Due to related parties
|-
|29
|Other current liabilities
|1,364
|1,089
|Total current liabilities
|16,445
|10,053
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Long-term loans
|-
|1,436
|Operating lease liabilities
|-
|1,935
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|-
|3,371
|Total liabilities
|16,445
|13,424
|Commitments and contingencies
|BEYONDSPRING INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
|As of December 31,
|2018
|2019
|$
|$
|Equity (deficit):
|Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares
|authorized; 23,184,612 shares and 27,885,613
|shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,
|2018 and 2019, respectively)
|2
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|170,950
|246,979
|Accumulated deficit
|(178,760
|)
|(216,845
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|42
|140
|Total BeyondSpring Inc. shareholders’ (deficit) equity
|(7,766
|)
|30,277
|Noncontrolling interests
|(1,616
|)
|854
|Total (deficit) equity
|(9,382
|)
|31,131
|Total liabilities and equity (deficit)
|7,063
|44,555
|BEYONDSPRING INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS
| (UNAUDITED) AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 AND 2019
| (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Twelve months ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2018
|2019
|2018
|2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|(13,295
|)
|(12,580
|)
|(51,618
|)
|(31,342
|)
|General and administrative
|(2,283
|)
|(2,705
|)
|(5,927
|)
|(8,965
|)
|Loss from operations
|(15,578
|)
|(15,285
|)
|(57,545
|)
|(40,307
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|(6
|)
|123
|(455
|)
|(4
|)
|Interest expense
|-
|(20
|)
|-
|(206
|)
|Interest income
|5
|120
|211
|184
|Other income (expenses)
|(1
|)
|-
|315
|-
|Loss before income tax
|(15,580
|)
|(15,062
|)
|(57,474
|)
|(40,333
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(15,580
|)
|(15,062
|)
|(57,474
|)
|(40,333
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to
|noncontrolling interests
|(854
|)
|(989
|)
|(2,605
|)
|(2,248
|)
|Net loss attributable to
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|(14,726
|)
|(14,073
|)
|(54,869
|)
|(38,085
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|(0.64
|)
|(0.52
|)
|(2.42
|)
|(1.55
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|23,013,265
|27,097,553
|22,665,265
|24,645,714
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation
|adjustment gain
|(12
|)
|(48
|)
|251
|96
|Comprehensive loss
|(15,592
|)
|(15,110
|)
|(57,223
|)
|(40,237
|)
|Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
|noncontrolling interests
|(859
|)
|(952
|)
|(2,578
|)
|(2,250
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|(14,733
|)
|(14,158
|)
|(54,645
|)
|(37,987
|)
