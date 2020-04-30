Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospital Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the smart hospital market looks promising with opportunities in the remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance markets. The smart hospital market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 24% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for smart hospitals, rising need for cost-effective solutions in hospitals, development of IoT technologies in healthcare, and increasing penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals.



The study includes a forecast for the smart hospitals market by application, component, connectivity, artificial intelligence, service rendered, and the region.



Some of the smart hospital companies profiled in this report include Philips, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Stanley Healthcare, SAP, Microsoft, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, McKesson



Some of the features of the smart hospital Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include

Market size estimates: Smart hospital market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by the application.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by application, component, connectivity, artificial intelligence, service rendered, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart hospital market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for a smart hospital in the smart hospital market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, a smart hospital in the smart hospital market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the smart hospital market, by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record & clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance), component (hardware, systems and software, and services), connectivity (wired and wireless), artificial intelligence (offering and technology), service rendered (general services, specialty, and super specialty), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world (ROW))? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart hospital market? What are the business risks and threats to the smart hospital market? What are emerging trends in this smart hospital market and the reasons behind them? What are the changing demands of customers in the smart hospital market? What are the new developments in the smart hospital market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this smart hospital market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart hospital area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this smart hospital market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Background and Classifications

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global Smart Hospital Market Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global Smart Hospital Market by Application

3.3.1 Remote Medicine Management

3.3.2 Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

3.3.3 Outpatient Vigilance

3.3.4 Medical Connected Imaging

3.3.5 Medical Assistance

3.4 Global Smart Hospital Market by Component

3.4.1 Hardware

3.4.2 Systems and Software

3.4.3 Services

3.5 Global Smart Hospital Market by Connectivity

3.5.1 Wired

3.5.2 Wireless

3.6 Global Smart Hospital Market by Artificial Intelligence:

3.6.1 Offering

3.6.2 Technology

3.7 Global Smart Hospital Market by Service Rendered:

3.7.1 General Services

3.7.2 Specialty

3.7.3 Super Specialty



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Smart Hospital Market by Region

4.2 North American Smart Hospital Market

4.3:European Smart Hospital Market

4.4 APAC Smart Hospital Market

4.5 ROW Smart Hospital Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Hospital Market by Application

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Hospital Market by Component

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Hospital Market by Connectivity

6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Hospital Market by Artificial Intelligence

6.1.5 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Hospital Market by Service Rendered

6.1.6 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Hospital Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Hospital Industry

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Smart Hospital Market

6.3.3 Certification and Licensing

6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Philips

7.2 GE Healthcare

7.3 Medtronic

7.4 Qualcomm Life

7.5 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

7.6 Stanley Healthcare

7.7 SAP

7.8 Microsoft

7.9 Allscripts

7.10 Cerner Corporation



