Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film Capacitor Market by product, Type and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global film capacitor market size was valued at $2,125.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,589.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026. Film capacitor is also knowing as film caps or power film capacitor are generally made with two plastic films, covered with metallic electrodes and wound into a cylindrical shaped winding. These capacitors are generally using polypropylene film as a dielectric, and these are used for high-frequency high power applications including heating, pulse power energy discharge application, and AC capacitors for electrical distribution. The film capacitor is widely used in different sector, because of their higher characteristics. These capacitors are developed with high precision capacitance values and it retains that values longer than other capacitor types.



Film capacitors are one of the most common capacitor types used in electronic equipment and many AC & DC microelectronics and electronics circuits. According to the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the consumer electronics sales in 2015 was valued at USD 220 billion. Rising adoption of electronics component are drive by faster technological obsolete, is expected to drive the film capacitor market during the forecast period.



The demand for film capacitor is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as a rise in demand for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. a surge in demand for an electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, and plug in hybrid vehicle, which helps to boost the demand for film capacitors in this region.

Factors such as high demand for film capacitor in consumer electronics components, rising demand for high temperature film capacitors, and adoption of nanolayer film capacitors, drive the growth of the film capacitor market. However, the increase in stringent environmental and manufacturing rules and low pricing margin hampers the film capacitor market growth.



Film capacitor market is segmented into product, type, industry vertical, and region. Based on voltage, the market is bifurcated into AC and DC. Based on type, the market is classified into paper film capacitor and plastic film capacitor. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into automotive, power and utilities, consumer and electronics, telecommunication, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



Key Players

KEMET Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

TDK Corporation

AVX Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology

Electro Technik Industries

Wima GmbH & Co. KG

Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd.

XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Film Capacitors Market

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.4.1. By Region (2012-2017)

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Higher Demand For Film Capacitor In Consumer Electronics Components

3.5.1.2. Rising Demand For High Temperature Film Capacitors

3.5.1.3. High Adoption of Film Capacitor In Electric Vehicle System

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increasing Severity of Environmental And Manufacturing Rules And Low Pricing Margin

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Surge In Adoption of Nanolayer Film Capacitors



Chapter 4: Film Capacitors Market, By Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Ac

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Dc

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 5: Film Capacitors Market, By Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Paper

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Plastic

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 6: Film Capacitors Market, By Industry Vertical

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.3. Power & Utilities

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.4. Consumer Electronics

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.5. Telecommunication

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

6.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

6.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 7: Film Capacitors Market, By Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. Americas

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.2.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.2.5. Market Analysis By Country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.2.5.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.2.5.1.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.2.5.2. Rest of Americas

7.2.5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.2.5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.2.5.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.3. Emea

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.3.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.3.5. Market Analysis By Country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.3.5.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.3.5.1.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.3.5.2. Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.3.5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.3.5.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.3.5.3. Rest of Emea

7.3.5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.3.5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.3.5.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.4.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.4.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.4.5. Market Analysis By Country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.4.5.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.4.5.1.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.4.5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.4.5.2.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Connectivity Technology

7.4.5.2.4. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.4.5.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Product

7.4.5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Type

7.4.5.3.3. Market Size And Forecast, By Industry Vertical



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2018

8.2. Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 9: Company Profile

9.1. Panasonic Corporation

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. R&D Expenditure

9.1.7. Business Performance

9.1.8. Key Strategic Moves And Developments

9.2. Avx Corporation

9.3. Kemet Corporation

9.4. Tdk Corporation

9.5. Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

9.6. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

9.7. Electro Technik Industries, Inc.

9.8. Wima Gmbh & Co. Kg

9.9. Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd.

9.10. Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd.



