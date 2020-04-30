Grieg Seafood ASA will release its first quarter 2020 results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 06:00 CEST.



CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results by webcast the same day at 08:00 CEST. The presentation and subsequent Q&A will be held in English.

The presentation can be accessed at www.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200507_3/





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, specializing in Atlantic salmon. The Group has a production target of 100 000 tonnes gutted weight in 2020. Our farming facilities are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia in Canada and Shetland in the UK. 861 people are employed by the Group at year end 2019.

Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. Our headquarters are situated in Bergen, Norway. The business development of Grieg Seafood ASA focuses on profitable growth, sustainable use of the ocean and being the preferred supplier to selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.