With more people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a surge in demand for food delivery services. Since dine-in is no longer an option, consumers are turning to delivery to treat themselves during the days of social-distancing. Many delivery services such as Deliveroo, JustEat, Postmates and UberEats have responded to the crisis by introducing contactless delivery options to eliminate the risk of spreading the virus between the customer and driver.



Another factor driving demand for food delivery services is the increased number of restaurants offering home delivery. Since social-distancing measures forced restaurants and bars to close, many have switched to delivery to stay afloat during the pandemic. UberEats and Deliveroo have also recently expanded into grocery deliveries as a result of COVID-19. Both services recently announced partnerships with several supermarkets and convenience stores that will allow customers to order a selection of essential food, cleaning and hygiene products to be delivered to their homes.



