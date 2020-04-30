We hereby provide Consolidated and Company’s financial statements of PLLC Kauno Energija (company code 235014830) for the year 2019, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited for use in European Union, herewith Consolidated Annual Report, PLLC Kauno Energija Social Responsibility Report of the Year 2019 and Conclusion of Independent Auditor, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Above mentioned documents also can be found on Company's website http://www.kaunoenergija.lt .

Loreta Miliauskienė, Senior Economist of Technology and Economic Analysis Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachment