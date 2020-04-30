Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Mother's Day 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Mother's Day 2020 report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Mother's Day. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.



The outbreak of COVID-19 across the UK caused Mother's Day retail penetration to decline from 59.5% in 2019 to 53.7%, as consumers were urged to stay at home and many were unable to celebrate the occasion with their families.



Scope of the report:



25.4% of consumers spent less on Mother's Day purchases in 2020, as economic uncertainties grew as a result of COVID-19, and fewer shoppers were able to see their mothers.

Convenience was the leading driver for food & drink purchases, meaning ASDA lost shoppers due to its lack of smaller, local store format.

The percentage of Mother's Day shoppers buying gifts online grew by 3.6 ppts in 2020, as last minute physical purchases were impacted by store closures and social distancing measures.

Key Topics Covered:



The Key Findings

Mother's Day spend significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19

Supermarkets dominate as consumers merge gifting purchases with grocery shopping

Consumers expected to make more effort in 2021 due to missed celebrations this year

Trend insight - stores

Trend insight - online

Consumer Attitudes

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Mother's Day spending

Who shoppers bought for

Mother's Day activities

Dining in choices

Mother's Day statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings - grocers

Retailer ratings - non-food retailers

Food & Drink

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Spending

Buying dynamics

GIFTS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Cards & Gift Wrap

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work

Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf7z4c

