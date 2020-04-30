Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Mother's Day 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Mother's Day 2020 report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Mother's Day. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
The outbreak of COVID-19 across the UK caused Mother's Day retail penetration to decline from 59.5% in 2019 to 53.7%, as consumers were urged to stay at home and many were unable to celebrate the occasion with their families.
Scope of the report:
- 25.4% of consumers spent less on Mother's Day purchases in 2020, as economic uncertainties grew as a result of COVID-19, and fewer shoppers were able to see their mothers.
- Convenience was the leading driver for food & drink purchases, meaning ASDA lost shoppers due to its lack of smaller, local store format.
- The percentage of Mother's Day shoppers buying gifts online grew by 3.6 ppts in 2020, as last minute physical purchases were impacted by store closures and social distancing measures.
Key Topics Covered:
The Key Findings
- Mother's Day spend significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19
- Supermarkets dominate as consumers merge gifting purchases with grocery shopping
- Consumers expected to make more effort in 2021 due to missed celebrations this year
- Trend insight - stores
- Trend insight - online
Consumer Attitudes
- Key findings
- Buying dynamics
- Financial wellbeing
- Financial spending
- Mother's Day spending
- Who shoppers bought for
- Mother's Day activities
- Dining in choices
- Mother's Day statements
- Retailer selection
- Retailer ratings - grocers
- Retailer ratings - non-food retailers
Food & Drink
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Spending
- Buying dynamics
- GIFTS
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
Cards & Gift Wrap
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
Methodology
- Technical details: consumer survey work
