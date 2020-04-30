As announced in the press release dated 14 April 2020, PWT Holding A/S (the "Company") has initiated a written procedure for the Company's up to DKK 475,000,000 senior secured bonds with ISIN DK0030405188 (the "Bonds").

Due to that the Company is in discussions with the bondholders, the Company has today instructed the agent for the Bonds to cancel the written procedure. The Company will continue to discuss with the bondholders to find a long-term solution.

For further information, please contact

PWT Holding A/S

Ole Koch Hansen, CEO

Telephone: +45 40444130

E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk

Claus Back Nielsen, CFO

Telephone: +45 25434611

E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk

