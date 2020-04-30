  • First Quarter 2020 Revenues of $604.6 Million, Up 9.7% Compared to $551.3 Million in Prior Year First Quarter
  • First Quarter 2020 EPS of $1.49, Down 9.1% Compared to $1.64 in Prior Year First Quarter; First Quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS of $1.53, Down 6.1% Compared to $1.63 in Prior Year First Quarter

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter 2020 revenues of $604.6 million increased $53.3 million, or 9.7%, compared to revenues of $551.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by higher demand in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, and Technology business segments, which was partially offset by a decline in demand in the Economic Consulting business segment compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $56.7 million compared to $62.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was due to higher compensation, primarily related to an 18.5% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation, as well as higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, which were only partially offset by the increase in revenues, foreign currency translation ("FX") remeasurement gains and a lower effective tax rate compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $83.2 million, or 13.8% of revenues, compared to $96.1 million, or 17.4% of revenues, in the prior year quarter.

First quarter 2020 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.49 compared to $1.64 in the prior year quarter. First quarter 2020 EPS included $2.2 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.04. First quarter 2019 EPS included $2.1 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes, which decreased EPS by $0.04, and a $2.1 million tax gain related to the September 2018 sale of the Company’s Ringtail e-discovery software and related business, which increased EPS by $0.05. First quarter 2020 Adjusted EPS of $1.53, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to Adjusted EPS of $1.63 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, “First of all, I hope all of you who are reading this and your loved ones are healthy and safe. Many of us have been deeply affected by the impact of COVID-19, and in the wake of this pandemic, our key priorities are the health and well-being of our employees and making sure we are there for our clients, many of whom are facing some of their greatest challenges.”

Mr. Gunby continued, “In terms of our business, toward the end of the quarter, we began to see the effects of COVID-19 materialize. In some parts of our business, this has driven increased client demand and in other places substantially softened it. Because the magnitude and longevity of the specific impacts of COVID-19 on the world are still unfolding, there is greater uncertainty in forecasting the short-term impact on our business. I am nonetheless confident that the progress we have made over the last few years in terms of our client relationships, the breadth of our offerings, the capabilities of our people and the strength of our balance sheet has put FTI Consulting in the strongest position it has ever been in to weather the storm well, emerge from it strong and support our clients’ most critical needs throughout.”

Cash Position and Capital Allocation
Net cash used in operating activities of $123.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $102.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in net cash used in operating activities was largely due to higher annual bonus payments and an increase in salaries related to the increase in headcount, which was partially offset by an increase in cash collected resulting from higher revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 450,198 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $111.73 for a total cost of $50.3 million. As of March 31, 2020, approximately $116.3 million remained available for stock repurchases under the Company’s $500.0 million stock repurchase authorization.

Cash and cash equivalents of $223.1 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $179.2 million at March 31, 2019 and $369.4 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt, net of cash, of $143.2 million at March 31, 2020 compared to $137.0 million at March 31, 2019 and $(53.1) million at December 31, 2019. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to an increase in cash used in operating activities, which included annual bonus payments, as well as an increase in share repurchases.

First Quarter 2020 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $46.8 million, or 29.1%, to $207.7 million in the quarter compared to $161.0 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $48.5 million, or 30.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was due to higher demand for restructuring and business transformation and transactions services. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $13.5 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $48.9 million, or 23.6% of segment revenues, compared to $37.4 million, or 23.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 27.1% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation, as well as higher SG&A expenses.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $8.6 million, or 6.2%, to $147.6 million in the quarter compared to $139.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for data & analytics, disputes and construction solutions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $21.2 million, or 14.4% of segment revenues, compared to $31.8 million, or 22.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation, primarily related to a 16.7% increase in billable headcount.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment decreased $10.1 million, or 7.1%, to $132.1 million in the quarter compared to $142.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was largely due to lower demand for financial economics and non-merger and acquisition-related antitrust services, as well as lower realized rates for international arbitration services, which was partially offset by higher demand for merger and acquisition-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.7 million, or 9.6% of segment revenues, compared to $24.0 million, or 16.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues, as well as higher compensation and benefits expenses, primarily related to a 13.3% increase in billable headcount, and higher SG&A expenses.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $7.4 million, or 14.4%, to $58.7 million in the quarter compared to $51.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for merger and acquisition-related and global cross-border investigation services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $14.5 million, or 24.7% of segment revenues, compared to $12.7 million, or 24.8% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to an 18.7% increase in billable headcount and higher variable compensation, as well as higher SG&A expenses.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $0.7 million, or 1.2%, to $58.4 million in the quarter compared to $57.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $1.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for public affairs services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.8 million, or 15.0% of segment revenues, compared to $11.5 million, or 20.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Segment EBITDA declined compared to the prior year quarter, as the increase in revenues was more than offset by higher compensation and benefits expenses, primarily related to a 14.7% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher SG&A expenses.

First Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share
  • Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company’s ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company’s actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 25, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on April 30, 2020, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations," and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  March 31, December 31,
  2020 2019
  (unaudited)  
Assets    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $223,063  $369,373 
Accounts receivable:    
Billed receivables 584,620  540,584 
Unbilled receivables 436,944  418,288 
Allowances for doubtful accounts and unbilled services (284,666) (265,500)
   Accounts receivable, net 736,898  693,372 
Current portion of notes receivable 31,942  35,106 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,544  80,810 
Total current assets 1,066,447  1,178,661 
Property and equipment, net 92,852  93,672 
Operating lease assets 149,570  159,777 
Goodwill 1,191,948  1,202,767 
Other intangible assets, net 35,682  38,432 
Notes receivable, net 63,801  69,033 
Other assets 36,881  40,800 
   Total assets $2,637,181  $2,783,142 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $170,930  $158,936 
Accrued compensation 240,192  416,903 
Billings in excess of services provided 40,219  36,698 
   Total current liabilities 451,341  612,537 
Long-term debt, net 328,193  275,609 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 163,594  176,378 
Deferred income taxes 152,347  151,352 
Other liabilities 73,022  78,124 
   Total liabilities 1,168,497  1,294,000 
Stockholders' equity    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		    
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 37,110 (2020) and 37,390 (2019)		 371  374 
Additional paid-in capital 170,062  216,162 
Retained earnings 1,470,200  1,413,453 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (171,949) (140,847)
Total stockholders' equity 1,468,684  1,489,142 
   Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,637,181  $2,783,142 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 
 2020 2019
    
 (unaudited)
Revenues$604,593  $551,274 
Operating expenses   
Direct cost of revenues402,247  349,066 
Selling, general and administrative expenses126,959  113,185 
Amortization of other intangible assets2,331  1,861 
 531,537  464,112 
Operating income73,056  87,162 
Other income (expense)   
Interest income and other5,017  159 
Interest expense(4,861) (4,746)
 156  (4,587)
Income before income tax provision73,212  82,575 
Income tax provision16,465  19,930 
Net income$56,747  $62,645 
Earnings per common share ― basic$1.56  $1.69 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic36,415  36,981 
Earnings per common share ― diluted$1.49  $1.64 
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted38,190  38,219 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0$(31,102) $5,223 
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax(31,102) 5,223 
Comprehensive income$25,645  $67,868 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2020 2019
     
  (Unaudited)
Net income $56,747  $62,645 
Add back:    
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,225  2,108 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
  convertible notes		 (579) (547)
Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)   (2,097)
Adjusted net income $58,393  $62,109 
Earnings per common share — diluted $1.49  $1.64 
Add back:    
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.06  0.05 
Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on
  convertible notes		 (0.02) (0.01)
Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1)   (0.05)
Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $1.53  $1.63 
Weighted average number of common shares
  outstanding ― diluted		 38,190  38,219 

_______________________
(1)        For Q1 2019, represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of our Ringtail e-discovery software and related business.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
(unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $56,747 
Interest income and other             (5,017)
Interest expense             4,861 
Income tax provision             16,465 
Operating income $46,664  $19,506  $11,396  $11,589  $7,492  $(23,591) $73,056 
Depreciation and amortization 979  1,416  1,270  2,895  586  677  7,823 
Amortization of other intangible assets 1,303  286  44    698    2,331 
Adjusted EBITDA $48,946  $21,208  $12,710  $14,484  $8,776  $(22,914) $83,210 
               


Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
(unaudited)		 Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		 Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		 Economic
Consulting		 Technology Strategic
Communications		 Unallocated
Corporate		 Total
Net income             $62,645 
Interest income and other             (159)
Interest expense             4,746 
Gain on sale of business              
Income tax provision             19,930 
Operating income $35,684  $30,440  $22,489  $10,436  $10,216  $(22,103) $87,162 
Depreciation and amortization 910  1,086  1,507  2,287  574  702  7,066 
Amortization of other intangible assets 767  291  44    759    1,861 
Adjusted EBITDA $37,361  $31,817  $24,040  $12,723  $11,549  $(21,401) $96,089 
               



FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

  

Segment
Revenues		 Adjusted
EBITDA		 Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin		 Utilization  Average
Billable
Rate		 Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)       (at period end)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$207,749  $48,946  23.6% 69% $456  1,248 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting147,597  21,208  14.4% 58% $342  1,393 
Economic Consulting132,138  12,710  9.6% 68% $466  810 
Technology (1)58,723  14,484  24.7% N/M   N/M  374 
Strategic Communications (1)58,386  8,776  15.0% N/M   N/M  755 
 $604,593  $106,124  17.6%     4,580 
Unallocated Corporate  (22,914)        
Adjusted EBITDA  $83,210  13.8%      
            
            
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 (unaudited)           
Corporate Finance & Restructuring$160,966  $37,361  23.2% 70% $443  982 
Forensic and Litigation Consulting138,997  31,817  22.9% 67% $342  1,194 
Economic Consulting142,271  24,040  16.9% 77% $511  715 
Technology (1)51,336  12,723  24.8% N/M   N/M  315 
Strategic Communications (1)57,704  11,549  20.0% N/M   N/M  658 
 $551,274  $117,490  21.3%     3,864 
Unallocated Corporate  (21,401)        
Adjusted EBITDA  $96,089  17.4%      

_____________________
N/M Not meaningful
(1)           The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 
 2020 2019
 (unaudited)
Operating activities   
Net income$56,747  $62,645 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization7,823  7,066 
Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets2,331  1,861 
Acquisition-related contingent consideration506  93 
Provision for doubtful accounts3,872  3,784 
Share-based compensation7,454  6,393 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs2,978  2,860 
Deferred income taxes 545  8,752 
Other  (42)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions:		   
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled(60,963) (95,746)
Notes receivable7,051  9,653 
Prepaid expenses and other assets9,442  5,979 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other11,136  (450)
Income taxes(667) 2,534 
Accrued compensation(176,070) (123,260)
Billings in excess of services provided4,253  5,792 
    Net cash used in operating activities(123,562) (102,086)
Investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment(8,236) (10,153)
Other8  72 
    Net cash used in investing activities(8,228) (10,081)
Financing activities   
Borrowings under revolving line of credit55,000   
Repayments under revolving line of credit(5,000)  
Purchase and retirement of common stock(49,135) (21,883)
Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans(5,583) (605)
Payments for business acquisition liabilities  (1,282)
Deposits and other3,870  1,003 
    Net cash used in financing activities(848) (22,767)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(13,672) 2,106 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(146,310) (132,828)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period369,373  312,069 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$223,063  $179,241 


FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
 2020 2019
    
  
Net cash used in operating activities$(123,562) $(102,086)
Purchases of property and equipment(8,236) (10,153)
Free Cash Flow$(131,798) $(112,239)
        

