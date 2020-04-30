Aspo Plc

Aspo Plc’s January–March 2020 interim report to be published on May 5, 2020



Aspo Plc will publish its January–March 2020 interim report on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.aspo.com after publication.



In order to protect its personnel and stakeholders in the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus situation, Aspo will not hold its traditional press and analyst conference in connection with the announcement of the Q1 interim report. The CEO's presentation on the first quarter of 2020 will be published on May 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon, and the broadcast can be viewed at https://aspo.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results. The video recording will then also be made available on the company's website.

A separate Q&A telephone conference (in Finnish) will also be arranged for analysts, investors and the media on May 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. You can participate in the conference call without pre-registering by calling +358 981 710 310 and dialing 47213654#.



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.