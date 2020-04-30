Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related issues, PWT Holding A/S has decided to postpone the adoption and publication of its annual report until 31 August 2020.
For further information, please contact
PWT Holding A/S
Ole Koch Hansen, CEO
Telephone: +45 40444130
E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk
Claus Back Nielsen, CFO
Telephone: +45 25434611
E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk
Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13,30 on 30 April 2020.
PWT Holding A/S
Aalborg SV, DENMARK
