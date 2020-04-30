FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its first-quarter 2020 financial results, including:
“Never before has our airline, or our industry, faced such a significant challenge,” said American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “True to fashion, the American Airlines team has done a phenomenal job taking care of our customers and each other during such difficult and often heartbreaking times. We are incredibly proud of their selflessness and dedication to others.
“We have moved quickly and aggressively to reduce our costs and bolster our liquidity,” Parker continued. “We are particularly grateful for the $5.8 billion in financial assistance American will receive through the Payroll Support Program, and we appreciate the bipartisan congressional and U.S. Department of the Treasury and Department of Transportation support to protect airline jobs and ensure a strong and competitive U.S. airline industry.
“We have a lot of difficult work ahead of us. And while there is still uncertainty in what’s to come, we are confident that through the dedication of the American Airlines team and our swift actions, we will get through this for our team, our customers and our shareholders.”
COVID-19 response
In response to the precipitous drop-off in demand, American has acted quickly to take care of its team members, customers and communities; reduce costs; and improve its liquidity position.
Taking care of team members, customers and communities
Caring for team members, customers and the communities American serves remains at the heart of the airline’s actions in the first quarter.
To ensure the safety of team members and customers, American:
To provide customers additional peace of mind, American:
To support the communities it serves, American:
Rightsizing the airline and its cost structure
American estimates a reduction of more than $12 billion in its 2020 operating and capital expenditures, achieved through lower fuel expense and a series of actions. The company:
Maximizing Liquidity
To bolster liquidity, the company:
American’s average estimated second-quarter 2020 cash burn rate is expected to be approximately $70 million per day. As the company’s cost initiatives gain traction, its estimated daily cash burn rate is expected to decline over time to approximately $50 million per day for the month of June. Based on its current forecast, the company expects to have approximately $11 billion of liquidity at the end of the second quarter.
Notes
See the accompanying notes in the Financial Tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.
1. In the first quarter of 2020, the company recognized $1.4 billion in net special items before the effect of income taxes. The 2020 first quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $744 million of fleet impairment charges, which consisted of a $676 million non-cash write-down of aircraft and spare parts and $68 million in write-offs of right-of-use assets and lease return costs associated with the company’s mainline fleet, principally Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Airbus A330-300, and Embraer 190 aircraft, which are being retired earlier than previously planned as a result of the decline in demand for travel due to COVID-19. The company also recognized $218 million of one-time labor contract expenses resulting from the ratification of a new contract with its maintenance and fleet service team members, including signing bonuses and adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases, and $205 million of salary and medical costs associated with certain team members who opted in to a voluntary early retirement program.
First quarter 2020 regional operating special items, net included an $88 million non-cash write-down of regional aircraft, principally certain Embraer 140 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, which are being retired earlier than previously planned as a result of the decline in demand for travel due to COVID-19.
In addition, the company recognized $217 million in nonoperating net special items in the first quarter of 2020, which principally included mark-to-market net unrealized losses associated with certain equity investments and treasury rate lock derivative instruments.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Percent
Change
|Operating revenues:
|Passenger
|$
|7,681
|$
|9,658
|(20.5
|)
|Cargo
|147
|218
|(32.7
|)
|Other
|687
|708
|(2.9
|)
|Total operating revenues
|8,515
|10,584
|(19.6
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes
|1,395
|1,726
|(19.2
|)
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|3,140
|3,090
|1.6
|Regional expenses:
|Fuel
|389
|423
|(8.1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|83
|79
|5.7
|Other
|1,452
|1,261
|15.2
|Maintenance, materials and repairs
|629
|561
|12.1
|Other rent and landing fees
|468
|503
|(7.1
|)
|Aircraft rent
|334
|327
|2.4
|Selling expenses
|305
|370
|(17.7
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|560
|480
|16.7
|Special items, net
|1,132
|138
|nm
|(1)
|Other
|1,177
|1,251
|(5.9
|)
|Total operating expenses
|11,064
|10,209
|8.4
|Operating income (loss)
|(2,549
|)
|375
|nm
|Nonoperating income (expense):
|Interest income
|21
|33
|(35.8
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(257
|)
|(271
|)
|(5.0
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(105
|)
|108
|nm
|Total nonoperating expense, net
|(341
|)
|(130
|)
|nm
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(2,890
|)
|245
|nm
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(649
|)
|60
|nm
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,241
|)
|$
|185
|nm
|Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(5.26
|)
|$
|0.41
|Diluted
|$
|(5.26
|)
|$
|0.41
|Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
|Basic
|425,713
|451,951
|Diluted
|425,713
|453,429
|Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
|(1) Not meaningful.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Operating Statistics
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Mainline
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|39,313
|48,481
|(18.9
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|53,189
|58,323
|(8.8
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|73.9
|83.1
|(9.2
|)
|pts
|Passenger enplanements (thousands)
|30,353
|36,546
|(16.9
|)
|%
|Departures (thousands)
|253
|271
|(6.7
|)
|%
|Aircraft at end of period
|942
|962
|(2.1
|)
|%
|Block hours (thousands)
|759
|835
|(9.2
|)
|%
|Average stage length (miles)
|1,153
|1,178
|(2.2
|)
|%
|Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
|763
|853
|(10.5
|)
|%
|Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
|1.83
|2.02
|(9.7
|)
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
|104,400
|103,500
|0.9
|%
|Regional (1)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|5,858
|6,321
|(7.3
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|8,910
|8,351
|6.7
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|65.7
|75.7
|(10.0
|)
|pts
|Passenger enplanements (thousands)
|11,848
|13,389
|(11.5
|)
|%
|Aircraft at end of period
|542
|602
|(10.0
|)
|%
|Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
|209
|200
|4.5
|%
|Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
|1.86
|2.12
|(12.1
|)
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees at end of period (2)
|27,100
|26,300
|3.0
|%
|Total Mainline & Regional
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|45,171
|54,802
|(17.6
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|62,099
|66,674
|(6.9
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|72.7
|82.2
|(9.5
|)
|pts
|Yield (cents)
|17.00
|17.62
|(3.5
|)
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|12.37
|14.49
|(14.6
|)
|%
|Total revenue per ASM (cents)
|13.71
|15.87
|(13.6
|)
|%
|Cargo ton miles (millions)
|436
|624
|(30.2
|)
|%
|Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)
|33.62
|34.86
|(3.5
|)
|%
|Passenger enplanements (thousands)
|42,201
|49,935
|(15.5
|)
|%
|Aircraft at end of period (3)
|1,484
|1,564
|(5.1
|)
|%
|Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
|972
|1,053
|(7.6
|)
|%
|Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
|1.83
|2.04
|(10.1
|)
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees at end of period
|131,500
|129,800
|1.3
|%
|Operating cost per ASM (cents)
|17.82
|15.31
|16.3
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)
|15.84
|15.11
|4.9
|%
|Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)
|12.97
|11.88
|9.2
|%
|(1) Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
|(2) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
|(3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 49 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage as follows: 17 Embraer 145, 15 Embraer 175, nine Embraer 140 and eight Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft.
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
|(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Domestic (1)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|31,856
|37,717
|(15.5
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
|44,238
|45,282
|(2.3
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|72.0
|83.3
|(11.3
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|5,780
|7,226
|(20.0
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|18.14
|19.16
|(5.3
|)
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|13.07
|15.96
|(18.1
|)
|%
|Latin America (2)
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|7,116
|8,351
|(14.8
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|9,068
|10,208
|(11.2
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|78.5
|81.8
|(3.3
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|1,180
|1,371
|(14.0
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|16.57
|16.42
|0.9
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|13.01
|13.43
|(3.2
|)
|%
|Atlantic
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|4,185
|5,042
|(17.0
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|6,239
|6,825
|(8.6
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|67.1
|73.9
|(6.8
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|523
|673
|(22.3
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|12.50
|13.35
|(6.4
|)
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|8.39
|9.86
|(15.0
|)
|%
|Pacific
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|2,014
|3,692
|(45.5
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|2,554
|4,359
|(41.4
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|78.8
|84.7
|(5.9
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|198
|388
|(48.9
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|9.84
|10.50
|(6.3
|)
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|7.76
|8.90
|(12.8
|)
|%
|Total International
|Revenue passenger miles (millions)
|13,315
|17,085
|(22.1
|)
|%
|Available seat miles (millions)
|17,861
|21,392
|(16.5
|)
|%
|Passenger load factor (percent)
|74.5
|79.9
|(5.4
|)
|pts
|Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
|1,901
|2,432
|(21.9
|)
|%
|Yield (cents)
|14.28
|14.24
|0.3
|%
|Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
|10.64
|11.37
|(6.4
|)
|%
|(1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
|(2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
|American Airlines Group Inc. (the company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.
The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:
- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the company’s core operating performance.
Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure). Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude aircraft fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance.
|3 Months Ended
March 31,
|Percent Change
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|2020
|2019
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
|$
|(2,890
|)
|$
|245
|Pre-tax net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|1,132
|138
|Regional operating special items, net (2)
|93
|-
|Nonoperating special items, net (3)
|217
|(69
|)
|Total pre-tax net special items
|1,442
|69
|Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(1,448
|)
|$
|314
|nm
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin
|Pre-tax income (loss) as reported
|$
|(2,890
|)
|$
|245
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|8,515
|$
|10,584
|Pre-tax margin
|-33.9
|%
|2.3
|%
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items
|Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(1,448
|)
|$
|314
|Total operating revenues as reported
|$
|8,515
|$
|10,584
|Pre-tax margin excluding net special items
|-17.0
|%
|3.0
|%
|Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|Net income (loss) as reported
|$
|(2,241
|)
|$
|185
|Net special items:
|Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2), (3)
|1,442
|69
|Net tax effect of net special items
|(330
|)
|(17
|)
|Net income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(1,129
|)
|$
|237
|nm
|Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items
|Net income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(1,129
|)
|$
|237
|Shares used for computation (in thousands):
|Basic
|425,713
|451,951
|Diluted
|425,713
|453,429
|Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items:
|Basic
|$
|(2.65
|)
|$
|0.53
|Diluted
|$
|(2.65
|)
|$
|0.52
|3 Months Ended
March 31,
|Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items
|2020
|2019
|(in millions)
|Operating income (loss) as reported
|$
|(2,549
|)
|$
|375
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|1,132
|138
|Regional operating special items, net (2)
|93
|-
|Operating income (loss) excluding net special items
|$
|(1,324
|)
|$
|513
|Reconciliation of Total Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel
|Total operating expenses as reported
|$
|11,064
|$
|10,209
|Operating net special items:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|(1,132
|)
|(138
|)
|Regional operating special items, net (2)
|(93
|)
|-
|Total operating expenses, excluding net special items
|9,839
|10,071
|Fuel:
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes - mainline
|(1,395
|)
|(1,726
|)
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes - regional
|(389
|)
|(423
|)
|Total operating expenses, excluding net special items and fuel
|$
|8,055
|$
|7,922
|(in cents)
|Total operating expenses per ASM as reported
|17.82
|15.31
|Operating net special items per ASM:
|Mainline operating special items, net (1)
|(1.82
|)
|(0.21
|)
|Regional operating special items, net (2)
|(0.15
|)
|-
|Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items
|15.84
|15.11
|Fuel per ASM:
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes - mainline
|(2.25
|)
|(2.59
|)
|Aircraft fuel and related taxes - regional
|(0.63
|)
|(0.63
|)
|Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items and fuel
|12.97
|11.88
|Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
|FOOTNOTES:
|(1)
|The 2020 first quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $744 million of fleet impairment charges, $218 million of one-time labor contract expenses resulting from the ratification of a new contract with our maintenance and fleet service team members, including signing bonuses and adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases, and $205 million of salary and medical costs associated with certain team members who opted in to a voluntary early retirement program.
The fleet impairment charges included a $676 million non-cash write-down of aircraft and spare parts and $68 million in write-offs of right-of-use assets and lease return costs associated with our mainline fleet, principally Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Airbus A330-300 and Embraer 190 aircraft, which are being retired earlier than previously planned as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to COVID-19.
The 2019 first quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $83 million of fleet restructuring expenses and $37 million of merger integration expenses.
|(2)
|The 2020 first quarter regional operating special items, net primarily included an $88 million non-cash write-down of regional aircraft, principally certain Embraer 140 and certain Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft, which are being retired earlier than previously planned as a result of the decline in demand for air travel due to COVID-19.
|(3)
|Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments and treasury rate lock derivative instruments.
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In millions)
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|474
|$
|280
|Short-term investments
|3,102
|3,546
|Restricted cash and short-term investments
|157
|158
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,020
|1,750
|Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
|1,772
|1,851
|Prepaid expenses and other
|650
|621
|Total current assets
|7,175
|8,206
|Operating property and equipment
|Flight equipment
|39,305
|42,537
|Ground property and equipment
|9,602
|9,443
|Equipment purchase deposits
|1,740
|1,674
|Total property and equipment, at cost
|50,647
|53,654
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(16,441
|)
|(18,659
|)
|Total property and equipment, net
|34,206
|34,995
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,619
|8,737
|Other assets
|Goodwill
|4,091
|4,091
|Intangibles, net
|2,059
|2,084
|Deferred tax asset
|1,237
|645
|Other assets
|1,193
|1,237
|Total other assets
|8,580
|8,057
|Total assets
|$
|58,580
|$
|59,995
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
|$
|3,518
|$
|2,861
|Accounts payable
|1,648
|2,062
|Accrued salaries and wages
|1,633
|1,541
|Air traffic liability
|5,473
|4,808
|Loyalty program liability
|3,094
|3,193
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,752
|1,708
|Other accrued liabilities
|2,095
|2,138
|Total current liabilities
|19,213
|18,311
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities
|21,564
|21,454
|Pension and postretirement benefits
|6,107
|6,052
|Loyalty program liability
|5,757
|5,422
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,239
|7,421
|Other liabilities
|1,336
|1,453
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|42,003
|41,802
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Common stock
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,861
|3,945
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,480
|)
|(6,331
|)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(21
|)
|2,264
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(2,636
|)
|(118
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|$
|58,580
|$
|59,995
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(In millions)(Unaudited)
|3 Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|(168
|)
|$
|1,651
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits
|(845
|)
|(1,305
|)
|Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions
|280
|352
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|35
|7
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(820
|)
|(570
|)
|Sales of short-term investments
|1,237
|1,051
|Other investing activities
|(49
|)
|(15
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(162
|)
|(480
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|1,698
|400
|Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
|(926
|)
|(849
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(31
|)
|(6
|)
|Treasury stock repurchases
|(171
|)
|(608
|)
|Dividend payments
|(43
|)
|(46
|)
|Other financing activities
|(1
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|526
|(1,109
|)
|Net increase in cash and restricted cash
|196
|62
|Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
|290
|286
|Cash and restricted cash at end of period (1)
|$
|486
|$
|348
|(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash
|$
|474
|$
|337
|Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments
|12
|11
|Total cash and restricted cash
|$
|486
|$
|348
