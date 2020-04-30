Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of the COVID-19 on Pesticide Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recent years, there have been more and more factors affecting Chinese pesticide manufacturers, such as increasing technical prices, work safety and environmental protection problems, new pesticide management regulations, restrictive pesticide use, decreasing agricultural product prices, industry integration and so on. Under the severe COVID-19 epidemic situation in and outside China, there are some problems such as work resumption delay or even production suspension, traffic control and delayed logistics, shortage of raw materials, and limited import and export activities.



During the Spring Festival, large-scale pesticide manufacturers have more inventory while small ones have less in China generally. The pressure of environmental protection in Jiangsu Province and COVID-19 epidemic control in Hubei Province has brought great challenges to the pesticide industry. Fortunately, with accelerating integration in pesticide industry in China, large-scale pesticide manufacturers exhibit great capability in face of the epidemic, especially those manufacturers that strengthen their own competitiveness and produce upstream and downstream intermediates by themselves.



Companies Mentioned



Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

Hubei Benxing New Material Co., Ltd. 16

ADAMA Ltd.

Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.

Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.



In this report, the publisher will do analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on Pesticide Industry in China from the following aspects:

Pesticide industry AI Agrochemical companies



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of the impact of the COVID-19 on pesticide industry

1.1 Impact of the COVID-19 in China on pesticides

1.2 Impact of the COVID-19 abroad on pesticides

1.3 Five major policies to guarantee smooth logistics in China



2 Impact of the COVID-19 on AI

2.1 Glyphosate

2.2 Glufosinate ammonium

2.3 Chlorpyrifos

2.4 Emamectin benzoate

2.5 Tebuconazole

2.6 Others



3 Impact of the COVID-19 on agrochemical companies

3.1 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.

3.2 Hubei Benxing New Material Co., Ltd. 16

3.3 ADAMA Ltd.

3.4 Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.

3.5 Limin Chemical Co., Ltd.

3.6 Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals Co., Ltd.

3.7 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md05u7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900