The ETR500 very high-speed trains have been in service in Italy since the mid-1990’s and have operated under Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa (red arrow) brand since 2008.

Agreement will continue deliveries of new and repaired components and spare parts for the long-term maintenance of Trenitalia’s ETR500 fleet

Bombardier Transportation and Trenitalia have signed a new contract for integrated logistics services to support the fleet of ETR500 very high-speed trains. The base order is for six years and there is also an option for a further six years. This is an important step in the ETR500 fleet’s lifecycle as it enables Trenitalia to leverage the benefits of Bombardier’s service excellence acquired during its management of previous logistics and rolling stock maintenance contracts.



Franco Beretta, President and Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Italy, said, “We are very pleased to continue our long-term collaboration with our customer Trenitalia with this new agreement for integrated logistics support services. This tailored contract will ensure continuous availability of consumable spare parts and repairable components for the ETR500 Frecciarossa fleet.” He continued, “I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to Italy’s rail industry, especially our Bombardier employees, as they play their part in supporting our nation during these unprecedented times.”

The ETR500 trains are very high-speed electric multiple units and the fleet of 58 trains were manufactured by a consortium of Bombardier, Alstom and AnsaldoBreda. The trains have been in service in Italy since the mid-1990’s and they have been operating under Trenitalia’s Frecciarossa (red arrow) brand since 2008. With this new contract, Bombardier will provide around 120 different components to Trenitalia within a 48-hour delivery time, including new, repaired and overhauled items. The contract includes critical components such as traction cooling equipment and transformers.

Bombardier Transportation has approximately 700 employees in Italy located at its Vado Ligure production site, Rome signalling site and at service depots throughout the country, as well as a team based at the Rome Fiumicino Airport. Bombardier has extensive experience of delivering high-speed rail technology in Italy, most recently as a leading supplier to the V300ZEFIRO high speed trains, known in Italy as the Frecciarossa 1000, developed together with Hitachi Rail.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

