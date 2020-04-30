The General Meeting of Shareholders of PLLC Kauno Energija has been held on April 30, 2020. 3 shareholders owning 42,088,631 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.33 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s Financial statements of the year 2019, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is to approve the audited PLLC Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2019, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of PLLC Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2019.

The resolution is to allocate PLLC Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2019 in accordance to the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (included).

3. Approval of the Remuneration Policy of PLLC Kauno Energija.

The resolution is to approve the Remuneration Policy of PLLC Kauno Energija (included).

Loreta Miliauskienė, Senior Economist of Technology and Economic Analysis Department, tel. +370 37 305 855

Attachments