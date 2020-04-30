Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Factory Market 2020-2026 by Component, Product (Industrial 3D Printing, Sensors, Machine Vision, Industrial Robots, Industrial Network, Control Devices), Technology, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart factory market is expected to reach $340.4 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.9% with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.



Highlighted with 86 tables and 105 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart factory market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. This report is built on historical period of 2015-2019 with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2026.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

For each of the regions and countries covered, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product, Technology and End User over the study years (2015-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart factory market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

ATOS SE

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Konux Inc.

Kuka Aktiengesellschaft

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Wipro Limited

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware

3.3 Software

3.4 Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

4.1 Market Overview by Product

4.2 Industrial 3D Printing

4.3 Sensors

4.4 Machine Vision

4.4.1 Processors

4.4.2 Cameras

4.4.3 Software

4.4.4 Enclosures

4.4.5 Frame Grabbers

4.4.6 Integration Services

4.4.7 Lighting

4.4.8 Other Machine Vision Systems

4.5 Industrial Robots

4.5.1 Articulated Robots

4.5.2 Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

4.5.3 SCARA Robots

4.5.4 Cylindrical Robots

4.5.5 Delta/Parallel Robots

4.5.6 Collaborative Robots

4.5.7 Other Industrial Robots

4.6 Industrial Network

4.6.1 RFID System

4.6.2 Wireless Network

4.6.3 Wired Network

4.7 Control Devices

4.7.1 Servo Motors and Drives

4.7.2 Relays and Switches



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

5.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

5.4 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

5.5 Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

5.6 Plant Asset Management (PAM)

5.7 Distributed Control System (DCS)

5.8 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.9 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

5.10 Other Technologies



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Aerospace & Defense

6.3 Oil & Gas

6.4 Automotive

6.5 Metals and Mining

6.6 Food & Beverage

6.7 Chemical & Petrochemical

6.8 Semiconductors and Electronics

6.9 Pharmaceutical

6.10 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

7.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles



9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/anf1ad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900