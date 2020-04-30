Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the consumer goods and services industry, "Soap and Body Wash Products Witness a Surge in Demand due to Coronavirus Fears"



The World Health Organisation has reported that regularly cleaning their hands is one of the single most important contributions an individual can make towards slowing the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. Consumers have taken this message to heart and have stocked up on bar soap, liquid soap and body wash in the hope that they can protect themselves from contracting the virus.



In the US sales of liquid hand-soap have risen by 7.5%. Increased hand-washing has also led to greater demand for luxury hand soaps as consumers look for products that will be gentle on their skin. In the UK sales of prestige hand soaps increased by 102% as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Manufacturers such as Ecolab Inc, Unilever, Lion Corp and Church & Dwight have all seen increased demand for soap and body wash.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Soap and Body Wash Products Witness a Surge in Demand due to Coronavirus Fears"

