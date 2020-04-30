Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the air purification industry, "Air Purification & Monitoring Will Be Critically Demanded as Countries Begin the Return to Life After Lockdown"



A recent study by Harvard University has linked poor air quality with worse outcomes in patients affected by COVID-19. Low air quality levels have long affected people with asthma and respiratory issues and the research now points to exposure to polluted air as a factor that can make people more susceptible to COVID-19.



This is the first research to show a link between air pollution and COVID-19 and suggests that improving air quality may be a key factor in moving into a post-coronavirus world especially since early evidence indicates that people who were more severely affected by the virus could have lasting lung damage. This is likely to lead to greater demand for air quality monitors and air purification equipment as countries begin the return to life after lockdown.



Some of the top companies that could be affected by this increased demand are:



3M

Friedrich Air Conditioning

Honeywell International

Nu-Air Ventilation Systems

Lennox International

