



AB “Linas” General Meeting of Shareholders didn’t take place on April 30, 2020 because there was no quorum.

Repeated General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Linas” (company code 147689083, address S. Kerbedzio str. 23, Panevezys) will be held on May 15, 2020 acc.to the decision and initiative of the Board.

Date of the meeting – May 15, 2020, Friday.

Time of the meeting – 13:00 a.m. Registration of participants from 12:00 a.m. till 12:45 a.m.

Place of the meeting – AB “Linas” premises, S. Kerbedzio str. 23, Panevezys.

Agenda of the meeting:

The conclusion of the auditor about consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2019 and annual report. Confirmation of consolidated and Company’s annual financial reports set of year 2019 and presentation of consolidated annual report. Company’s allotment of profit (loss). Approval of the remuneration policy of the collegial bodies and managers of AB “Linas”.

The accounting date of General Meeting of Shareholders is May 8, 2020. In the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders have the right to participate and vote persons who were company’s shareholders at the end of accounting date (May 8, 2020), personally or their authorized persons, or persons with whom voting right transferring contract is signed.

The record date of rights of the ordinary general meeting has been set for 29 of May, 2020. The shareholders’ property rights provided for in Article 15 (1) Items 1-4 of the Law of Companies of the Republic of Lithuania will be exercised only by the persons who remain the company shareholders at the end of the record date of the rights of the meeting.

The Company doesn’t form the right to participate and to vote in the meeting with the help of electronic communication equipment.

Decision projects on the agenda for General meeting of Shareholders, after the announcement of the projects in accordance with the procedure and terms established by legal acts will be posted on the Company's website http://www.linas.lt . The shareholders of the company have the right to acquaint with this information on working days from 9:00 a.m till 16:00 a.m. at company’s premises S.Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys.

Only the agenda of the didn‘t take place general meeting of shareholders is valid at the repeated general meeting of shareholders.

Shareholders have the right to provide questions in relation with agenda of the meeting in advance. Shareholders can provide questions by e-mail office@linas.lt not later than 3 working days till the meeting. The company will present answers by e-mail till the meeting. The company has the right not to give answers to shareholder’s questions if they are in relation with company’s commercial (production) or confidential information.

All the persons who are participating in General Meeting of Shareholders and have the right to vote have to present the document certifying person identification. Representative of the shareholder for the meeting has to present the original of authorization acc. to law indicated form and content. The company doesn’t indicate special form of authorization. The shareholder has the right with the help of electronic communication equipment to authorize other natural or legal person to participate and to vote in the meeting in the name of shareholder. The shareholder has to inform the company about the issued authorization by e-mail office@linas.lt not later than till the last working day 16:00 p.m. to the meeting. In the report the shareholder has to indicate web page from which the shareholder’s electronic signature checking program could be sent for free.

It would be able to vote on the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders questions completing the general voting bulletin in written form in advance. Printed general voting bulletin is available at company’s premises, address S. Kerbedzio str.23, Panevezys. If the shareholder requires in written form, then the company is sending general voting bulletin by registered letter or handle with written confirmation not later than 10 days till the meeting. Shareholder or his authorized person has to sign the filled in general voting bulletin. If the general voting bulletin is signed by the representative, then the document confirming his right for voting has to be added to the bulletin. Properly completed voting bulletins with the attached documents should be presented to the company personally, by the authorized person or by registered letter to the address S. Kerbedzio str. 23, LT-35114, Panevezys, not later than the last working day to up to the meeting.

Taking into account the probability that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 207 of 14 March 2020 may be extended to the Meeting Day, we recommend the shareholders of AB „Linas“ to express their opinions and vote on the issues announced at the General Meeting of Shareholders in advance by submitting a written vote by advanced bulletins.

Information is available by phone +370 45 506100

AB “Linas” head of Finance dept.

Egidijus Mikeliunas

+370 45 506100