Dublin, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "COVID-19's Impact on the Healthcare Industry: Health Monitors Market Experiences 182% Growth"



The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 poses a danger to other patients as well as medical personnel. For this reason, technologies that allow doctors to monitor a patient with COVID-19 without coming into close contact are experiencing extremely high demand. Some patients with milder symptoms have been asked to quarantine in their homes where they can be monitored remotely rather than in a hospital setting where they could risk infecting other vulnerable people.



Tele-health companies like Twistle, Xealth, Spry Health and LifeSignals are all delivering health monitoring solutions to allow patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to be treated remotely. This reduces the risk of exposure to the virus for healthcare staff and will free-up hospital beds for those who need immediate, critical care.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "COVID-19's Impact on the Healthcare Industry: Health Monitors Market Experiences 182% Growth"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900