GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Before summarizing the financial results for the quarter we want to take a moment to recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant hardship to many of our customers and communities in so many ways. That is especially true for those who have been infected by the virus and suffered through the health issues that it has caused. Our thoughts are with those who have been directly impacted, and we extend our appreciation to those who have aided and supported them.
Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) continues to respond to the challenges of the current environment. Our response was formulated throughout the month of February as we prepared our infrastructure to allow the majority of our staff to work remotely. On Mar. 3rd we activated our Business Continuity plan to protect our customers, employees and business. We will continue to take the necessary steps to serve our communities while doing our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The following is a brief description of our current initiatives:
IBCP reported first quarter 2020 net income of $4.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, versus net income of $9.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
Significant items impacting comparable first quarter 2020 and 2019 results include the following:
The first quarter of 2020 was highlighted by:
William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “Amidst the extraordinary volatility in interest rates and uncertainty around the economic impact of COVID-19, we were pleased with our first quarter results. The gains on mortgage loans more than offset the negative MSR Change and our provision for loan losses increased significantly due to the economic environment, while our core operating results were relatively stable. We will continue to focus on the needs of our customers and communities, while preserving the value of our franchise.”
Operating Results
The Company’s net interest income totaled $30.2 million during the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.05 million, or 0.2% from the year-ago period, and a decrease of $0.5 million, or 1.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.63% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.88% in the year-ago quarter and 3.70% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in net interest income is due to an increase in average interest-earning assets that was more than offset by a decline in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $3.35 billion in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.15 billion in the year-ago quarter and $3.32 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline in the net interest margin primarily reflects the impact of lower market interest rates. Accretion of the discount recorded on loans acquired from our acquisition of TCSB Bancorp, Inc. totaled $0.3 million and $0.4 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Non-interest income totaled $11.0 million and $10.0 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. This increase was primarily due to changes in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans partially offset by a decline in mortgage loan servicing, net), as described below.
Net gains on mortgage loans were $8.8 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $3.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Mortgage loan origination volume increased 125.8% to $311.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $137.8 million in the year ago period reflecting lower market interest rates, which have increased mortgage loan refinance activity.
Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated a loss of $5.3 million and a loss of $1.2 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. This activity is summarized in the following table:
|Three Months Ended
|03/31/2020
|03/31/2019
|Mortgage loan servicing:
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Revenue, net
|$
|1,673
|$
|1,476
|Fair value change due to price
|(5,931
|)
|(2,203
|)
|Fair value change due to pay-downs
|(1,042
|)
|(488
|)
|Total
|$
|(5,300
|)
|$
|(1,215
|)
The significant variance in the fair value change due to price relates primarily to the decline in mortgage loan interest rates in the first quarter of 2020. This decline increased projected prepayment rates for mortgage loans serviced for others, leading to a decrease in fair value due to price.
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $14.8 million at Mar. 31, 2020 compared to $19.2 million at Dec. 31, 2019. As of Mar. 31, 2020, the Company serviced approximately $2.68 billion in mortgage loans for others on which servicing rights have been capitalized.
Non-interest expenses totaled $28.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $28.0 million in the year-ago period.
The Company recorded an income tax expense of $0.9 million and $2.2 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in income tax expense is primarily due to lower pre-tax earnings in the first quarter of 2020.
Asset Quality
A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:
|Loan Type
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|3/31/2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial
|$
|9,094
|$
|1,377
|$
|1,705
|Consumer/installment
|691
|805
|1,028
|Mortgage
|7,669
|7,996
|6,116
|Total non-accrual loans
|17,454
|10,178
|8,849
|Less – government guaranteed loans
|676
|646
|617
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|16,778
|$
|9,532
|$
|8,232
|Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans
|0.62
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.31
|%
|Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets
|0.50
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.28
|%
|Ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|193.68
|%
|274.32
|%
|306.78
|%
(1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.
Non-performing loans increased by $7.2 million since year-end 2019 due to an increase in non-performing commercial loans. The increase in non-performing commercial loans primarily reflects the impact of a specific loan relationship that was in watch credit status at December 31, 2019. Other real estate and repossessed assets totaled $1.5 million at Mar. 31, 2020 and $1.9 million at Dec. 31, 2019.
The provision for loan losses was an expense of $6.7 million and $0.7 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Included in the first quarter 2020 provision for loan losses is a $4.9 million increase in the qualitative reserve. The level of the provision for loan losses in each period reflects the Company’s overall assessment of the allowance for loan losses, taking into consideration factors such as loan mix, levels of non-performing and classified loans, loan net charge-offs and changes in economic conditions. The Company recorded loan net charge offs of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. At Mar. 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.5 million, or 1.20% of portfolio loans, compared to $26.1 million, or 0.96% of portfolio loans at Dec. 31, 2019 (1.25% and 1.01% of portfolio loans when excluding the remaining TCSB acquired loan balances for each period, respectively).
Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital
Total assets were $3.63 billion at Mar. 31, 2020, an increase of $67.7 million from Dec. 31, 2019, primarily reflecting an increase in securities available for sale partially offset by a decline in loans. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.72 billion at Mar. 31, 2020, compared to $2.73 billion at Dec. 31, 2019. Growth in commercial loans of $14.9 million and installment loans of $7.1 million were more than offset by a decline in mortgage loans of $28.9 million, due primarily to a securitization and a sale of $28.7 million of portfolio mortgage loans during the quarter.
Deposits totaled $3.08 billion at Mar. 31, 2020, an increase of $46.8 million from Dec. 31, 2019. The increase in deposits is primarily due to growth in demand deposits and reciprocal deposits that were partially offset by a decline in time and brokered time deposits.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $70.3 million at Mar. 31, 2020, versus $65.3 million at Dec. 31, 2019. Securities available for sale totaled $594.3 million at Mar. 31, 2020, compared to $518.4 million at Dec. 31, 2019.
Total shareholders’ equity was $335.6 million at Mar. 31, 2020, or 9.24% of total assets. Tangible common equity totaled $302.2 million at Mar. 31, 2020, or $13.81 per share. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:
|Well Capitalized
|Minimum
|Regulatory Capital Ratios
|3/31/2020
|12/31/2019
|Tier 1 capital to average total assets
|9.31
|%
|9.49
|%
|5.00
|%
|Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
|11.76
|%
|11.96
|%
|6.50
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.76
|%
|11.96
|%
|8.00
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.98
|%
|12.96
|%
|10.00
|%
Share Repurchase Plan
On Dec. 17, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2020 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2020 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to buy back up to 1,120,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through Dec. 31, 2020. Thus far in 2020, the Company has repurchased 678,929 shares at a weighted average price of $20.30 per share. Share repurchase activity ceased on March 16, 2020, and is on hold at this time.
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share
|amounts)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|48,753
|$
|53,295
|Interest bearing deposits
|21,538
|12,009
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|70,291
|65,304
|Interest bearing deposits - time
|-
|350
|Securities available for sale
|594,284
|518,400
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|18,359
|18,359
|Loans held for sale, carried at fair value
|64,549
|69,800
|Loans
|Commercial
|1,181,599
|1,166,695
|Mortgage
|1,069,967
|1,098,911
|Installment
|466,549
|459,417
|Total Loans
|2,718,115
|2,725,023
|Allowance for loan losses
|(32,495
|)
|(26,148
|)
|Net Loans
|2,685,620
|2,698,875
|Other real estate and repossessed assets
|1,494
|1,865
|Property and equipment, net
|37,776
|38,411
|Bank-owned life insurance
|55,035
|55,710
|Deferred tax assets, net
|4,280
|2,072
|Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights
|14,829
|19,171
|Other intangibles
|5,071
|5,326
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|Accrued income and other assets
|52,499
|42,751
|Total Assets
|$
|3,632,387
|$
|3,564,694
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|874,935
|$
|852,076
|Savings and interest-bearing checking
|1,229,999
|1,186,745
|Reciprocal
|464,574
|431,027
|Time
|359,050
|376,877
|Brokered time
|155,006
|190,002
|Total Deposits
|3,083,564
|3,036,727
|Other borrowings
|101,954
|88,646
|Subordinated debentures
|39,473
|39,456
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|71,778
|49,696
|Total Liabilities
|3,296,769
|3,214,525
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding:
|21,892,001 shares at March 31, 2020 and 22,481,643 shares at December 31, 2019
|338,528
|352,344
|Retained earnings
|1,944
|1,611
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,854
|)
|(3,786
|)
|Total Shareholders’ Equity
|335,618
|350,169
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|3,632,387
|$
|3,564,694
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Interest Income
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|31,764
|$
|33,140
|$
|32,681
|Interest on securities
|Taxable
|3,059
|3,031
|3,006
|Tax-exempt
|390
|325
|374
|Other investments
|366
|412
|575
|Total Interest Income
|35,579
|36,908
|36,636
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|4,700
|5,487
|5,681
|Other borrowings and subordinated debentures
|688
|711
|712
|Total Interest Expense
|5,388
|6,198
|6,393
|Net Interest Income
|30,191
|30,710
|30,243
|Provision for loan losses
|6,721
|(221
|)
|664
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|23,470
|30,931
|29,579
|Non-interest Income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,591
|2,885
|2,640
|Interchange income
|2,457
|2,553
|2,355
|Net gains on assets
|Mortgage loans
|8,840
|6,388
|3,611
|Securities
|253
|3
|304
|Mortgage loan servicing, net
|(5,300
|)
|1,348
|(1,215
|)
|Other
|2,163
|2,420
|2,264
|Total Non-interest Income
|11,004
|15,597
|9,959
|Non-interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|16,509
|18,546
|16,351
|Occupancy, net
|2,460
|2,216
|2,505
|Data processing
|2,355
|2,308
|2,144
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|1,036
|1,055
|1,029
|Interchange expense
|859
|883
|688
|Loan and collection
|805
|709
|634
|Communications
|803
|728
|769
|Advertising
|683
|515
|672
|Legal and professional
|393
|533
|369
|FDIC deposit insurance
|370
|(38
|)
|368
|Net (gains) losses on other real estate and repossessed assets
|109
|(63
|)
|119
|Credit card and bank service fees
|99
|111
|103
|Other
|2,238
|1,800
|2,239
|Total Non-interest Expense
|28,719
|29,303
|27,990
|Income Before Income Tax
|5,755
|17,225
|11,548
|Income tax expense
|945
|3,346
|2,167
|Net Income
|$
|4,810
|$
|13,879
|$
|9,381
|Net Income Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.40
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.39
|INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Selected Financial Data
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Net interest income
|$
|30,191
|$
|30,710
|$
|30,872
|$
|30,756
|$
|30,243
|Provision for loan losses
|6,721
|(221
|)
|(271
|)
|652
|664
|Non-interest income
|11,004
|15,597
|12,275
|9,905
|9,959
|Non-interest expense
|28,719
|29,303
|27,848
|26,592
|27,990
|Income before income tax
|5,755
|17,225
|15,570
|13,417
|11,548
|Income tax expense
|945
|3,346
|3,125
|2,687
|2,167
|Net income
|$
|4,810
|$
|13,879
|$
|12,445
|$
|10,730
|$
|9,381
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.40
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.21
|0.61
|0.55
|0.46
|0.39
|Cash dividend per share
|0.20
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Average shares outstanding
|22,271,412
|22,481,551
|22,486,041
|23,035,526
|23,588,313
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|22,529,370
|22,776,908
|22,769,572
|23,313,346
|23,884,744
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.54
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.13
|%
|Return on average common equity
|5.54
|15.92
|14.64
|12.72
|11.14
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|69.32
|62.56
|63.76
|64.57
|69.27
|As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)
|Interest income
|4.28
|%
|4.44
|%
|4.60
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.70
|%
|Interest expense
|0.65
|0.74
|0.84
|0.86
|0.82
|Net interest income
|3.63
|3.70
|3.76
|3.87
|3.88
|Average Balances
|Loans
|$
|2,766,770
|$
|2,776,037
|$
|2,786,544
|$
|2,699,648
|$
|2,621,871
|Securities available for sale
|527,395
|488,016
|423,255
|441,523
|446,734
|Total earning assets
|3,350,948
|3,320,828
|3,285,081
|3,191,264
|3,152,177
|Total assets
|3,565,829
|3,529,744
|3,483,296
|3,388,398
|3,357,003
|Deposits
|3,066,298
|3,040,099
|3,023,334
|2,929,885
|2,909,096
|Interest bearing liabilities
|2,309,995
|2,251,928
|2,219,133
|2,155,660
|2,115,549
|Shareholders' equity
|348,963
|345,910
|337,162
|338,254
|341,592
|End of Period
|Capital
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.40
|%
|8.96
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.72
|%
|9.26
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|9.79
|9.80
|9.68
|9.98
|10.18
|Tangible common equity per share
|of common stock
|$
|13.81
|$
|14.08
|$
|13.63
|$
|13.19
|$
|13.17
|Total shares outstanding
|21,892,001
|22,481,643
|22,480,748
|22,498,776
|23,560,179
|Selected Balances
|Loans
|$
|2,718,115
|$
|2,725,023
|$
|2,722,446
|$
|2,706,526
|$
|2,618,795
|Securities available for sale
|594,284
|518,400
|439,592
|430,305
|461,531
|Total earning assets
|3,416,845
|3,343,941
|3,348,631
|3,239,247
|3,180,655
|Total assets
|3,632,387
|3,564,694
|3,550,837
|3,438,302
|3,383,606
|Deposits
|3,083,564
|3,036,727
|3,052,312
|2,978,885
|2,934,225
|Interest bearing liabilities
|2,350,056
|2,312,753
|2,272,587
|2,194,970
|2,141,083
|Shareholders' equity
|335,618
|350,169
|340,245
|330,846
|344,726
|(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation
Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable
|Equivalent ("FTE")
|Net interest income
|$
|30,191
|$
|30,243
|Add: taxable equivalent adjustment
|121
|117
|Net interest income - taxable equivalent
|$
|30,312
|$
|30,360
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)
|3.61
|%
|3.86
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE) (1)
|3.63
|%
|3.88
|%
|Adjusted Net Income before tax
|Income before income tax
|$
|5,755
|$
|11,548
|Provision for loan losses
|6,721
|644
|Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|$
|12,476
|$
|12,192
|(1) Annualized.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Independent Bank Corporation
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|335,618
|$
|350,169
|$
|340,245
|$
|330,846
|$
|344,726
|Less:
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles
|5,071
|5,326
|5,598
|5,870
|6,143
|Tangible common equity
|$
|302,247
|$
|316,543
|$
|306,347
|$
|296,676
|$
|310,283
|Total assets
|$
|3,632,387
|$
|3,564,694
|$
|3,550,837
|$
|3,438,302
|$
|3,383,606
|Less:
|Goodwill
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|28,300
|Other intangibles
|5,071
|5,326
|5,598
|5,870
|6,143
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,599,016
|$
|3,531,068
|$
|3,516,939
|$
|3,404,132
|$
|3,349,163
|Common equity ratio
|9.24
|%
|9.82
|%
|9.58
|%
|9.62
|%
|10.19
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.40
|%
|8.96
|%
|8.71
|%
|8.72
|%
|9.26
|%
|Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|335,618
|$
|350,169
|$
|340,245
|$
|330,846
|$
|344,726
|Tangible common equity
|$
|302,247
|$
|316,543
|$
|306,347
|$
|296,676
|$
|310,283
|Shares of common stock
|outstanding (in thousands)
|21,892
|22,482
|22,481
|22,499
|23,560
|Common shareholders' equity per share
|of common stock
|$
|15.33
|$
|15.58
|$
|15.13
|$
|14.70
|$
|14.63
|Tangible common equity per share
|of common stock
|$
|13.81
|$
|14.08
|$
|13.63
|$
|13.19
|$
|13.17
The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.
Independent Bank Corporation
